Amazon Special Discounts on mixer grinders, air fryers, juicers and more: Get minimum 45% off on kitchen appliances

Mixer grinders at up to 66% off
1.
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen companion, featuring a robust 750W turbo motor that handles tough ingredients with ease. It comes with three versatile stainless steel jars—1.5L wet jar, 1L multipurpose jar, and 0.3L chutney jar—perfect for making everything from masalas and chutneys to shakes and purees. The advanced air ventilation system ensures the motor stays cool, allowing for 25 minutes of continuous grinding. Designed with user convenience in mind, this mixer grinder has a three-speed control plus pulse function, and its leak-proof jars ensure a hassle-free cooking experience.
Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Special Feature: Jar and blade material: Stainless Steel
- Capacity: 1500 ml
- Dishwasher Safe: No
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Number of Speeds: 3
- Wattage: 750W
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Powerful 750W motor
|Noise during operation
|Versatile with 3 jars
|Burning smell initially
|Advanced air ventilation
|Not dishwasher safe
2.
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)
The Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to cater to various cooking needs. It comes with specialised jars for liquidising (1.5 litres), dry grinding (0.8 litres), and chutney preparation (0.35 litres). With a powerful 500W motor and three stainless steel blades, this mixer grinder efficiently handles blending, grinding, and even smoothie-making tasks. The appliance features a 3-speed control knob and operates at a voltage of 220-240 volts. Additionally, it includes overload protection and an anti-skid design for safe and convenient use. This durable appliance is perfect for daily kitchen tasks. Get it with Amazon special discounts at a much affordable price.
Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:
- Blade Material: Stainless Steel
- Special Feature: Overload Protection, Adjustable Speed Control, Anti-Skid
- Capacity: 1.5 litres
- Controls Type: Knob Control
- Is Dishwasher Safe: No
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Number of Speeds: 3
- Wattage: 500W
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Versatile with multiple jars
|Noise levels can reach 80-90 dB
|Stainless steel blades for durability
|Initial burning smell possible
|3-speed control with overload protection
|Not dishwasher safe
Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking
Check out more deals on mixer grinders on Amazon
Get the best air fryers at up to 75% discount
4.
Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer, Black, 1500 Watts, Uses 85 % less Oil, SmartTemp Technology, 4 in 1 Appliance: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Status indicator with progress bar
The Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer is a compact yet powerful kitchen appliance that allows you to enjoy your favourite fried foods with up to 85% less oil. With a 1500-watt power capacity, this air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. It features SmartTemp technology, which automatically adjusts the temperature for perfectly crispy exteriors and tender interiors. The sleek and modern design, along with a non-stick, BPA-free, and PFOA-free basket and cooking tray, adds convenience and style. The user-friendly design includes a shake reminder and eight one-touch presets for easy cooking.
Specifications of Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer:
- Capacity: 3.3 litres
- Material: Non-stick, BPA-free, PFOA-free
- Special Feature: Temperature Control
- Power: 1500 Watts
- Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat
- Smart Features: SmartTemp Technology, Shake Reminder
- Dishwasher Safe: Yes (basket and cooking tray)
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Uses 85% less oil for healthier cooking
|Limited capacity of 3.3 litres
|SmartTemp technology for optimal cooking
|May not be suitable for larger families
|Non-stick, BPA-free, and PFOA-free components
|Basic design without advanced features
Also read: Air fryer vs deep fryer: Comparison guide to determine the healthier option
5.
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer is designed for healthier and more convenient cooking. With a spacious 4.2L basket and 1200W power, it uses 360° high-speed air circulation technology to cook food evenly and with up to 95% less oil. The digital display and 8 preset menus, including options for French fries, paneer tikka, and cakes, make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Additional features like the delay start and defrost functions add to its convenience. The air fryer operates quietly and has a strong build, ensuring durability and a pleasant cooking experience.
Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:
- Capacity: 4.2 litres
- Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium
- Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H cm
- Special Feature: Digital
- Power: 1200 Watts
- Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat
- Features: 8 Preset Menus, Digital Display, Delay Start, Defrost Function
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Uses 95% less oil for healthier cooking
|Limited to 1200W power
|8 preset menus for easy cooking
|Basket may not be large enough for big families
|Quiet operation and strong build
|Not suitable for dishwasher use
Check out more deals on air fryers on Amazon
Get up to 77% off on juicers
7.
Juicer Machine RYLAN Juicer Hand Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables with Steel Handle Vacuum Locking System,Shake,Fruit Juicer Machine for All Fruits-
The Rylan Hand Juicer is a compact and portable juicer designed for easy extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables. Made from impact-resistant ABS plastic and featuring a steel handle, this juicer is durable and BPA-free, ensuring safe and healthy use. The vacuum locking system provides stability during operation, while the detachable parts make it easy to clean. The package includes a waste collector, making it convenient to dispose of pulp. Whether you're at home or on the go, this manual juicer is perfect for a healthy lifestyle, allowing you to enjoy fresh juice anytime. With Amazon special discounts you can get it at an amazing price.
Specifications of Juicer Machine RYLAN Juicer Hand Juicer:
- Special Feature: Portable, BPA Free
- Finish Type: Steel
- Material: Plastic
- Item Weight: 799 grams
- Package Content: 1 Juicer with waste collector
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Portable and easy to use
|Manual operation requires effort
|BPA-free and impact-resistant
|Not suitable for hard vegetables
|Easy to clean and assemble
|Limited capacity for large servings
Also read: Best portable electric juicers for smoothies: Top 8 picks for convenient, nutrient-rich beverages anytime, anywhere
8.
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black
The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer designed to maximise juice extraction and nutrient retention. It features a powerful 240W AC motor with a 100% copper induction motor, capable of handling whole fruits and vegetables with ease. The juicer comes with a large 74mm feeding tube, allowing you to process whole fruits like apples and oranges. It includes three strainers for versatile use, enabling you to make juices, smoothies, and sorbets. Made with BPA-free, food-grade plastic, this juicer ensures safety and durability. The package includes two jars, and the product is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Specifications of AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer:
- Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing
- Finish Type: Stainless Steel
- Recommended Uses: Apple, Orange
- Material: Paper Carton Box
- Wattage: 240 Watts
- Item Weight: 8550 grams
- Is Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Cold press for maximum nutrient retention
|Heavier weight at 8550 grams
|Large feeding tube for whole fruits
|Higher price point
|Includes multiple strainers and jars
|May require more counter space
Check out more deals on best-selling juicers on Amazon
Get up to 40% off on microwaves with Amazon Special Discounts
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven
The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) is a versatile and compact appliance designed for bachelors and small families. With an 800-watt power output, it offers quick and even cooking. The microwave features 51 auto-cook menus, allowing you to prepare a variety of dishes effortlessly. It includes reheat and defrost functions, ensuring even heating without compromising food quality. The Vapour Clean function helps keep the oven odour-free and stain-free. The microwave's sleek silver design, touch keypad, and digital display make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven
- Size: 20 L
- Brand: Panasonic
- Colour: Silver
- Heating Method: Solo
- Fuel Type: Electric
- Power: 800 Watts
- Special Features: 51 Auto Cook Menus, Reheat & Defrost, Vapour Clean, Touch Keypad, Digital Display
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Compact design suitable for small spaces
|Limited to solo heating method
|51 auto-cook menus for diverse meals
|Not ideal for large families
|Reheat and defrost modes for convenience
|Lower power output compared to some models
Also read: Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs
Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven
The Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven (HIL2301MBEJ) is a versatile and user-friendly kitchen appliance, perfect for small to medium-sized families. With a sleek black finish, this microwave offers an 8 auto-cook menu, making meal preparation quick and easy. The powerful 900W magnetron ensures fast and even cooking. It features 5 multi-power levels, allowing you to customize the cooking intensity based on the dish. The auto defrost function makes thawing frozen foods a breeze, while the speedy cooking option ensures your meals are ready in no time. For safety, the microwave includes a child lock feature, preventing accidental usage.
Specifications of Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven:
- Size: 23L
- Heating Method: Solo
- Installation Type: Countertop
- Power: 900W Magnetron
- Special Features: 8 Auto Cook Menus, 5 Multi Power Levels, Auto Defrost, Speedy Cooking, Child Lock
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|8 auto-cook menus for convenience
|Solo heating method only
|900W power for quick cooking
|Limited capacity for larger dishes
|Child lock feature for safety
|Basic microwave without grill or convection options
Check out more deals on microwave ovens on Amazon
Get up to 80% discount on water purifiers
13.
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF 6 stage 7L Wall mount Up to 45% Water Savings Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water (Blue & white)
Check out the HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF, a state-of-the-art water purifier that ensures your family enjoys safe and pure drinking water now available on Amazon special discount. This 6-stage purification system, featuring Reverse Osmosis and sedimentation methods, is suitable for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The mineral enhancer cartridge adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass. With a storage capacity of 7 litres and high-speed purification of up to 20 litres per hour, you'll never run out of fresh water. The iSF (Internal Sediment Filter) lasts twice as long, and the Smartsense indicators notify you 15 days before filter expiry. The unit is WQA-certified and comes in a stylish white and blue design.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF:
- Special Feature: WQA certified
- Power Source: Corded Electric
- Included Components: Water purifier, Installation kit, Handheld TDS Meter, Warranty card
- Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Sedimentation
- Power: 36 watts
- Capacity: 7 litres
- Other Features: High-speed purification (20 LPH), 100% food-grade plastic, Premium design and aesthetics, 24x7 WhatsApp assistance
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|6-stage purification for thorough cleaning
|Requires electrical power source
|High storage capacity of 7 litres
|Additional components needed for installation (booster pump, etc.)
|Mineral enhancer for added health benefits
|Larger footprint may require more space
Also read: Best water purifiers: Experience clean and fresh water with our top 10 picks
14.
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | 10-Stage Water Purifier | Benefits worth ₹4500 | RO+UV+Active Copper | Taste Adjuster | Saves 50% Water | Suitable for all Water Sources
The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier offers an advanced solution for clean and safe drinking water. Featuring a 10-stage purification process, including RO and UV technologies, it ensures the removal of 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses. The purifier also includes 3-in-1 patented Active Copper Technology, which infuses the right amount of copper as per BIS norms. With a generous 7-litre storage capacity, this device is perfect for families. The Taste Adjuster feature customizes the taste of water, while the water-saving RO technology conserves 50% of water. Smart Service Alerts keep you informed about maintenance needs. The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is designed for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier
- Special Feature: Taste Adjuster, Change Filter Indicator, 10-Stage Purification, 50% Water Saving, Large Storage Tank, 2X Filter Life
- Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop
- Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Capacity: 7 litres
- Included Components: Water Purifier, Accessories (Input Pipe & Diverter Valve), Warranty Card
- Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|10-stage purification for thorough cleaning
|Higher upfront cost due to advanced features
|2-year warranty and no service needed for 2 years
|Requires electrical power for operation
|Water-saving RO technology saves 50% water
|Not suitable for areas with frequent power cuts
|Active Copper Technology for added health benefits
Check out more exciting offers on water purifiers on Amazon
Factors to consider while buying kitchen appliances
While buying kitchen appliances, make sure to follow these tips:
Functionality and features: Choose appliances with essential features that match your cooking needs and preferences.
Size and capacity: Ensure the appliance fits your kitchen space and meets your family's cooking requirements.
Energy efficiency: Look for appliances with good energy ratings to save on electricity costs.
Build quality and durability: Prioritize sturdy, high-quality materials for long-lasting performance and durability.
Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands offering reliable warranties for added peace of mind.
Ease of use and cleaning: Choose user-friendly appliances that are easy to operate and maintain.
Price and budget: Consider your budget and compare prices for the best value within your range.
Customer reviews and ratings: Check reviews and ratings for real user experiences and product reliability.
FAQs on kitchen appliances
- What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers?
RO purifiers use a membrane to remove impurities, while UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill germs.
- What's the difference between a slow juicer and a centrifugal juicer?
Slow juicers extract juice slowly, preserving nutrients, while centrifugal juicers work faster but generate more heat.
- How do I choose the right mixer grinder for my kitchen?
Consider the motor power, jar capacity, and number of speed settings based on your cooking needs.
- How do I clean the interior of a microwave?
Wipe the interior with a damp cloth and mild detergent; for tough stains, use a microwave-safe bowl of water and vinegar.
- Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?
Air fryers use significantly less oil, making them a healthier option compared to traditional deep frying.
