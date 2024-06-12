 Save big on AC Clearance Sale: Up to 60% off on our top 8 picks on Amazon for you to find relief from the heat - Hindustan Times
Save big on AC Clearance Sale: Up to 60% off on our top 8 picks on Amazon for you to find relief from the heat

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 12, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Save big on the AC Clearance Sale: Up to 60% off on our top 8 picks on Amazon, perfect for finding relief from the heat.

Find relief from the scorching heat without breaking the bank! Dive into the AC Clearance Sale, where savings soar as high as 60% off on our top 8 picks, exclusively on Amazon. With temperatures soaring, staying cool for optimal health and comfort is vital. Our curated selection ensures you find the perfect fit to beat the heat while saving big.

Cool down your home with great deals at the Amazon AC Clearance Sale
Cool down your home with great deals at the Amazon AC Clearance Sale

By seizing these deals, you save money and invest in your health and comfort. Don't let the heat drain your energy and productivity; instead, use this opportunity to equip your space with quality air conditioning solutions at unbeatable prices. Beat the heat and stay cool and refreshed without breaking the bank. Shop now and enjoy the benefits of a comfortable living space while saving big.

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC brings efficient cooling to your space with its fixed-speed compressor. Perfect for small-sized rooms up to 100 sq.ft., this AC ensures quick cooling with its Power Chill operation, ideal for beating the heat during hot summer days. Featuring a 3-star energy rating, it offers energy-efficient performance to help you save on electricity bills. With its copper condenser coil, this AC delivers better cooling and requires low maintenance, ensuring durability and reliability. Enjoy uniform cooling across the room with its Coanda airflow feature. Available at great deals on Amazon.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC:

Capacity: 0.8 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: Copper Condenser Coil

Special features: Power Chill operation, Coanda airflow

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Quick cooling with Power Chill operationFixed-speed compressor
Energy-efficient performanceSuitable for small-sized rooms only

2.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC brings intelligent cooling to your home. With its 7-in-1 convertible modes and True AI Mode, it adjusts cooling capacity based on room temperature forecasts, ensuring optimal comfort while saving energy. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it offers seamless control through the MirAie App and voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. Its copper condenser coil provides efficient cooling and low maintenance, while the PM 0.1 air purification filter removes dust particles for clean and healthy air circulation. With a 3-star energy rating and extended warranties on PCB and compressor, it's a smart choice for modern living.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: Copper

Special features: 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode, Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
True AI Mode for intelligent temperature adjustmentRelatively higher energy consumption
Wi-Fi and voice control for seamless operationLimited 1-year comprehensive warranty

Also read: Best Panasonic ACs for small spaces: Discover the top 7 options to beat the heat with compact cooling solutions

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC ensures a comfortable environment with its cutting-edge features. Equipped with ice-clean technology, it effortlessly purifies the air, eliminating odours for a refreshing atmosphere. Its Xpandable+ function intelligently adjusts room temperature based on occupancy, ensuring optimal comfort while saving energy. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty covering gas charging and functional spare parts, you can trust in its reliability. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this AC boasts a 5-star energy rating, promising efficient cooling while minimising power consumption. Available at a great price on Amazon, it's a perfect gift for anyone seeking year-round comfort.

 

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy star rating: 5 Star

Condenser details: 100% Copper

Special features: Odour-free air, ice Clean (FrostWash), Xpandable+, Hexa Sensor

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Advanced ice Clean technology for odour-free airLimited coverage warranty
Xpandable+ feature adjusts room temperature based on occupancyNot suitable for large rooms

4. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC brings advanced cooling technology to your home with its innovative features. With a VarioQool inverter compressor and 7-stage air filtration system including a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and fresh air circulation throughout your space. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering flexible cooling options with its Convertible 4-in-1 feature. Its energy-efficient design, coupled with a 3-star rating, promises to keep your electricity bills in check. With a 10-year warranty on the compressor and additional features like Magic LED Display and Smart Diagnosis, it's an excellent choice for year-round comfort.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: 100% Copper with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology

Special features: VarioQool inverter compressor, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Advanced 7-stage air filtration with PM 2.5 filterRelatively lower energy efficiency
Flexible cooling options with Convertible 4-in-1Limited 1-year warranty on product

Also read: Best 1.5 ton Lloyd ACs for consistent cooling and energy saving, top 5 picks you need to check out today

 

5. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC redefines comfort with its innovative features. Powered by a variable speed compressor, it adjusts its power based on heat load, ensuring efficient cooling for small-sized rooms. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, you have the flexibility to adjust cooling capacity according to your needs. Its copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection enhances durability, providing uninterrupted cooling even in challenging conditions. Equipped with HD filters and anti-virus protection, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. With a 4-star energy rating and a manufacturer warranty of 10 years on the compressor, it's the perfect choice for long-term comfort.

 

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Star rating: 4 Star

Condenser details: Copper with Ocean Black Protection

Special features: Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling for flexible cooling optionsRelatively higher noise level
Ocean Black Protection for enhanced durabilityLimited 1-year warranty on product

6.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide optimal cooling efficiency and comfort. Powered by Flexicool inverter technology, its variable speed compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings of up to 50%. With a convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, users can adjust cooling capacity according to their needs. Equipped with a high-density filter and air purification filter, it ensures clean and fresh air circulation. Its copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection prevents rust and corrosion, offering uninterrupted cooling and low maintenance. With a 3-star energy rating and a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it's a reliable choice for mid-sized rooms.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: 100% Copper with Aqua Clear Protection

Special features: Flexicool Inverter Compressor, Convertible 6-in-1 cooling

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Flexicool inverter technology for energy-efficient coolingRelatively higher energy consumption
High-density filter for clean and fresh air circulationLimited 1-year warranty on product

7. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling and convenience. Featuring an inverter compressor, it adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings. With adjustable cooling modes and a remote control, users can customise cooling according to their preferences. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it offers a 4-way swing for uniform cooling. Its copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability, while the anti-dust filter keeps the air clean and fresh. With a 3-star energy rating and a comprehensive warranty, it's a smart choice for year-round comfort.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.4 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: Copper

Special features: Adjustable cooling, Anti-dust filter

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Adjustable cooling modes for customised comfortRelatively lower energy efficiency
Anti-dust filter for clean and fresh air circulationLimited warranty period

8.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC delivers powerful and efficient cooling performance. With its 5-in-1 convertible feature and inverter compressor, it adapts its cooling capacity according to your needs, saving energy while ensuring optimal comfort. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures of up to 52℃. Its 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling performance. Featuring iSense Technology, it intelligently adjusts temperature settings based on your location, providing maximum comfort. With a 3-star energy rating and extended warranties on the PCB and compressor, it's the best choice for long-term cooling solutions.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy star rating: 3 Star

Condenser details: 100% Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating

Special features: 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, iSense Technology

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 convertible feature for versatile cooling optionsRelatively shorter warranty period
I-sense Technology for intelligent temperature adjustment 

Also read: Best Lloyd 1 Ton AC for more efficient cooling and quieter operation with smart features: Top 6 picks

 

Top 3 features of the best AC at the Appliance Upgrade Days on Amazon:

Best Air ConditionersCooling technologyCapacitySpecial features
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split ACPower Chill operation0.8 TonsCoanda airflow
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split ACTrue AI Mode1.5 TonsPM 0.1 air purification filter
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split ACIce-Clean technology1.5 TonsHexa Sensor
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACVarioQool inverter compressor1.5 TonsMagic LED Display, Smart Diagnosis
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACAI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling1 TonADC Sensor, Ocean Black Protection
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split ACFlexicool inverter technology1.5 TonsRefrigerant Leakage Detector, Follow Me Function
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACInverter compressor1.4 TonsDigital Temperature Display, Turbo Mode
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC5-in-1 Convertible feature1.5 TonsiSense Technology, Anti-Corrosive Coating

Best value for money AC on Amazon:

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC offers quick cooling with its Power Chill operation, perfect for small-sized rooms. With a 3-star energy rating and a copper condenser coil for better cooling, it ensures energy-efficient performance and durability. Available at a great deal on Amazon, it provides reliable cooling without breaking the bank.

 

Best overall AC on Amazon:

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC stands out as the best overall product. It delivers efficient cooling for small-sized rooms with its Power Chill operation, energy-efficient performance, and durable copper condenser coil.

 

How to pick the best AC at the Appliance Upgrade Days on Amazon?

During Amazon's Appliance Upgrade Days, finding the best AC involves considering several factors to ensure you get the most suitable one for your needs:

 

Room Size: Determine the size of the room where you'll install the AC. Choose a unit with an appropriate capacity (tonnage) to efficiently cool the space.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with high energy star ratings. Higher ratings indicate better energy efficiency, which can lead to lower electricity bills.

Special Features: Consider special features like inverter technology for variable speed compressor operation, convertible modes for flexible cooling, air purification filters for cleaner air, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control.

Brand Reputation: Stick to well-known brands with a reputation for quality and reliability. Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge satisfaction levels.

Warranty and Support: Check the warranty period and after-sales service provided by the manufacturer. Longer warranties offer better protection and peace of mind.

Price and Discounts: Compare prices and look for discounts during the sale period. Consider the overall value offered by each model, including features, performance, and price.

Compatibility: Ensure compatibility with your space and installation requirements. Measure the dimensions and consider factors like a window or split AC options.

 

The best ACs during the Appliance Upgrade Days on Amazon(June 12th-16th): FAQs

 

What are the top AC brands available during the Appliance Upgrade Days on Amazon?

During the Appliance Upgrade Days, you can find top AC brands such as Daikin, Panasonic, Hitachi, LG, Carrier, Voltas, Cruise, and Godrej. These brands offer a wide range of models with various features to suit different needs and preferences.

 

Are there any specific features to look for when buying an AC during this sale?

Yes, several features can enhance your AC experience. Look for models with inverter technology for energy efficiency, convertible modes for flexible cooling, advanced air filtration systems for cleaner air, and smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control. Additionally, consider factors like capacity, Energy Star ratings, and warranty periods.

 

Are there any additional benefits or discounts available during the Appliance Upgrade Days? 

Yes, during the Appliance Upgrade Days on Amazon, you can enjoy significant discounts and offers on ACs, with savings of up to 60% on select models. Additionally, you may find cashback offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options to make your purchase more affordable. Keep an eye out for Lightning Deals and limited-time offers for additional savings.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

