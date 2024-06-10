Amazon Clearance Sale: Get up to 67% off on best of riding gear like helmets, gloves, face masks, arm sleeves

Are you a biker? Do you ride your way to office regularly? Or is riding your passion with weekend adventures been a norm in your life? No matter which the case, you will instinctively know the importance of having good riding gears. If you are keen on buying a brand new riding gear or want to replace your exiting one, then now should be the time as Amazon has a number of sales routinely on. Check out the Amazon Clearance Sale now. Amazon Clearance Sale: Now is the time to go big on riding gear if you are a biker.

Lets figure out what are these riding gears include for those of us who may not know? Riding gears refer to the protective clothing and accessories worn by motorcycle riders to enhance safety and comfort. Key items include helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, and boots, all designed to protect against injuries during accidents. They often feature abrasion-resistant materials, impact protection, and weatherproofing. Additionally, riding gears improve visibility and reduce fatigue, making them essential for both casual riders and professional motorcyclists. Proper gear significantly increases safety on the road.

We have shortlisted some of the best options that are available at heavily discounted rates. Check them out here.

These arm sleeves are designed for men, women, and teenagers, providing excellent UV sun protection. These sleeves are perfect for bike riding, cycling, running, and cricket. They feature a thumb hole for better fit and coverage. Made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, they keep your arms cool and dry. Whether you're under the hot sun or engaged in vigorous activities, these sleeves offer comfort and protection. Ideal for outdoor sports and daily wear, the AutokraftZ Pro-Rider sleeves are a versatile addition to your gear.

Specifications of AutokraftZ Pro-Rider Cooling Arm Sleeves

UV Sun Protection

Breathable, Moisture-Wicking Fabric

Thumb Hole Design

Suitable for Men, Women, and Teenagers

Ideal for Bike Riding, Cycling, Running, and Cricket

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides excellent sun protection and keeps arms cool and dry. May not fit all arm sizes perfectly. Versatile and suitable for various outdoor activities. Thumb hole design might not be comfortable for everyone.

This product is a top-rated face protection mask designed for bike riding, skiing, cycling, running, and hiking. It protects against wind, sun, and dust, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Made from 4-way stretch fabric, it ensures a comfortable fit for both men and women. The mask is free size, adapting to various face shapes and sizes. Its breathable material provides comfort during extended use. The Le Gear Face Mask Pro+ combines functionality and comfort, making it an essential accessory for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications of Le Gear Face Mask Pro+ for Bike, Ski, Cycling, Running, Hiking

Suitable for Bike, Ski, Cycling, Running, Hiking

Protects from Wind, Sun, Dust

4-Way Stretch Fabric

Free Size

Pack of 1, for Men and Women

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design for multiple outdoor activities. May not provide a tight seal for everyone, allowing some dust infiltration. 4-way stretch fabric ensures a comfortable and snug fit. Limited colour options available.

Also read: Best cycles for adults: Hit the road in style with our top 9 picks and embark on unforgettable adventures

3) Probiker Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves (Black, XL, Leather, Cycling)

The Probiker Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves in black, size XL, are designed for optimal performance and protection while cycling. Crafted from high-quality leather, these gloves offer durability and a secure grip, enhancing control and safety on the road. Whether you're racing, biking, or driving, they provide comfort and protection against impact and abrasion. With their sleek design and reliable construction, the Probiker gloves are an essential accessory for cyclists seeking both style and functionality.

Specifications of Probiker Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves (Black, XL, Leather, Cycling)

Colour: Black

Size: XL

Material: Leather

Intended Use: Cycling

Type: Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable leather construction for long-lasting wear. Limited size availability may not cater to all hand sizes. Versatile design suitable for various activities like biking, driving, and motorcycle riding. Leather material may require regular maintenance to preserve quality.

The mask offers superior protection and style for bike riders. Featuring an anti-scratch UV protective face mask and detachable face mask, it ensures durability and versatility. The adjustable elastic strap provides a comfortable and secure fit, compatible with helmets. Its rainbow visor adds a touch of flair to your riding gear while shielding your eyes from harmful UV rays and debris. Whether cruising on the open road or tackling rugged terrain, the DETACHI Motorcycle Goggle mask is an essential accessory for riders seeking both safety and style.

Specifications of DETACHI Motorcycle Goggle mask Anti Scratch UV Protective Face Mask

Anti-scratch UV protective face mask

Detachable face mask

Adjustable elastic strap

Rainbow visor

Compatible with helmets

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides UV protection and shields against scratches. Rainbow visor may not appeal to all riders' preferences. Detachable face mask offers versatility for different riding conditions. Elastic strap adjustment may require frequent readjustment for optimal fit.

These motorcycle gloves in black, size medium, offer protection and comfort for riders. Made from durable synthetic leather, they provide a strong grip and shield against abrasions. Their sleek design ensures flexibility and maneuverability while riding. These gloves feature adjustable closures for a snug fit, preventing slippage during use. Ideal for motorcycle enthusiasts, they combine style and functionality for a safer and more enjoyable riding experience. With Probiker, you can trust in quality and performance on the road.

Specifications of Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves (Black, Medium)

Material: Synthetic Leather

Colour: Black

Size: Medium

Type: Motorcycle Gloves

Closure: Adjustable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable synthetic leather construction for long-lasting wear. Synthetic material may not offer the same level of breathability as genuine leather. Adjustable closures ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Limited colour and size options available.

Also read: Best affordable e bikes: Top 6 budget-friendly and efficient options to explore by fitness enthusiasts, eco warriors

The Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings Flip-Up Helmet is ISI certified for safety. Designed for both men and women, it features an inner smoke sun shield and an outer clear visor. The flip-up design offers convenience while riding. With a size of Large (600 MM), it provides a comfortable fit for most users. Its dashing black color adds style, while the dual visor system ensures protection from sunlight and debris, making it an ideal choice for safe and stylish riding experiences.

Specifications of Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet

ISI Certified

Flip-Up Design

Inner Smoke Sun Shield

Outer Clear Visor

Size: Large (600 MM)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual visor system offers protection from sunlight and debris. Limited colour options available. Flip-up design adds convenience for riders. May feel bulky for some users due to the flip-up mechanism.

The SARTE TPU Goggle Mask offers versatile protection for cycling and off-road riding. With anti-scratch UV protective lenses and an open-face design, it shields against wind, dirt, and debris. The adjustable strap ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while soft foam padding enhances comfort during long rides. Its detachable feature adds convenience, allowing for easy cleaning and customization. Designed for both men and women, the SARTE TPU Goggle Mask provides essential eye protection and comfort for a variety of outdoor activities.

Specifications of SARTE TPU Goggle Mask Anti Scratch UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield

Material: TPU

Anti-scratch UV protective lenses

Open-face design

Adjustable strap

Soft foam padded detachable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides UV protection and shields against wind, dirt, and debris. May fog up in certain conditions. Adjustable strap and soft foam padding offer comfort and customization. Limited colour options available.

Top 3 features of best riding gears that are part of Amazon Clearance Sale

Best Riding Gears Special Features Price Rating AutokraftZ Pro-Rider Cooling Arm Sleeves UV sun protection & moisture-wicking ₹ 999 4.5 Le Gear Face Mask Pro+ Wind, sun, dust protection & 4-way stretch ₹ 799 4.7 Probiker Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves Leather construction & grip/protection ₹ 1,499 4.6 DETACHI Motorcycle Goggle mask Anti-scratch UV protective face mask & detachable face mask ₹ 1,199 4.8 Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves Synthetic leather construction & adjustable closures ₹ 1,199 4.4 Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet ISI certified for safety & flip-up design ₹ 3,499 4.9 SARTE TPU Goggle Mask Anti-scratch UV protective & windproof ₹ 999 4.5

Best value for money riding gear

The Probiker Full Racing Biking Driving Motorcycle Gloves offer exceptional value for money, providing high-quality leather construction suitable for various biking activities. These gloves not only ensure rider comfort but also offer crucial protection against abrasions and impacts, making them an essential gear for any rider seeking both performance and safety without breaking the bank.

Best overall riding gear

The Le Gear Face Mask Pro+ stands out as the overall best product due to its versatility and numerous benefits. It offers protection from wind, sun, and dust, making it ideal for various outdoor activities like biking, skiing, cycling, running, and hiking. With its 4-way stretch fabric and free size design suitable for both men and women, it ensures a comfortable and secure fit for all users.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best riding gears:

When selecting the best riding gear, several factors should be considered to ensure safety, comfort, and performance.

Protection: Opt for gear with sturdy construction and appropriate padding to safeguard against impact and abrasions.

Fit: Choose gear that fits snugly without restricting movement, ensuring comfort and flexibility.

Weather resistance: Look for waterproof and windproof features to shield against adverse weather conditions.

Ventilation: Select gear with adequate ventilation to prevent overheating during long rides.

Visibility: Prioritize high-visibility gear with reflective elements for enhanced safety, especially in low-light conditions.

Durability: Invest in durable gear made from quality materials to withstand frequent use and maintain longevity.

Brand reputation: Consider reputable brands known for producing reliable and high-quality riding gear.

Budget: Determine a budget and choose gear that offers the best combination of features within your price range.

FAQs on riding gear

How do I determine the right size for riding gear?

Refer to the manufacturer's size chart and measure yourself accurately, focusing on key areas such as chest, waist, hips, and inseam.

What type of riding gear provides the best protection?

Riding gear made from durable materials like leather or abrasion-resistant textiles, with integrated armor on impact zones, offers optimal protection.

Can I use the same riding gear for different types of motorcycles?

Yes, versatile riding gear designed for multiple riding styles, such as touring or adventure riding, can be suitable for various motorcycles.

How should I care for and maintain my riding gear?

Follow the manufacturer's care instructions, which typically involve hand washing or using a gentle cycle with mild detergent, and avoid exposing gear to harsh chemicals or direct sunlight. Additionally, regular inspections for damage or wear are recommended.

