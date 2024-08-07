Amazon Freedom Sale: Inverters, fans, coolers, at up to 57% off from brands like Bajaj, Luminous, Crompton, and more

Today marks the second day of the Amazon Freedom Sale that started on August 6, 2024 for all users, granting early access to Prime members. The Freedom Sale is a much-anticipated event that offers incredible discounts and deals across a wide range of products, including inverters, fans, and coolers. During this sale, shoppers can expect significant savings on high-quality inverters, ensuring uninterrupted power supply during outages. Energy-efficient and stylish fans from top brands are also available at reduced prices, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home comfort.



Additionally, the Amazon sale features a variety of coolers, from portable air coolers to advanced tower models, designed to keep your space refreshingly cool during hot weather. With attractive offers and bundle deals, the Amazon Freedom Sale is an excellent opportunity to invest in essential appliances that enhance your home's comfort and efficiency. Up to 57% off on inverters, fans, and coolers during Amazon Freedom Sale

So, in case you too are looking for any of these products mentioned above, you’re at the right spot. With up to 57% discounts on a wide assortment of coolers, fans, inverters, you can rest assure that your monsoon season is all taken care of. With a backup for power outage, refreshing breeze, you can enjoy the monsoon season with your favourite snacks and can save big.

The Livguard Sine Wave Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for your home. Designed to ensure consistent performance, it provides a smooth and stable sine wave output, protecting your appliances from power surges. This inverter is equipped with advanced safety features, including overload protection and short circuit prevention. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to operate and monitor. Ideal for homes with frequent power cuts, the Livguard inverter ensures uninterrupted power supply, keeping your essential devices running smoothly. You can get 57% off on this inverter during Amazon Freedom Sale.

Avail 51% off on this Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan during the Amazon sale. Featuring a Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor, this fan offers superior performance with lower power consumption, making it energy-efficient. The sleek and modern design complements any room decor, while the noiseless operation ensures a peaceful environment. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides excellent air circulation, keeping your space cool and comfortable. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation, enhancing your overall comfort.

Get 50% off on the IBELL High Speed Tower Fan, during the Amazon Freedom Day sale which designed to deliver powerful cooling in a compact form. With its high-speed performance, it ensures rapid and efficient air circulation, making it ideal for use in various settings, including homes and offices. The tower fan features a sleek, space-saving design that fits easily into any corner. It offers multiple speed settings and oscillation for customised airflow. Easy to operate and maintain, this fan is a practical addition to your cooling solutions, providing comfort during hot weather.

Get 44% off on the Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan during Amazon sale that combines performance and style to provide effective cooling. With a sweep size of 400mm, it ensures wide air coverage, making it ideal for use in larger rooms. The fan features a powerful motor for high-speed airflow and smooth oscillation for even air distribution. Its height-adjustable stand and tilting head offer flexibility in directing airflow. Designed for quiet operation, this pedestal fan provides a comfortable and serene environment. The sturdy build and elegant design make it a perfect addition to your home.

With 44% off on the Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler, there is no chance you’re going to miss this during the Amazon sale. It is a compact and efficient cooling solution for personal spaces. With a large 36-liter water tank, it provides extended cooling without frequent refills. The powerful air throw and three-speed settings ensure customized comfort. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it easy to move and place anywhere. Ideal for small rooms, the air cooler offers effective cooling with minimal noise. The honeycomb pads enhance cooling efficiency, while the castor wheels provide easy mobility. This cooler is perfect for beating the heat during hot summer days.

FAQs on fans, inverters, and coolers on Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 What is a sine wave inverter? A: A sine wave inverter produces a smooth and consistent wave of electricity, similar to the power supplied by the utility grid. It is ideal for sensitive electronic devices, ensuring they operate efficiently and safely.

Q: How does an oscillating pedestal fan work? A: An oscillating pedestal fan rotates its head back and forth to distribute air evenly across a room. This ensures consistent airflow and improved cooling efficiency.

Q: What are the benefits of a high-speed tower fan? A: High-speed tower fans provide rapid air circulation, are compact and space-saving, offer multiple speed settings, and often include oscillation for wide area coverage.

Q: Can an air cooler be used in humid climates? A: Air coolers are more effective in dry climates as they add moisture to the air. In humid climates, their cooling efficiency decreases as the air is already saturated with moisture.

Q: How do I maintain my air cooler? A: Regularly clean the water tank, replace or clean the cooling pads, ensure the fan blades are free from dust, and check the water pump for any blockages

