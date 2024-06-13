Amazon Sale on kitchen appliances: Grab chimneys, microwaves, mixer grinders at up to 73% discount

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with the incredible Amazon Sale on Kitchen Appliances! With discounts of up to 73%, this sale offers unbeatable deals on top-quality chimneys, microwaves, mixer grinders, water purifiers and other essential kitchen appliances. A better cooking experience starts with better appliances, and this sale is your chance to get the best at unbeatable prices. Get massive discounts during the Amazon Sale on kitchen appliances!

Whether you wish to make delicious meals effortlessly with a new microwave, blend smoothies in seconds with a powerful mixer grinder, or keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh with a high-efficiency chimney, this Amazon sale has got you covered. With tempting discounts, you can finally get those kitchen gadgets you've been dreaming of without breaking the bank

Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Shop your hearts out and transform your cooking experience with the best Amazon deals on kitchen appliances. Whether you’re upgrading your home or starting from scratch, there’s something for everyone in this sale. Hurry, these exclusive deals won't last forever! Make your kitchen the heart of your home with these amazing offers today.

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a high-performance, low-maintenance appliance that combines modern technology with user-friendly features. Its powerful suction, auto-clean functionality, and extended warranty make it an excellent choice for a clean and smoke-free kitchen. One of the standout features of this kitchen chimney is its filterless technology, which provides a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. This technology ensures that unhealthy smoke and oily fumes are efficiently drawn out of your kitchen, keeping the air clean and fresh. The current 50% discount on the Amazon Sale on kitchen appliances enhances its value, making it a timely and worthwhile investment.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Max Noise: 58 dB

Shape: Curved Glass

Type: Wall Mounted

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr Higher noise level at 58 dB Easy operation with motion sensor control Requires wall mounting, limiting placement options Lifetime warranty on motor Premium price compared to other models

Check out more kitchen chimneys on Amazon Sale

Up to 62% off on microwaves on Amazon Sale

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S), available on Amazon, is a versatile and highly functional appliance designed to meet the diverse cooking needs of modern families. This microwave oven, finished in sleek silver, features a 24-litre capacity, making it suitable for families with 5 to 6 members. The IFB Solo Microwave Oven offers a range of features that enhance convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. With multi-stage cooking, you can program the oven to perform different cooking stages in sequence, optimizing the cooking process for various recipes. The touch key pad (membrane) is another user-friendly feature, providing a sensitive and easy-to-clean control panel. The microwave also comes equipped with a child safety lock.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Brand: IFB

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 24 litres

Special Features: Multi-Stage Cooking, Auto Reheat, Timer, Routine Essentials, Delay Start, Steam Clean

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 69 auto-cook menus for diverse cooking options Solo microwave, limited to reheating, melting, and basic cooking Child safety lock for added security No grilling or convection features Multi-stage cooking and steam clean feature Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

Check out more microwave ovens on Amazon sale

Also read: Best microwaves for baking under ₹20000: Explore top 10 choices for you

Up to 63% discount on Mixer grinder on Amazon Sale on kitchen appliances

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen is a multi-functional and efficient appliance, perfect for a wide range of culinary activities. With its powerful motor, durable stainless steel blades, and versatile jar options, it is designed to meet the diverse needs of any kitchen. The added features of overload protection, adjustable speed control, and an anti-skid base make it a user-friendly and safe choice. With the Amazon sale on kitchen appliances, this mixer grinder is available at an attractive discount, making it a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their kitchen capabilities. Whether you’re preparing chutneys, grinding spices, or making smoothies, the Lifelong Mixer Grinder is an indispensable tool for achieving delicious results effortlessly.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:

Brand : Lifelong

Lifelong Colour: Black

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Features: Overload Protection, Adjustable Speed Control, Anti-Skid

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Control Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 2800 grams

Material: Stainless Steel

Wattage: 500 Watts

Is Dishwasher Safe: No

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with three specialized jars Emits initial burning smell Stainless steel blades for efficient grinding Not dishwasher safe Overload protection for safety Operates at higher noise levels (80-90 dB)

Check out more mixer grinders on Amazon Sale

Also read: Best air fryers under ₹5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

Amazon Sale on Air fryers, get up to 75%

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a modern kitchen appliance designed to offer healthier cooking alternatives with efficiency and ease. This air fryer, featuring a vibrant green colour, combines advanced technology with user-friendly features to make cooking a breeze. The Pigeon Healthifry includes eight preset menus for popular dishes such as French fries, paneer tikka, samosas, vegetable roast, pizza, cutlets/nuggets, cakes, and chips. With a 1200-watt motor, the air fryer heats up rapidly and maintains consistent air throw performance, ensuring quick and efficient cooking.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

Special Feature: Digital

Colour: Green

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Power: 1200 Watts

Preset Menus: 8 (French Fries, Paneer Tikka, Samosa, Vegetable Roast, Pizza, Cutlets/Nuggets, Cakes, Chips)

Functions: Delay Start, Defrost

Technology: 360° High-Speed Air Circulation

Noise Level: Very Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses 95% less oil for healthier cooking Limited to 1200W power 8 preset menus for ease of use Basket may be small for very large families Digital display for easy operation Plastic components may not be as durable as metal

Check out more air fryers on sale

Also read: Best chimney brands: Bring home the top 10 models for superior kitchen ventilation

Water purifiers on Amazon Sale at up to 50% off

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS water purifier provides safe, mineral-enriched drinking water. Available in a sleek black colour, this water purifier combines advanced purification technologies with efficient water-saving features. Moreover, the Pureit Eco Water Saver is designed to save up to 60% of water, which is double the savings compared to ordinary RO systems. This makes it an eco-friendly choice that conserves water while providing clean drinking water. The built-in UV lamp effectively kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts, adding an extra layer of protection and ensuring that the water is safe to drink. You can grab it at a 50% discount on Amazon Kitchen Appliances Sale.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral:

Brand: HUL Pureit

Special Feature: RO, RO+

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification Method: Ultraviolet

Power: 42 watts

Input Water Temperature: 10°C to 40°C

Other Features: High-speed purification up to 24LPH, 7-stage purification, food-grade plastic, premium design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary ROs Initial installation costs might include extra components Mineral enhancer enriches water with calcium and magnesium Plastic build may not be as durable as metal alternatives Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement Requires electricity for operation

Check out these water purifiers on sale

Sandwich makers and toasters at up to 54% discount

The Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster features a non-stick heating plate that ensures your sandwiches are grilled to perfection without sticking to the surface. This makes it easy to clean and maintain, providing a hassle-free cooking experience. Operating at 800 watts, this sandwich toaster heats up quickly and evenly, allowing you to prepare sandwiches efficiently. The high wattage ensures that the grilling process is swift, making it perfect for busy mornings or quick snacks. The toaster is easy to use, with a straightforward design that doesn't require complicated settings. Simply place your sandwich inside, close the lid, and let it grill to your desired level of crispness.

Specifications of Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster:

Brand: Prestige

Special Feature: Non-Stick Coating

Colour: Black

Material: Aluminium

Wattage: 800 Watts

Style: Non-stick heating Grill plate

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Fixed grill plates limit versatility Compact and stylish design No temperature control Quick and efficient with 800 watts of power Limited to making sandwiches only

Check out more sandwich makers and toasters on Amazon Sale

Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking

Amazon Sale on Kitchen appliances, get electric kettles at up to 54% off

Whether you're making tea, coffee, or instant noodles, this kettle ensures quick and convenient preparation, making it an essential tool for any household. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle is available at a competitive price and a discount of 54% on the Amazon Sale. The electric kettle can be easily lifted from its swivel base for filling and serving without the hassle of a power cord. This feature allows it to be returned to its power source from any direction, making it suitable for both right and left-handed users. Equipped with a concealed heating element, this 1300-watt electric kettle can boil up to 1.5 litres of water in just 5 to 7 minutes.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle:

Brand: Pigeon

Colour: Silver

Special Features: Indicator Light, Portable, Durable, Automatic Shut-Off

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Wattage: 1300 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick boiling time (5-7 minutes) No water level indicator Cordless pouring for ease of use Limited to boiling and basic cooking tasks Automatic shut-off for safety Plastic parts may not be as durable as full metal construction

Check out more electric kettles on sale on Amazon

Features and price comparison of kitchen appliances on Amazon Sale

Kitchen appliances Special features Ratings Price Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Filterless technology, Motion sensing technology 4.5/5 ₹ 13,480 IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Multi-Stage Cooking, Auto reheat, Timer option, Routine Essentials, Delay Start, Steam clean 4.3/5 ₹ 6,590 Lifelong Mixer Grinder (LLMG23) Overload Protection, Adjustable Speed Control, Anti-Skid 3.8 ₹ 1,298 Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer Digital display, 8 preset menus, 360° High-Speed Air Circulation 3.8/5 ₹ 2,999 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier High water saving technology, Mineral enhancer cartridge, Smartsense indicators 4.3/5 ₹ 12,499 Prestige PGMFB Grill Sandwich Toaster Non-stick coating, Elegant black finish, 800 watts power 4.2/5 ₹ 1,199 Pigeon Amaze Plus Electric Kettle Indicator Light, Portable, Durable, Automatic Shut-Off 3.9/5 ₹ 549

FAQs on kitchen appliances



How do I clean my kitchen appliances?

Most kitchen appliances can be cleaned with a damp cloth and mild detergent. For parts that come into contact with food, ensure they are washed thoroughly with hot, soapy water. Always refer to the manufacturer’s manual for specific cleaning instructions.

Can I use metal utensils or containers in the microwave?

No, metal utensils or containers should not be used in the microwave as they can cause sparks and damage to the appliance. Stick to microwave-safe materials like glass, ceramic, and certain plastics labelled as microwave-safe.

How do I choose the right mixer grinder?

Consider factors like motor power, jar capacity, types of jars (wet grinding, dry grinding, chutney), build quality, and brand reputation. Choose one that suits your cooking needs and frequency of use.

What are the types of kitchen chimneys available?

There are primarily two types of kitchen chimneys: ducted (vented) chimneys, which expel air outside through ducts, and ductless (recirculating) chimneys, which filter air through charcoal filters and then recirculate it back into the kitchen.

How often should I service my water purifier?

It's recommended to service your water purifier every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Regular servicing includes replacing filters, cleaning the storage tank, and checking for any leaks or malfunctions.

