Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 87% off on Earbuds, Headphones, Smartwatches and more wearables

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is scheduled to go on for another three days before finally wrapping up on August 11, 2024. In these final three days, if you still haven’t bought anything during the sale, you’re missing out a lot on the special deals and offers. The Freedom Sale 2024 brings an exciting array of deals on earbuds and headphones, making it the perfect time to upgrade your audio gear. Whether you're looking for premium wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation or budget-friendly headphones with immersive sound, this sale has something for everyone. Get up to 87% off on earbuds, headphones, smartwatches during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Top brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, and OnePlus are offering significant discounts, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Additionally, the sale features special offers like no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and instant bank discounts, making it even more affordable to grab the latest in audio technology. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your music experience with high-quality audio products at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024.

Here are some of the best earbuds for you:





Experience the ultimate wireless freedom with boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds. These earbuds offer a seamless audio experience with 42 hours of playtime, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day. Equipped with ENx technology, they provide crystal-clear voice calls, while the Beast Mode enhances your gaming experience with low latency. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, and the IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and splashes. Whether you’re on a call, gaming, or listening to your favourite tunes, Airdopes 141 delivers superior sound quality with ease.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds are designed for the dynamic lifestyle. With 12.4mm dynamic drivers, these earbuds deliver deep bass and clear sound for an immersive listening experience. Enjoy up to 38 hours of playback time with the charging case, and get 10 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, while IP55 water and sweat resistance make them perfect for workouts. Equipped with AI noise reduction, these earbuds provide clear calls even in noisy environments, making them a versatile companion for everyday use.

Some more earbuds on Amazon sale:

Here are some of the best headphones for you:

boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones combine style and functionality for the ultimate audio experience. With 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphones deliver immersive sound with deep bass and crisp highs. Enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and experience the convenience of Bluetooth 4.2 for a stable connection. The lightweight and ergonomic design, coupled with soft ear cushions, ensures long-lasting comfort during extended listening sessions. Whether you're working out or commuting, the boAt Rockerz 450 provides the perfect balance of performance and style.

Also Read: Our top 7 picks of April 2024 to experience unparalleled pure bass sound with JBL headphones

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are your go-to choice for powerful sound and comfort. Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these headphones offer a stable and efficient connection with minimal latency. The large 40mm drivers produce deep bass and rich audio, perfect for all music genres. With up to 9 hours of playback time, you can enjoy your favourite tracks all day. The over-ear design, combined with cushioned ear cups, ensures a snug fit, making them ideal for long listening sessions. The ZEBRONICS Thunder also includes a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Some more headphones on Amazon sale:

Also Read: Best smartwatch BP monitors for real-time BP tracking: Top 9 picks



Here are some of the best neckbands for you:

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in-Ear Neckband is designed for the modern, active lifestyle. These earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver punchy bass and clear sound, perfect for all your music needs. With an IPX7 rating, they're resistant to water and sweat, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, and get 10 hours of music in just 10 minutes of charging with ASAP technology. The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, while Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection.

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones offer an exceptional audio experience with 12.4mm dynamic drivers that deliver rich bass and clear highs. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these earphones keep you connected throughout the day. The fast-charging feature provides 20 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Designed for comfort, the earphones come with magnetic control, allowing you to pause music by clipping the earbuds together. The IP55 rating ensures resistance to water and sweat, making them perfect for workouts and daily use.

Some more over the ear neckbands on Amazon sale:



Also Read: GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Here are some of the best smartwatches for you:

Show off your style with the boAt Xtend Smartwatch Superman Edition. This smartwatch combines powerful features with iconic design, offering a 1.69-inch HD display for clear visuals and easy navigation. It comes with multiple watch faces and supports customizable options to match your personality. With SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, the Xtend keeps your health in check. The built-in Alexa voice assistant allows you to control smart devices, set reminders, and more. With 14 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and superhero fans alike.

The Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch is designed to elevate your everyday life. Featuring a large 1.85-inch display, this smartwatch offers a vibrant and responsive touch screen for easy access to notifications, apps, and more. With Bluetooth calling, you can make and receive calls directly from your wrist. The watch includes 100+ sports modes and comprehensive health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep analysis. With up to 10 days of battery life, the Noise Pulse 2 Max ensures you stay connected without frequent recharging, making it an essential companion for a healthy lifestyle.

Some more smartwatches on Amazon sale:

Also Read: Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

Similar articles for you:



Best smartwatches under ₹5000: Compare top 10 Noise and boAt options for budget-friendly wearable tech shopping

Top 10 Fire Boltt smartwatches for the ultimate luxury

10 best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring feature for heart patients

ECG smartwatches for closer health monitoring: Choose from 10 best options

FAQ on wearables at up to 87% off: What are wearables? Wearables are electronic devices designed to be worn on the body, typically as accessories like smartwatches, fitness trackers, or smart glasses. They often come equipped with sensors that track various health metrics, provide notifications, and offer other smart functionalities.

2. What can a smartwatch do? Smartwatches can perform various functions, including tracking fitness activities (like steps, calories, heart rate, and sleep), providing notifications for calls, messages, and apps, controlling music playback, and even making calls. Some smartwatches also feature GPS, voice assistants, and compatibility with smart home devices.

How do I pair my earbuds with my device? To pair your earbuds, turn on Bluetooth on your device, open the earbuds' charging case, and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Typically, this involves selecting the earbuds from the list of available Bluetooth devices on your phone or tablet. Once paired, your device should remember the earbuds for future use.

Can I use wearables for medical purposes? While wearables can track health metrics like heart rate, sleep, and activity levels, they are not a substitute for professional medical devices. Consult a healthcare provider for any serious health concerns and use wearables as a supplementary tool for general health awareness.

Are earbuds waterproof? Some earbuds are water-resistant or waterproof, with varying levels of protection. Water-resistant earbuds can handle sweat and light rain, while waterproof models can be used during more intense activities like swimming. Check the IP (Ingress Protection) rating of your earbuds to understand their level of water resistance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.