Amazon Special Discounts on mixer grinders, air fryers, juicers and more: Get minimum 45% off on kitchen appliances

Are you looking to upgrade your kitchen with the latest appliances? Dreaming of a perfect morning juice or a crispy, guilt-free snack? Whether you're a passionate home cook or just someone who loves experimenting with new recipes, this sale has something for everyone. From efficient mixer grinders to versatile air fryers and convenient juicers, you can find top-quality products at unbeatable prices.

What kitchen appliance have you been eyeing? Is it the handy air fryer that makes cooking quick and healthy? Or perhaps a powerful mixer grinder to speed up your meal prep? With discounts starting at 35%, you don't want to miss this chance to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank.

Mixer grinders at up to 66% off

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen companion, featuring a robust 750W turbo motor that handles tough ingredients with ease. It comes with three versatile stainless steel jars—1.5L wet jar, 1L multipurpose jar, and 0.3L chutney jar—perfect for making everything from masalas and chutneys to shakes and purees. The advanced air ventilation system ensures the motor stays cool, allowing for 25 minutes of continuous grinding. Designed with user convenience in mind, this mixer grinder has a three-speed control plus pulse function, and its leak-proof jars ensure a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Jar and blade material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1500 ml

Dishwasher Safe: No

Material: Stainless Steel

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 750W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor Noise during operation Versatile with 3 jars Burning smell initially Advanced air ventilation Not dishwasher safe

The Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to cater to various cooking needs. It comes with specialised jars for liquidising (1.5 litres), dry grinding (0.8 litres), and chutney preparation (0.35 litres). With a powerful 500W motor and three stainless steel blades, this mixer grinder efficiently handles blending, grinding, and even smoothie-making tasks. The appliance features a 3-speed control knob and operates at a voltage of 220-240 volts. Additionally, it includes overload protection and an anti-skid design for safe and convenient use. This durable appliance is perfect for daily kitchen tasks.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Overload Protection, Adjustable Speed Control, Anti-Skid

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Is Dishwasher Safe: No

Material: Stainless Steel

Number of Speeds: 3

Wattage: 500W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with multiple jars Noise levels can reach 80-90 dB Stainless steel blades for durability Initial burning smell possible 3-speed control with overload protection Not dishwasher safe

Also read: Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options perfect for Indian cooking

Check out more deals on mixer grinders on Amazon

Get the best air fryers at up to 75% discount

The Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer is a compact yet powerful kitchen appliance that allows you to enjoy your favourite fried foods with up to 85% less oil. With a 1500-watt power capacity, this air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. It features SmartTemp technology, which automatically adjusts the temperature for perfectly crispy exteriors and tender interiors. The sleek and modern design, along with a non-stick, BPA-free, and PFOA-free basket and cooking tray, adds convenience and style. The user-friendly design includes a shake reminder and eight one-touch presets for easy cooking.

Specifications of Nutricook 3.3 Litre Air Fryer:

Capacity: 3.3 litres

Material: Non-stick, BPA-free, PFOA-free

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Power: 1500 Watts

Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat

Smart Features: SmartTemp Technology, Shake Reminder

Dishwasher Safe: Yes (basket and cooking tray)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses 85% less oil for healthier cooking Limited capacity of 3.3 litres SmartTemp technology for optimal cooking May not be suitable for larger families Non-stick, BPA-free, and PFOA-free components Basic design without advanced features

Also read: Air fryer vs deep fryer: Comparison guide to determine the healthier option

The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer is designed for healthier and more convenient cooking. With a spacious 4.2L basket and 1200W power, it uses 360° high-speed air circulation technology to cook food evenly and with up to 95% less oil. The digital display and 8 preset menus, including options for French fries, paneer tikka, and cakes, make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Additional features like the delay start and defrost functions add to its convenience. The air fryer operates quietly and has a strong build, ensuring durability and a pleasant cooking experience.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H cm

Special Feature: Digital

Power: 1200 Watts

Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat

Features: 8 Preset Menus, Digital Display, Delay Start, Defrost Function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses 95% less oil for healthier cooking Limited to 1200W power 8 preset menus for easy cooking Basket may not be large enough for big families Quiet operation and strong build Not suitable for dishwasher use

Check out more deals on air fryers on Amazon

Get up to 77% off on juicers

The Rylan Hand Juicer is a compact and portable juicer designed for easy extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables. Made from impact-resistant ABS plastic and featuring a steel handle, this juicer is durable and BPA-free, ensuring safe and healthy use. The vacuum locking system provides stability during operation, while the detachable parts make it easy to clean. The package includes a waste collector, making it convenient to dispose of pulp. Whether you're at home or on the go, this manual juicer is perfect for a healthy lifestyle, allowing you to enjoy fresh juice anytime.

Specifications of Juicer Machine RYLAN Juicer Hand Juicer:

Special Feature: Portable, BPA Free

Finish Type: Steel

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 799 grams

Package Content: 1 Juicer with waste collector

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and easy to use Manual operation requires effort BPA-free and impact-resistant Not suitable for hard vegetables Easy to clean and assemble Limited capacity for large servings

Also read: Best portable electric juicers for smoothies: Top 8 picks for convenient, nutrient-rich beverages anytime, anywhere

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer designed to maximise juice extraction and nutrient retention. It features a powerful 240W AC motor with a 100% copper induction motor, capable of handling whole fruits and vegetables with ease. The juicer comes with a large 74mm feeding tube, allowing you to process whole fruits like apples and oranges. It includes three strainers for versatile use, enabling you to make juices, smoothies, and sorbets. Made with BPA-free, food-grade plastic, this juicer ensures safety and durability. The package includes two jars, and the product is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer:

Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Recommended Uses: Apple, Orange

Material: Paper Carton Box

Wattage: 240 Watts

Item Weight: 8550 grams

Is Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cold press for maximum nutrient retention Heavier weight at 8550 grams Large feeding tube for whole fruits Higher price point Includes multiple strainers and jars May require more counter space

Check out more deals on best-selling juicers on Amazon

Get up to 40% off on microwaves with Amazon Special Discounts

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) is a versatile and compact appliance designed for bachelors and small families. With an 800-watt power output, it offers quick and even cooking. The microwave features 51 auto-cook menus, allowing you to prepare a variety of dishes effortlessly. It includes reheat and defrost functions, ensuring even heating without compromising food quality. The Vapour Clean function helps keep the oven odour-free and stain-free. The microwave's sleek silver design, touch keypad, and digital display make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Size: 20 L

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Silver

Heating Method: Solo

Fuel Type: Electric

Power: 800 Watts

Special Features: 51 Auto Cook Menus, Reheat & Defrost, Vapour Clean, Touch Keypad, Digital Display

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design suitable for small spaces Limited to solo heating method 51 auto-cook menus for diverse meals Not ideal for large families Reheat and defrost modes for convenience Lower power output compared to some models

Also read: Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven

The Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven (HIL2301MBEJ) is a versatile and user-friendly kitchen appliance, perfect for small to medium-sized families. With a sleek black finish, this microwave offers an 8 auto-cook menu, making meal preparation quick and easy. The powerful 900W magnetron ensures fast and even cooking. It features 5 multi-power levels, allowing you to customize the cooking intensity based on the dish. The auto defrost function makes thawing frozen foods a breeze, while the speedy cooking option ensures your meals are ready in no time. For safety, the microwave includes a child lock feature, preventing accidental usage.

Specifications of Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven:

Size: 23L

Heating Method: Solo

Installation Type: Countertop

Power: 900W Magnetron

Special Features: 8 Auto Cook Menus, 5 Multi Power Levels, Auto Defrost, Speedy Cooking, Child Lock

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 8 auto-cook menus for convenience Solo heating method only 900W power for quick cooking Limited capacity for larger dishes Child lock feature for safety Basic microwave without grill or convection options

Check out more deals on microwave ovens on Amazon

Get up to 80% discount on water purifiers

Check out the HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF, a state-of-the-art water purifier that ensures your family enjoys safe and pure drinking water. This 6-stage purification system, featuring Reverse Osmosis and sedimentation methods, is suitable for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The mineral enhancer cartridge adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass. With a storage capacity of 7 litres and high-speed purification of up to 20 litres per hour, you'll never run out of fresh water. The iSF (Internal Sediment Filter) lasts twice as long, and the Smartsense indicators notify you 15 days before filter expiry. The unit is WQA-certified and comes in a stylish white and blue design.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF:

Special Feature: WQA certified

Power Source: Corded Electric

Included Components: Water purifier, Installation kit, Handheld TDS Meter, Warranty card

Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Sedimentation

Power: 36 watts

Capacity: 7 litres

Other Features: High-speed purification (20 LPH), 100% food-grade plastic, Premium design and aesthetics, 24x7 WhatsApp assistance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 6-stage purification for thorough cleaning Requires electrical power source High storage capacity of 7 litres Additional components needed for installation (booster pump, etc.) Mineral enhancer for added health benefits Larger footprint may require more space

Also read: Best water purifiers: Experience clean and fresh water with our top 10 picks

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier offers an advanced solution for clean and safe drinking water. Featuring a 10-stage purification process, including RO and UV technologies, it ensures the removal of 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses. The purifier also includes 3-in-1 patented Active Copper Technology, which infuses the right amount of copper as per BIS norms. With a generous 7-litre storage capacity, this device is perfect for families. The Taste Adjuster feature customizes the taste of water, while the water-saving RO technology conserves 50% of water. Smart Service Alerts keep you informed about maintenance needs. The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is designed for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life water purifier

Special Feature: Taste Adjuster, Change Filter Indicator, 10-Stage Purification, 50% Water Saving, Large Storage Tank, 2X Filter Life

Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Capacity: 7 litres

Included Components: Water Purifier, Accessories (Input Pipe & Diverter Valve), Warranty Card

Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 10-stage purification for thorough cleaning Higher upfront cost due to advanced features 2-year warranty and no service needed for 2 years Requires electrical power for operation Water-saving RO technology saves 50% water Not suitable for areas with frequent power cuts Active Copper Technology for added health benefits

Check out more exciting offers on water purifiers on Amazon

Factors to consider while buying kitchen appliances

While buying kitchen appliances, make sure to follow these tips:

Functionality and features: Choose appliances with essential features that match your cooking needs and preferences.

Size and capacity: Ensure the appliance fits your kitchen space and meets your family's cooking requirements.

Energy efficiency: Look for appliances with good energy ratings to save on electricity costs.

Build quality and durability: Prioritize sturdy, high-quality materials for long-lasting performance and durability.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands offering reliable warranties for added peace of mind.

Ease of use and cleaning: Choose user-friendly appliances that are easy to operate and maintain.

Price and budget: Consider your budget and compare prices for the best value within your range.

Customer reviews and ratings: Check reviews and ratings for real user experiences and product reliability.

FAQs on kitchen appliances What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers? RO purifiers use a membrane to remove impurities, while UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill germs.

What's the difference between a slow juicer and a centrifugal juicer? Slow juicers extract juice slowly, preserving nutrients, while centrifugal juicers work faster but generate more heat.

How do I choose the right mixer grinder for my kitchen? Consider the motor power, jar capacity, and number of speed settings based on your cooking needs.

How do I clean the interior of a microwave? Wipe the interior with a damp cloth and mild detergent; for tough stains, use a microwave-safe bowl of water and vinegar.

Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers? Air fryers use significantly less oil, making them a healthier option compared to traditional deep frying.

