Amazon deals on Sony TVs: Get up to 44% discount on smart TVs to enjoy a great viewing experience

Smart TVs are essential today for accessing streaming content, browsing the web, and playing games, providing a versatile entertainment hub. India's TV market boasts many brands like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, and Panasonic. However, Sony stands out as a well-known and prominent name, renowned for its exceptional picture quality, advanced technology, and reliability, making it a top choice for consumers. If this is a brand that appeals to you for its many good features, then check out the various deals that are currently on Amazon on Sony TVs. Amazon deals: Pick a Sony TV if you want a good price and amazing features in your TV.

Now, let's have a close look at the advantages of opting for a Sony TV. TVs from this brand, particularly the Bravia series, offer exceptional features that make them standout in the market. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, these TVs provide lifelike picture quality with deep contrast and billions of accurate colours. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the screen into a speaker for immersive sound. Sony's integration with Google TV offers access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, while the BRAVIA CORE app provides exclusive access to the latest Sony Pictures Entertainment titles and IMAX Enhanced content. Additionally, features like 4K/120Hz support and Game Menu make Sony TVs ideal for gaming​.

We have curated a list of the best options available on Amazon. Have a look and if you like any, go ahead and select them straight away.

1) Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74L 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines stunning picture quality and smart features for an exceptional viewing experience. Its 4K HDR display delivers vivid colours and sharp details, enhancing every scene. The powerful X1 processor ensures smooth performance, while built-in Google TV provides seamless access to a vast array of apps and content. Voice control via Google Assistant makes navigation easy, and Motionflow XR technology ensures smooth action sequences, making it ideal for movies and sports.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

4K Ultra HD resolution for exceptional clarity

HDR support for enhanced contrast and vivid colours

Powered by Google TV for extensive app access

X1 processor for smooth performance

Motionflow XR technology for smooth, blur-free action

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning Picture Quality: The 4K HDR display and X1 processor deliver vibrant and detailed images. Higher cost compared to some competitors in the same size and feature range. User-Friendly Interface: Google TV integration provides easy access to apps, streaming services, and voice control. Limited HDMI 2.1 Ports: May not fully support the latest gaming consoles' features.

2) Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning 4K resolution and HDR support, delivering vibrant and lifelike visuals. The powerful X1 processor enhances picture quality and ensures smooth performance. Integrated Google TV provides seamless access to a wide array of streaming apps and services, while built-in voice control with Google Assistant simplifies navigation. Additionally, Motionflow XR technology delivers smooth, blur-free action, making it perfect for fast-paced sports and movies.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear picture quality

HDR support for enhanced contrast and vivid colors

X1 processor for superior performance and image enhancement

Google TV integration for extensive app access and smart features

Motionflow XR technology for smooth and blur-free motion

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent Picture Quality: The 4K resolution and HDR support provide vibrant, lifelike images, enhancing your viewing experience. Higher cost compared to other 55-inch TVs with similar features. Smart Features: Integrated Google TV offers a wide array of streaming apps and voice control via Google Assistant for easy navigation. Limited HDMI 2.1 Ports: Might not fully support all features of the latest gaming consoles.

3) Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90L (Black)

The Sony Bravia XR-75X90L 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with its advanced Cognitive Processor XR, delivering lifelike colour and contrast. The Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster ensure stunning brightness and deep blacks. Integrated Google TV provides seamless access to a multitude of apps, while the XR Motion Clarity ensures smooth and clear motion for fast-paced content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the cinematic experience with striking visuals and immersive sound.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90L (Black)





4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear picture quality

Cognitive Processor XR for intelligent image and sound enhancement

Full Array LED with XR Contrast Booster for vivid brightness and deep blacks

Google TV integration for extensive app access and smart features

XR Motion Clarity for smooth and blur-free motion

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional Picture Quality: The Cognitive Processor XR and Full Array LED deliver vibrant and realistic visuals. High Price Point: The advanced features and large screen size come at a premium cost. Smart Features: Google TV integration offers a wide range of streaming apps and easy voice control with Google Assistant. Size: The 75-inch display may be too large for smaller living spaces.

4) Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-50X75L 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a superior viewing experience with its 4K resolution and HDR support, delivering vibrant and detailed visuals. The powerful X1 processor enhances picture quality and ensures smooth performance. Integrated Google TV provides easy access to a wide array of streaming apps and services, while built-in voice control with Google Assistant simplifies navigation. The Motionflow XR technology ensures smooth and blur-free action scenes, making it ideal for movies and sports.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75L (Black)

4K Ultra HD resolution for exceptional clarity

HDR support for enhanced contrast and vivid colours

X1 processor for superior performance and image quality

Google TV integration for extensive app access and smart features

Motionflow XR technology for smooth and clear motion

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent Picture Quality: The 4K resolution and HDR support provide vibrant and lifelike images. Limited HDMI 2.1 Ports: May not fully support the latest gaming consoles' features. Smart Features: Google TV integration offers a wide array of streaming apps and voice control via Google Assistant for easy navigation. Sound Quality: Built-in speakers may not provide the best audio experience compared to external sound systems.

5) Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-43X64L offers immersive entertainment with its 4K Ultra HD display, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. With its 43-inch screen size, enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Its sleek design complements any living space, while the built-in Google Assistant offers convenient voice control.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

43-inch 4K Ultra HD display

Google TV operating system

Smart LED technology

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display for immersive viewing May be on the higher end in terms of pricing Google TV offers easy access to entertainment options Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance

6) Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X70L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-50X70L elevates your viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD display, delivering crisp and vivid visuals. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a plethora of streaming services and apps, ensuring endless entertainment options. With a generous 50-inch screen size, enjoy a cinematic feel right at home. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while the built-in Google Assistant provides convenient voice control.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X70L (Black)

50-inch 4K Ultra HD display

Google TV operating system

Smart LED technology

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution for immersive viewing Higher price point compared to some competitors Wide range of entertainment options through Google TV Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance

7) Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-32W820K offers a compact yet powerful entertainment solution with its 32-inch HD Ready display, providing crisp and clear visuals. Integrated with Google TV, it grants effortless access to various streaming services and apps, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. Its Smart LED technology enhances picture quality, while the built-in Google Assistant facilitates convenient voice control. With a sleek black design, it adds a touch of sophistication to any space, blending seamlessly with modern décor.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black)

32-inch HD Ready display

Google TV operating system

Smart LED technology

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size ideal for smaller spaces Limited to HD Ready resolution Seamless integration with Google TV for diverse content options Smaller screen size may not suit everyone's preferences

8) Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

The Sony Bravia KD-32W830K presents a compelling entertainment experience with its 32-inch HD Ready display, delivering crisp visuals. Integrated with Google TV and Alexa compatibility, it offers seamless access to a plethora of streaming services and convenient voice control options. Its Smart LED technology enhances picture quality, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. With its sleek black design, it adds a touch of elegance to any living space, blending seamlessly with modern décor.

Specifcations of Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

32-inch HD Ready display

Google TV and Alexa compatibility

Smart LED technology

Sleek black design

Built-in streaming services

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient voice control with Alexa compatibility Limited to HD Ready resolution Wide range of streaming services accessible via Google TV Smaller screen size may not suit everyone's preferences

Top 3 features of best Sony TVs as part of Amazon deals

Best Sony TVs Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) LED (Direct-lit) 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) LED (Direct-lit) 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90L (Black) Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD 120Hz Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75L (Black) LED (Direct-lit) 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) LED (Direct-lit) 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X70L (Black) LED (Direct-lit) 4K Ultra HD 60Hz Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) LED (Direct-lit) HD Ready 60Hz Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) LED (Direct-lit) HD Ready 60Hz

Best value for money Sony TV as part of Amazon deals

The Sony Bravia KD-43X64L, with its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display and integrated Google TV, offers exceptional value for money. Its compact size strikes a balance between screen real estate and affordability, making it an ideal choice for many households. With access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, coupled with crisp visuals and smart features, this TV delivers an immersive entertainment experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall Sony TV as part of Amazon deals

The Sony Bravia XR-75X90L stands out as the best overall TV with its impressive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, XR Series technology, and Full Array LED backlighting. This combination delivers stunning picture quality with precise contrast and brightness levels. Integrated Google TV provides seamless access to a wide range of entertainment options, while Google Assistant enhances convenience. With its large screen size and advanced features, it offers an unparalleled viewing experience for any home theatre setup.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Sony TV (Amazon deals)

Choosing the best Sony TV involves considering several key factors to ensure it meets your needs and preferences.

Screen size: Determine the ideal screen size based on your viewing distance and room dimensions. Sony offers a range of sizes from compact 32-inch models to expansive 85-inch screens.

Display technology: Decide between LED, OLED, or QLED based on factors like picture quality, contrast levels, and budget. OLED typically offers superior black levels and viewing angles, while LED provides more affordable options.

Resolution: Choose between HD Ready, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD depending on your content consumption habits and budget. 4K Ultra HD offers the highest resolution for optimal clarity and detail.

Smart features: Consider the smart features available, such as integrated streaming apps, voice control functionality, and compatibility with virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa.

Connectivity: Evaluate the TV's connectivity options, including HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, to ensure compatibility with your devices and accessories.

Audio quality: Assess the TV's audio capabilities, including built-in speakers, sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, and compatibility with external audio systems for an immersive audio experience.

Brand reputation and support: Consider Sony's reputation for quality and reliability, as well as the availability of customer support, warranties, and software updates to ensure a satisfactory ownership experience.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and choose the best Sony TV that aligns with your preferences and requirements.

FAQs about Sony TVs:

What is the difference between OLED and LED TVs?

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs use self-emissive pixels that produce their own light, resulting in perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios. LED (Light-Emitting Diode) TVs, on the other hand, use an LED backlight to illuminate an LCD panel, offering bright and vibrant colors but with less perfect blacks compared to OLED.

How do I update the software on my Sony TV?

To update the software on your Sony TV, navigate to the settings menu using the remote control. From there, select "System Settings" or "Device Preferences," then choose "Software Update" or "System Update." Follow the on-screen instructions to check for and install any available updates.

Can I install additional apps on my Sony Smart TV?

Yes, Sony Smart TVs typically come with access to the Google Play Store, where you can download and install a wide variety of apps, including streaming services, games, utilities, and more. Simply navigate to the Google Play Store app on your TV and search for the desired app to install it.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my Sony TV?

If you encounter issues with your Sony TV, such as connectivity problems, audio/video issues, or remote control malfunctions, try the following troubleshooting steps:

Restart the TV by unplugging it from power for a few minutes, then plugging it back in.

Check the connections, ensuring all cables are securely connected.

Update the TV's software to the latest version.

Reset the TV to factory settings as a last resort, but be aware that this will erase all customized settings and preferences.

