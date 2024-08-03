Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals with up to 80% off on electronics such as TVs, laptops, tablets

Amazon's Independence Day sale will go live on August 6th and end on August 11th, bringing exceptional discounts and special deals across various electronics. This annual event is eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike, offering an opportunity to upgrade gadgets at a fraction of the usual cost. Amazon Independence Day Sale bring the best deals and discounts.

Shoppers can expect up to 80% off on popular items such as TVs, laptops, tablets, and cameras. The sale extends to various brands and models, ensuring there's something for every need and budget. In addition to the substantial discounts, customers can enjoy other benefits such as fast delivery, easy returns, and special financing options.

Whether you're looking to enhance your home entertainment system, boost your productivity with a new laptop, or capture memories with a high-quality camera, Amazon's Independence Day sale is the perfect time to make those purchases. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to get the best deals on top electronics.

Best Selling Smart TVs starting at Rs. 6,999

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL delivers a stunning visual experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K. Perfect for movie nights and binge-watching, this TV provides lifelike picture quality and vivid colours, thanks to its 4K Upscaling and UHD Dimming features. With multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI, it ensures seamless integration with various devices. The smart features, such as Bixby, Web Browser, and Apple AirPlay, make it a versatile addition to any modern home. Additionally, the 20W output with Q-Symphony offers immersive sound. This TV is an excellent gift choice for tech enthusiasts and families alike, making entertainment more enjoyable.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV :

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Special features: Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K picture quality Limited to 50 Hz refresh rate Multiple smart features No support for some older devices

2. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV offers an excellent viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and Vivid Picture Engine. Ideal for smaller spaces or as a secondary TV, it provides clear and vibrant images. The TV comes with a range of smart features, including Google TV, built-in WiFi, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual ensures impressive sound quality. Its quick wake, quick mute, and quick settings menu enhance user convenience. Perfect for both everyday entertainment and special occasions, this TV is also a great gift option for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Special features: Quick Wake, Quick Mute

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and feature-rich Limited to 720p resolution Great sound quality Smaller screen size

More options for you:

Top deals on laptops up to Rs.45000 off

The Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop is a versatile and portable solution for students and professionals. Featuring a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking and storage needs. The 14.0" FHD display with 250 nits brightness delivers clear and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, this laptop comes equipped with essential software. Its spill-resistant keyboard adds durability, while the thin design and light weight make it easy to carry. A great choice for on-the-go use, it also makes an excellent gift for students or professionals.

Specifications of Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop:

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U Processor (up to 4.40 GHz, 10 Cores, 12MB Cache)

RAM: 8 GB, 1 x 8 GB, DDR4, 2666 MHz

Storage: 512GB SSD

Special features: Thin, Spill-Resistant Keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable Integrated graphics only Pre-loaded essential software Limited to 8GB RAM

The HP Laptop 15-fd0316TU, with its Intel Core i5-1334U processor, is designed to deliver excellent performance for a range of tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare micro-edge display ensures clear and vibrant visuals, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM, this laptop offers smooth multitasking, while the 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD provides ample storage space for your files and applications. The integrated Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics enhance the visual experience. Additional features include dual speakers for quality sound, a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, and multiple connectivity options such as USB Type-C and HDMI. The laptop also supports HP Fast Charge, allowing you to power up to 50% in just 45 minutes, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15-fd0316TU:

Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Special features: Anti Glare Screen, Fast Charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance with 16GB RAM Integrated graphics only Large, clear FHD display Limited port functionality for USB-C

More options for you:

Top deals on tablets up to 65% off

The OnePlus Pad Go features a stunning 11.35-inch (28.85 cm) 2.4K display with a resolution of 2408 x 1720 pixels, offering an exceptional visual experience. Its ReadFit screen ratio and 400 nits brightness ensure clear and comfortable viewing. This tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for immersive audio, making it perfect for media consumption and video calls. The device supports seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE (Calling), powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and running on Android Oxygen OS 13.2. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, it provides ample space for all your needs. The 8000 mAh battery supports up to 514 hours of standby time and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go:

Display Resolution: 2408 x 1720 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Storage: 256GB, expandable up to 1TB

Special features: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland Certified)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display No 5G connectivity Excellent audio quality Might be bulky for some users

The Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen is a versatile 11-inch tablet designed for both productivity and entertainment. Featuring a high-resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, it delivers smooth and vibrant visuals. The tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, providing ample space for apps, documents, and media. It includes the Lenovo Pen, ideal for note-taking and creative tasks. With 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stay connected on the go. The tablet’s quad speakers with Dolby Atmos ensure rich and immersive sound, while the 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera are perfect for capturing photos and video calls. Running on Android 13, it promises future updates and security patches.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen:

Display: 11 Inch, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Storage: 128 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB

RAM: 8 GB

Special features: Lenovo Pen Included, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-refresh-rate display Limited to Android 13 Includes Lenovo Pen No 5G connectivity

More options for you:

Top deals on cameras up to 80% off

The GoPro HERO12 Waterproof Action Camera offers top-notch performance with its 5.3K60 Ultra HD video capability, delivering crisp, high-resolution footage. Equipped with both front and rear LCD screens, it provides easy framing and control for capturing dynamic shots. The HyperSmooth 6.0 + AutoBoost stabilisation ensures smooth, shake-free video, making it ideal for action-packed activities. The HDR technology enhances image quality by capturing intricate details in both shadows and bright spots. The camera also features the Enduro battery, offering twice the runtime of previous models, which is perfect for extended recording sessions. Its waterproof design and lightweight build make it suitable for various environments, while live streaming functionality keeps you connected in real time.

Specifications of GoPro HERO12 Waterproof Action Camera:

Video Capture Resolution: 5.3K60/50, 4K120/100, 2.7K240/200, 1080p240/200

Screen Size: 2.27 Inches

Special features: HyperSmooth 6.0 + AutoBoost, HDR Video & Photo

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 5.3K video Might be overkill for casual users Improved battery efficiency Higher price point

The Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera captures immersive 360° video in stunning 8K or 5.7K60fps resolution, making it perfect for capturing expansive and detailed footage. Its 4K wide-angle mode provides incredible 170° views, and the AI-powered app allows for easy reframing of shots after recording. The camera features FlowState Stabilization and 360° Horizon Lock for ultra-stable footage, even during intense activities. With a durable, rugged design and removable lens guards, it is built to withstand tough conditions. The Insta360 X4 is waterproof up to 33 feet (10m) and can handle temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC), ensuring reliable performance in various environments. It also supports invisible selfie stick shots for a drone-like filming experience. Ideal for sports, travel, and outdoor adventures, this camera offers advanced features and versatility for any content creator.

Specifications of Insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera:

Video Capture Resolution: 8K, 5.7K60fps, 4K

Screen Size: 2.29 Inches

Special features: FlowState Stabilization, Invisible Selfie Stick Effect

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 360° video Selfie stick not included Ultra-stable footage A higher learning curve for new users

More options for you:

The Amazon Independence Day Sale: FAQs What kind of deals can I expect during the Amazon Independence Day Sale? The sale offers substantial discounts on a wide range of products including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. You can find deals of up to 70% off on popular items such as TVs, laptops, tablets, and cameras.

When does the Amazon Independence Day Sale start and end? The sale is set to begin on the 6th of August up to Independence Day. It will go on up to 11th of August so make the most of it during the sale days.

Are the discounts available on all products? Discounts are available on a broad selection of products, but not all items will be on sale. The sale includes both flash deals and site-wide discounts. It’s a good idea to check regularly for the best offers.

Can I use Amazon gift cards or other promotions during the sale? Yes, you can use Amazon gift cards during the sale. Other promotions or discounts may apply, but terms and conditions can vary. Be sure to check the details of any additional promotions to ensure they are valid during the sale.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.