Best power banks in India: Keep your gadgets charged with our top 10 picks

In our fast paced life, we are getting more dependent on our gadgets to simplify our day-to-day tasks. From smartphone to smartwatches, we always needs to carry our gadgets with us every time. And since we cannot find a power outlet to charge them on the go, we have power banks. These small battery packs offers us a reliable charging solution for our devices whenever we are on the move. If you are planning to buy one for yourself then checkout our picks of best power banks to buy in India. Best power banks in India: Leave the chargers behind by choosing a high-capacity power bank.

Modern power banks are not just a mere battery pack but provide features like fast-charging and power saving when not in use. These feature not only extend the battery life of its own battery pack but also keeps your phone safe from any harm. We also have power banks with wireless charging so you can keep your setup clean when working from a coffee shop.

The capacity is also an important detail that one should consider when looking for a power bank. While you can buy power banks with twenty to thirty thousand mAh battery capacity, it increases the size as well. Our guide lists all the specifications, pros, cons and a small review for all the power banks. This ensures that you can pick the best power bank for you.

1. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank

Ambrane's 20000mAh Power Bank, the Stylo 20K in Blue, offers rapid 20W charging, triple output ports, and Type C PD for both input and output. It supports Quick Charge, making it ideal for iPhones, smartphones, and various devices. With a Li-Polymer battery and multi-layer protection, it ensures a reliable and safe power source on the go.

Specifications of Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank

Brand : Ambrane

: Ambrane Capacity : 20000mAh

: 20000mAh Charging : 20W

: 20W Ports : Triple output ports

: Triple output ports Features: Quick Charge, Multi-layer protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 20W charging No wireless charging Triple output ports Relatively large and heavy

2. URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank

Experience relentless power on the go with URBN's 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank. This ultra-compact device offers lightning-fast 22.5W Super Fast Charging, supporting both Quick Charge and Power Delivery. Crafted in India, it features versatile Type C Input/Output and includes a Type C Cable. The trendy camo design adds style to substance, making it an ideal companion for your charging needs.

Specifications of URBN 20000 mAh Power Bank

Brand : URBN

: URBN Capacity : 20000 mAh

: 20000 mAh Charging : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : Type C Input/Output

: Type C Input/Output Features: Quick Charge, Power Delivery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-fast charging None Versatile Type C support

3. MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro combines a sleek design with powerful performance. With 22.5W fast charging, dual input ports (Micro-USB and Type C), and triple output ports, it offers versatility and efficiency. The stylish black finish adds a touch of elegance to this portable powerhouse, ensuring you stay connected wherever you are.

Specifications of MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro

Brand : MI

: MI Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Charging : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : Dual input (Micro-USB and Type C), Triple output

: Dual input (Micro-USB and Type C), Triple output Features: Fast charging, Compact design, Stylish black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 22.5W charging Limited color options Dual input ports Slightly higher price point

4. Amazon Basics 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank

The Amazon Basics 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank offers reliable on-the-go power with a sleek black compact metal body. With triple output ports and dual input ports, it ensures versatile compatibility. The lithium polymer battery delivers efficient charging, making it a practical choice for tech enthusiasts seeking a portable charging solution.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 10000mAh Power Bank

Brand : Amazon Basics

: Amazon Basics Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Charging : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : Triple output, dual input

: Triple output, dual input Features: Compact Metal Body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast charging None Compact and sleek design

5. Anker 10000 mAh PD Power Bank

The Anker 10000 mAh PD Power Bank, PowerCore (Series 3), combines Fast Charging PowerIQ (PIQ) Technology with a slim design for on-the-go power. With USB-C input and both USB-A and USB-C output ports, it supports charging two devices simultaneously. Its 10000mAh capacity ensures extended device usage and the Power Delivery feature enhances charging speed. The ultra-slim profile makes it a convenient portable charger for users on the move.

Specifications of Anker 10000 mAh PD Power Bank

Brand : Anker

: Anker Capacity : 10000 mAh

: 10000 mAh Charging : Power Delivery (PD) technology

: Power Delivery (PD) technology Ports : USB-A and USB-C

: USB-A and USB-C Features: Fast Charging PowerIQ, USB-C Input

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Limited capacity for some heavy users Fast charging with PowerIQ No wireless charging capability

6. Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh Designer Power Bank

The Portronics Luxcell 10K is a sleek and powerful 10000mAh designer power bank, offering a 22.5W max output. With LED indicators, Mach USB-A output, Type C PD output, Type C input, and a convenient wake-up button in Dark Grey, it combines style with functionality for your charging needs.

Specifications of Portronics Luxcell 10K

Brand : Portronics

: Portronics Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Charging : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : Multiple (Mach USB-A, Type C PD)

: Multiple (Mach USB-A, Type C PD) Features: LED Indicator, Wake Up Button, Type C Input

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options High capacity

7. Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

The Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank caters to iPhone 12 and above users with its 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. Its versatile design includes a mobile stand, and it supports Type C PD for both input and output. The Li-Polymer battery in the Aerosync PB 10 model, available in sleek black, enhances charging efficiency.

Specifications of Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Brand : Ambrane

: Ambrane Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Charging : 22.5W (Wired) + 15W (Wireless)

: 22.5W (Wired) + 15W (Wireless) Ports : Type C PD (Input & Output)

: Type C PD (Input & Output) Features: Magnetic attachment, Mobile Stand

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Magnetic attachment Limited color options Versatile mobile stand Specific compatibility (iPhone 12 & above)

8. Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank

The Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank, Powerlit Ultra in Black, is a versatile powerhouse designed for MacBook, Type C laptops, and mobile devices. With a massive 25,000mAh battery, triple output, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge support, it ensures rapid charging for multiple devices. This sleek and powerful accessory is a must-have for users on the go, offering convenience and reliability in a compact form.

Specifications of Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank

Brand : Ambrane

: Ambrane Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh Charging : 100W

: 100W Ports : Triple Output

: Triple Output Features: Power Delivery, Quick Charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High 100W charging capability Relatively large size Versatile compatibility Heavier compared to standard powerbanks

9. Spigen 20000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Power Bank

Spigen presents a powerful 20000 mAh Power Bank designed for MacBook Pro users, featuring 30W fast charging. Equipped with 2 USB-C ports delivering 30W each and a USB-A port with 22.5W output, it ensures versatile device compatibility. The inclusion of a USB-C to USB-C cable enhances user convenience. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to this high-capacity, fast-charging solution.

Specifications of Spigen 20000 mAh Power Bank

Brand : Spigen

: Spigen Capacity : 20000 mAh

: 20000 mAh Charging : 30W

: 30W Ports : 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A

: 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A Features: Included USB-C to USB-C cable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 30W Charging No wireless charging Versatile USB Ports Relatively large size

10. pTron Dynamo Elite

Introducing the pTron Dynamo Elite, a cutting-edge 10000mAh power bank with 22.5W support for VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB charging. Boasting 20W PD fast charging, three output ports, and two input ports, it ensures versatility and efficiency. The sleek black design is complemented by multiple layers of protection for enhanced safety.

Specifications of pTron Dynamo Elite

Brand : pTron

: pTron Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Charging : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : 3 output ports, 2 input ports

: 3 output ports, 2 input ports Features: Multiple layers of protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile charging support Relatively smaller capacity Fast 20W PD charging Limited color options

Product Name Capacity (mAh) Charging (Watt) Ports Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, Stylo 20K, Blue 20000 20 Triple Output, Type C PD, Quick Charge URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer, Camo 20000 22.5 Type C Input/Output MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro, Black 10000 22.5 Dual Input (Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Amazon Basics 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Black 10000 22.5 Triple Output, Dual Input Anker 10000 mAh PD Power Bank, PowerCore Series 3 10000 Not specified USB-C Input, USB-A & USB-C Output Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh Power Bank, Dark Grey 10000 22.5 LED Indicator, USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, Aerosync PB 10 10000 22.5 Wired + 15 Wireless Type C PD (Input & Output) Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank, Powerlit Ultra, Black 25000 100 Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge Spigen 20000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank for MacBook Pro, Black 20000 30 2 USB-C Ports (30W), 1 USB-A Port (22.5W) rpTron Dynamo Elite 10000mAh Power Bank, Black 10000 22.5 3 Output Ports, 2 Input Ports

Best value for money

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro offers an excellent balance between capacity, charging speed, and features at an affordable price. With 22.5W fast charging, dual input ports, and triple output ports, it provides great value for users seeking a budget-friendly yet efficient power bank.

Best overall product

The Anker 10000 mAh PD Power Bank from the PowerCore Series 3 stands out as the best overall product. While not specifying the charging wattage, Anker's reputation for reliable and efficient charging technology, coupled with dual USB-A and USB-C ports, makes it a versatile and high-quality choice for various devices.

How to find the right power bank

When choosing a power bank, consider capacity, charging speed, port compatibility, and additional features like multiple ports, LED indicators, and build quality. Match the power bank's capacity with your device's battery size for optimal charging cycles. Ensure compatibility with your devices, and prioritise fast charging technologies like Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC) for efficient charging. Compact size, lightweight, and durable construction are also essential for portability and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.