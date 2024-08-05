Amazon Freedom Sale Early Deals: Min 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 starts tomorrow, but you can start saving today! We have brought you some of the most amazing early deals on Amazon for incredible savings on your favourite products! Whether you're looking to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances or grab the latest electronics, this Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) has something for everyone. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Early deals revealed, save them now before they are gone!

With Amazon Deals offering a minimum of 50% off on home and kitchen appliances and up to 80% off on electronics, it's the perfect time to shop. Have you been eyeing a new vacuum, water purifier, or laptop? Don't miss out on these early deals during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024! With these fantastic Amazon Discounts and Amazon Offers, you can get everything you need at unbeatable prices.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to make the most of the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 and enjoy incredible savings! Here are the best deals you can’t miss. So hurry and add your favourite things to the cart right away.

Up 65% off on home and kitchen appliances: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Vacuum Cleaner at a minimum 50% discount on Amazon

Discover the all-new ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, launched in 2024, now available at an amazing 50% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! With powerful 6500 Pa suction and advanced TrueMapping technology, this smart vacuum cleaner vacuums and mops simultaneously, making it perfect for tiles, marble, wood, and carpets. Its long-lasting 5200 mAh battery covers over 3500 sq. ft. on one charge. Don't miss out on this top-rated product during the Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) and grab the best Amazon deals and discounts

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Suction Power: 6500 Pa Battery Capacity: 5200 mAh Coverage Area: 3500+ sq. ft. per charge Special Features: Smart Mapping, TrueMapping Technology Run Time: Up to 320 minutes

Check out the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, a 2024 new launch now available at an incredible 65% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This versatile robot vacuum offers both wet and dry cleaning with 6500 Pa powerful suction and an auto-empty station for hassle-free maintenance. With a 5200 mAh battery, it covers up to 4000 sq. ft. in a single charge, making it perfect for any hard floor. Don't miss these fantastic Amazon Deals on vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Sale (Aug 2024).

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty Station

Suction Power: 6500 Pa Battery Capacity: 5200 mAh Coverage Area: Up to 4000 sq. ft. per charge Special Features: Auto Empty Station, Wet & Dry Cleaning Run Time: Up to 320 minutes

Washing machines at up to 60% discount on Amazon Sale (Aug 2024)

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech

Upgrade your laundry experience with the Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in light gray. This 5-star rated appliance features Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, ensuring efficient and quiet operation. The soft-closing door adds convenience, while the variety of cycle options, including Tub Clean, Delicates, and Quick Wash, cater to all your washing needs. With a maximum spin speed of 700 RPM, your clothes dry faster. Get this fantastic washing machine at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, and enjoy amazing Amazon Deals.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech

Capacity: 8 kg Special Features: Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor Cycle Options: Tub Clean, Delicates, Quick Wash, Jeans, Normal Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM Control Type: Touch

Experience intelligent and convenient fabric care with the LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. Featuring AI Direct Drive Technology, this washer adapts to your laundry's needs for optimal cleaning. With 6 Motion DD and Hygiene Steam, it ensures gentle and thorough washing, even for delicate fabrics. Enjoy the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing remote control and monitoring via the LG SmartThinQ app. With a 5-star energy rating and a powerful 1200 RPM spin speed, this washing machine offers efficiency and faster drying. Grab it now at a 24% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology:

Capacity: 9 kg Special Features: AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, Smart Connectivity, Inverter Motor Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM Wash Programs: 14 options including Cotton, Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care, and Quick 30 Control Type: Touch with LED Display, Dial, and Hard Buttons

Refrigerators at up to 55% discount on Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with the Samsung 256 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. Featuring a sleek Luxe Black finish, this 2024 model offers a spacious 256-litre capacity, ideal for families with 2 to 3 members. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability, with a 3-star energy rating. The Convertible feature allows flexible storage options, while All Round Cooling keeps your food fresh. Enjoy the convenience of a Digital Display and Power Cool technology. Now available at a 33% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible:

Capacity: 256 litres Energy Rating: 3 Star Special Features: Convertible, Digital Display, Power Cool, Coolpack Compressor: Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty Dimensions: 55.5 x 163.5 x 63.7 cm

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Elevate your kitchen experience with the LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel). This spacious refrigerator, with a 343-liter capacity, is perfect for large families of 5 or more members. It features a sleek Dazzle Steel finish and a convenient Convertible feature, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge modes based on your needs. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, quiet operation, and durability, complemented by a 3 Star energy rating. Now available at a great price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!

Specifications of LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 343 litres (Freezer: 81 L, Fresh Food: 262 L) Energy Rating: 3 Star Special Features: Convertible, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis, Deodorizer Compressor: Smart Inverter with 10-year warranty Dimensions: 71 x 60 x 172 cm

Amazon Sale 2024: More Amazon deals on home and kitchen appliances

Discounts of up to 65% on best AC brands

Discounts of up to 65% on best mircowave brands

Best Amazon deals on chimneys: Up to 50% off

Get up to 80% off on electronics on Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024

Up to 65% off on Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

7. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-55X74L). Featuring stunning 4K resolution and the advanced X1 4K Processor, this TV delivers exceptional picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details. Enjoy seamless streaming with Google TV, Chromecast, and popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Currently available at a fantastic 42% discount, take advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 for unmatched savings. Experience top-notch performance and smart features at a great price with Amazon Offers this August!

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Special Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Dolby Audio

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K

Transform your viewing experience with the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43DUE77AKLXL). With stunning 4K resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, enjoy enhanced picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details. The TV's UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator features provide smooth and immersive visuals. Perfect for any home, this model is currently available at a 35% discount as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab this deal during the Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) to enjoy exceptional value and advanced technology.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K:

Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB port Special Features: Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator

Great discounts on the best laptop brands: Amazon Sale (Aug 2024)

Upgrade your computing experience with the Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop offers speedy performance and ample storage. The 15.6" FHD display provides sharp visuals, while the spill-resistant keyboard ensures durability. Enjoy a 21% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, available now at ₹37,998. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) for exceptional savings and advanced features.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), 120Hz

Operating System: Windows 11 Home + MS Office Home and Student 2021

HP Laptop 15s

Elevate your productivity with the HP Laptop 15s, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor. Featuring 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers seamless performance for multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers vibrant visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance your viewing experience. Benefit from a long-lasting battery that supports up to 7.5 hours of use. Available now at ₹46,990 with a 15% discount during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024. Don’t miss this Amazon Deals opportunity for top-tier performance and style.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U, 12th Gen RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD Display: 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Amazon Sale 2024: More Amazon deals on electronics

Smartwatches at up to 83% off

Up to 80% discount on camera devices and more

FAQs in Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 1. What dates does the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 cover? The sale runs from August 6th to August 11th, 2024.

2. Are there any special discounts available during the sale? Yes, enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of products including electronics, home appliances, and more.

3. Can I get No Cost EMI options during the sale? Yes, select products come with No Cost EMI options on various credit cards.

4. Is there a cashback offer for the sale? Yes, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders can receive up to ₹2,000 cashback on their purchases.

5. Are there any exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members? Amazon Prime members often get early access to deals and additional discounts. Make sure to check the exclusive offers for Prime members during the sale.

