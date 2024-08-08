Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Avail up to 65% discount on the best TVs, soundbars, and home theatres

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is now live, and today marks the 3rd exciting day of amazing offers! Have you been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your home entertainment system? Well, your wait is over! Today, we bring you exclusive deals on TVs, soundbars, and home theatres that you won't want to miss. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 offers unbeatable deals on TVs, soundbars and home theatres.

Are you ready to transform your living room into a cinema? Imagine watching your favourite movies and shows on a brand-new TV with stunning clarity. How about immersing yourself in the sound with high-quality soundbars and home theatres? With up to 65% discounts, there's never been a better time to buy!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 has some of the best Amazon deals and offers you can find this August. Whether you're looking for the latest technology or just a simple upgrade, you'll find fantastic Amazon discounts on smart TVs, soundbars and more that fit your budget.

Amazon Sale 2024: Deals and offers on smart TVs from top brands

1. Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Experience stunning visuals with the Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Metallic Grey. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, enjoy a whopping 58% discount on this feature-packed TV. It offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant picture quality. The TV comes with Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, and hands-free Google Assistant, providing a seamless smart TV experience.

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Check out the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L in sleek Black, available at a 45% discount during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024. This TV offers a spectacular viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smart features like Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, and compatibility with Apple Airplay and Alexa. The TV also boasts a powerful X1 4K Processor, Dolby Audio, and multiple connectivity options.

3. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Discover the LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC in stylish Dark Iron Gray. Take advantage of the 44% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This TV features WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, and Game Optimizer. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers this Amazon Sale (Aug 2024)!

Some more unmissable deals on smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Sale August 2024: Deals and discounts on soundbars from top brands

Experience premium audio with the boAt Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar in Charcoal Black. Get it now with an amazing 72% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Featuring 25W RMS Signature Sound and a 2.0 Channel setup, this soundbar delivers immersive surround sound with dual passive radiators. Enjoy up to 7 hours of playback thanks to its powerful 2500mAh battery.

5. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 Surround Dolby Atmos 525W Soundbar

Transform your living room into a cinematic soundscape with the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO. Now available at an incredible 73% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, you can get this advanced soundbar for just ₹15,999. You can connect through Bluetooth 5.0, Auxiliary, USB, Optical, or HDMI for versatile audio streaming from various devices.

6. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar

Experience the immersive sound of the JBL Cinema SB271, now available at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 at a massive 47% discount. Enjoy a massive 220 Watt output from two full-range drivers. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep, thumping bass for a clutter-free, high-quality audio experience. Take advantage of these fantastic Amazon Deals and bring home a brand new soundbar for top-tier audio experience.

Some more juicy offers on soundbars during Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Freedom Sale 2024: Deals and discounts on home theatres you can't miss

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar. Now available with a 33% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, this powerful 400W soundbar system delivers immersive surround sound with 5.1 separate audio channels, including rear speakers and a subwoofer. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth, USB playback, HDMI ARC, and optical inputs. Choose the perfect sound mode for your content, whether it's movies, music, or TV shows.

Transform your home entertainment with the Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar, now available with 29% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This 600W home theatre system features a powerful subwoofer, wireless rear speakers, and a three-channel bar speaker to deliver rich, cinematic surround sound. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Optical inputs, plus wireless TV connection for added convenience.

Some more incredible offers on home theatres during Amazon Sale 2024

FAQs on TVs, home theatres and soundbars on Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 1. What discounts are available on TVs during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024? During the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024, you can find substantial discounts on a wide range of TVs, including smart TVs, 4K models, and OLED screens. Discounts may vary depending on the brand and model, with savings reaching up to 50% off. Be sure to check specific product pages for detailed discount information.

2. Are there any special offers on home theatre systems in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? Yes, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 features various offers on home theatre systems, including significant price reductions and bundle deals. Some promotions may include discounts on installation services or extended warranties. Check the product listings for details on available offers and coupons.

3. Can I get additional savings on soundbars with my purchase during the Amazon Sale (Aug 2024)? Absolutely! The Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) includes exclusive deals on soundbars, such as extra discounts when purchasing multiple items or using specific credit cards. Look for partner offers and cashback options that can provide additional savings on your soundbar purchase.

4. How do I find the best deals on TVs, home theatres, and soundbars during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024? To find the best deals during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024, use the filters and search functions on Amazon to compare prices and discounts across various brands and models. Additionally, keep an eye out for flash sales and limited-time offers to maximize your savings.

5. Are there any financing options available for purchasing TVs, home theatres, and soundbars during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024? Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options for TVs, home theatres, and soundbars during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2024. Check the product page for available EMI plans and partner credit card offers that can help spread out the cost of your purchase without additional interest.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.