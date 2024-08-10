Amazon Sale 2024: Exclusive deals on laptops, save minimum 50,000 on laptops from Dell and Lenovo

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is currently live and if you have been planning to buy a laptop, this should be the ideal time. Aside from all the deals, offers and mega discounts on a whole range of laptops, you can actually get laptops with a minimum saving of ₹50,000. Lets explore this further. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Check out the best and exclusive deals on laptops.

Buying a premium laptop during the Amazon Sale season is a smart decision, especially with leading brands like Dell and Lenovo offering substantial discounts. Many of their top-tier laptops experience price reductions of at least ₹50,000, making it an ideal time to invest in a high-performance device without exceeding your budget. Whether you are a professional requiring a reliable and powerful machine for demanding tasks or a tech enthusiast eager to experience the latest features, these deals present an exceptional opportunity. The significant savings, combined with the quality and advanced capabilities of these premium laptops, make this sale the perfect moment to upgrade. With such a wide range of models available, you can find the perfect laptop that meets your needs while enjoying incredible value.

We bring to you some of the best discount offers on laptops from leading brands like Dell and Lenovo, where you can expect a mega price reduction.

Best deals on Dell laptops at the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024:

The Dell XPS 9730 is a premium laptop designed for high-performance tasks. It features an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, ensuring seamless multitasking and fast data access. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 graphics card supports demanding applications, making it ideal for gaming and content creation. Its 17.0" UHD+ AR Touch display with 500 nits brightness offers vibrant visuals. Weighing 2.44kg, it includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and comes with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and 15 months of McAfee protection. If you purchase this laptop during this Amazon Sale (Aug 2024), you will save ₹1,38,472. There is a discount of 36% on this laptop.

The Dell Alienware m16 is a powerhouse gaming laptop designed for serious gamers and professionals. It features the AMD Ryzen 9-7845HX processor and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks and multitasking. The 2TB SSD provides ample storage, while the NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 graphics card ensures stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 480Hz refresh rate offers incredibly fast and sharp visuals, complemented by an FHD IR camera for secure login. Weighing 3.23kg, this laptop also includes Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and 15 months of McAfee protection. You can save as much as ₹57,399 on this laptop if you buy it during this Amazon Sale 2024. There is a 17% discount.

Best deals on Lenovo laptops at the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024:

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a top-tier gaming laptop built for unmatched performance. Powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and equipped with 32GB of RAM, it handles even the most demanding tasks with ease. The 1TB SSD ensures fast load times and ample storage. Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS display boasts 500 nits brightness, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, providing stunning visuals. The NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB GPU delivers exceptional graphics performance, perfect for high-end gaming. Weighing 2.6kg, it includes Windows 11, Office 2021, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass. Pick this laptop now and avail a cut of ₹1,31,390. There is a discount of 26% on this laptop.

The Lenovo S14 is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for productivity and portability. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers reliable performance for everyday tasks. The 512GB SSD provides fast storage and quick access to your files. Its 14-inch FHD IPS display, with 300 nits brightness and an anti-glare finish, ensures clear and comfortable viewing. Weighing just 1.5kg, this thin and light laptop is easy to carry, making it ideal for professionals on the go. It comes with Windows 11 Pro, a backlit keyboard, and 3 years of Premium Care support. You can get as much as ₹79,138 on this laptop. There is a discount of 62%.

FAQs on Dell and Lenovo laptops Are Dell laptops good for gaming? Yes, Dell offers several gaming laptops, especially in the Alienware and G-Series lines. These models feature powerful processors, dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards, and high-refresh-rate displays, making them excellent choices for gaming.

How do I update drivers on my Dell laptop? You can update drivers on your Dell laptop by visiting the Dell Support website, entering your laptop's model or Service Tag, and downloading the latest drivers. Alternatively, you can use Dell’s SupportAssist tool to automatically check for and install driver updates.

Are Lenovo ThinkPad laptops good for business use? Yes, Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are highly regarded for business use due to their robust build, excellent keyboard, long battery life, and strong security features. They are designed for reliability and performance in professional environments.

What is the difference between Lenovo Legion and IdeaPad laptops? Lenovo Legion laptops are designed for gaming and heavy tasks, featuring powerful processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-refresh-rate displays. In contrast, IdeaPad laptops are more budget-friendly, aimed at everyday computing tasks like browsing, streaming, and office work.

How can I extend the battery life of my Lenovo laptop? To extend battery life, reduce screen brightness, disable unnecessary background apps, use battery saver mode, and keep your laptop’s software and drivers updated. Avoid running resource-intensive applications when not necessary.

