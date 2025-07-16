Feeling overwhelmed and stressed? Expert shares 5 easy tips to feel relaxed

In today’s fast-paced world, feeling overwhelmed or triggered is all too common. But with the right tools and strategies, it’s possible to manage stress effectively and restore a sense of calm to the nervous system. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manoj Kutteri, medical director & CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre said, “Spending just five minutes practising some healthy habits can significantly improve your mood, mindset, and daily management. Here are five simple habits to help you feel more relaxed and centered.” Also read | Start your day right: 5 simple mindfulness practices to reduce stress and boost your morning mood Mindfulness can help in effectively managing difficult emotions.(Pixabay)

1. Movement is key

Any kind of movement is delightful for your mood and mind. A 5-minute walk can help reduce stress, increase energy levels, and improve brain function. You’ll return with renewed energy and a calmer outlook, better equipped to handle whatever comes your way.

2. Journaling, a strong tool

Journaling is a powerful method to build self-awareness. Spending only five minutes writing about your thoughts, feelings, and experiences can clear your mind and help you prioritise tasks. This practice reduces stress, brings clarity, enables you to understand the origin of various emotions, and suggests potential solutions.

Deep breathing helps in relaxing the nervous system.(Freepik)

3. Inhale calm, exhale stress

Stress can lead to shortness of breath or rapid breathing. Spend five minutes on deep breathing exercises. Pranayama techniques such as Bhramari (humming bee breath) and Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) help reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

4. There is grace in gratitude

Expressing gratitude boosts your serotonin and dopamine levels. Spend five minutes listing three or five things you are thankful for… Start and end your day with gratitude. Whether it's a relationship, an experience, good health, or family, be grateful. This simple practice shifts your focus from "what's going wrong" to "what's going well". Over time, it helps rewire your brain to focus on positives, boosting resilience during difficult times.

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Dehydration worsens the symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, and irritability. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. Treat hydration as self-care. This simple ritual boosts your body's functions and sharpens your mind, helping you feel more balanced and less overwhelmed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.