Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Enjoy up to 65% off on refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, dishwashers, and more

Today is the second day of the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2024. The ongoing Amazon sale features incredible discounts on a wide range of essential appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch. Up to 65% off on bestselling appliances during Amazon Freedom Sale

Whether you're looking for a sleek, energy-efficient refrigerator to keep your groceries fresh, a high-performance washing machine to handle your laundry needs, or a powerful air conditioner to beat the summer heat, the Freedom Day Sale has got you covered. Take advantage of special offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options to make your purchase even more affordable. Don't miss out on this chance to bring home the best appliances at the best prices, only on Amazon.

Up to 55% off on refrigerators during Amazon Freedom Sale



1. Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology

Get 42% off on the Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer Refrigerator that offers versatile 6-in-1 modes, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge functionalities based on your needs. Featuring advanced Nano Shield Technology, this appliance ensures longer-lasting freshness and effective bacterial protection. Its 3-star energy rating guarantees efficient energy consumption, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. With spacious storage and modern design, this convertible freezer is an ideal choice for families looking for flexibility and reliability in their kitchen appliances.

Up to 60% off on washing machines during Amazon Freedom Sale

The Voltas Beko 7 kg 5 Star Eco Wash Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine is designed to deliver superior cleaning performance with maximum energy efficiency. With its 5-star rating, it ensures lower energy consumption while maintaining powerful wash cycles. The Eco Wash feature uses less water and detergent, making it an eco-friendly choice. The top-load design allows for easy loading and unloading, and its robust build ensures durability and longevity. Perfect for medium-sized families, this washing machine simplifies laundry chores while being gentle on your clothes and the environment. During the Amazon sale, you can get 50% off on this washing machine.

Up to 55% off on ACs during Amazon Freedom Sale:

3. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with enhanced energy efficiency. Equipped with inverter technology, it adjusts the compressor speed according to the cooling needs, ensuring optimal performance and reduced electricity bills. The 3-star rating signifies moderate energy savings, making it an economical choice for homes. Its sleek design blends seamlessly with modern interiors, while the advanced filtration system ensures clean and healthy air. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this AC provides a comfortable and refreshing environment even during the hottest days.



Up to 65% off on microwave ovens in Amazon Sale:

4. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to handle all your cooking needs. With its large capacity and convection cooking technology, it can bake, grill, roast, and reheat food with ease. The intuitive controls and pre-set cooking functions make it user-friendly, while the sleek design complements any kitchen decor. Its powerful performance ensures evenly cooked meals every time, making it perfect for families who love to cook and entertain. Durable and efficient, this microwave oven is a valuable addition to any modern kitchen.



Up to 55% off on dishwashers in Amazon Sale:

The Voltas Beko 14 Place Setting Dishwasher offers exceptional cleaning performance with its advanced AquaFlex and AquaIntense technologies. Designed to handle large loads, it accommodates up to 14 place settings, making it ideal for busy households. The AquaFlex feature adjusts water pressure to ensure gentle yet effective cleaning, while AquaIntense targets heavily soiled items. Its sleek silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Energy-efficient and easy to use, this dishwasher simplifies your cleaning routine, providing sparkling results every time.

FAQ on large appliances at up to 65% off during Amazon Freedom Sale: What types of large appliances are available during the Amazon Freedom Day Sale? A: The sale includes a variety of large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, and microwaves from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, and more.

Q: Are there any special discounts or offers available? A: Yes, the Amazon Freedom Day Sale offers significant discounts, exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of large appliances.

Q: How can I ensure I'm getting the best deal during the sale? A: Compare prices across different brands and models, check for bundle offers or exchange deals, and make use of bank offers and no-cost EMI options to maximize savings.

Can I avail of installation services for large appliances bought during the sale? A: Yes, Amazon provides installation services for most large appliances. Check the product details page for information on installation services and whether they are included in the purchase.

How do I know if an appliance is eligible for exchange offers? A: Check the product details page for information on exchange offers. You can also enter the details of your old appliance to see if it qualifies for an exchange discount on the new purchase.

