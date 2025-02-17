Menu Explore
Portable power banks to keep your devices ready for action on the go

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 17, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Discover the top 8 portable power banks for 2025 and find the perfect one to suit your needs. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black)

₹1,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Green)

₹729

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Lifelong ZenCharge 10000 mAh 22.5 W Compact Pocket Size Power Bank with 6 Input/Output Port (Purple, Lithium Polymer, Fast Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 for Mobile, Earbuds, Speaker, Tablet)

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging|Inbuilt Cable|Slim & Compact|Power Delivery|QC 3.0|Type-C Input & Output|3 Output Ports|Blue|Supports Android,Apple,Tablets,Earbuds,Watches

₹1,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Power Pebble 5000mAh 20W Fast Charging Nano Powerbank, in-Built Foldable Type C Input/Output Pin, Type C PD Output, LED Battery Indicator, Compatible with Type C Smartphone,iPhone(Black)

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Belkin Portable Charger, 3-Port Mobile & Lapto Power Bank 20000mAh w/USB-C & USB-A Ports, 65W Fast Charging USB-C Power Delivery, iPhone Charger for MacBook, iPhone 16, iPad Pro, Galaxy S24, & More

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. Portable power banks have become an essential accessory to keep our devices charged on the go. With a wide range of options available, finding the right power bank can be overwhelming. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 8 best portable power banks for every need in 2025. Whether you need a high capacity bank for extended travel or a compact one for daily use, we've got you covered. Read on to compare their features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Sleek portable power bank keeps devices charged anytime, anywhere with ease.
Sleek portable power bank keeps devices charged anytime, anywhere with ease.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that supports fast charging and delivery. With multiple USB ports, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its sleek design and durable build make it a great choice for heavy users.

Specifications

Capacity
20000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
350g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity for extended use

affiliate-tick

Fast charging support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than other options

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)

Loading Suggestions...

The Pocket 10000mAh Power Bank is a compact and lightweight option for everyday use. With triple charging ports and fast delivery support, it's perfect for users on the go. Its pocket-friendly design and quick charging make it a convenient choice.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
3
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
250g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight

affiliate-tick

Triple charging ports

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower capacity for extended use

Click Here to Buy

MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank offers the convenience of wireless charging in a compact design. Its magnetic compatibility and fast delivery support make it a versatile choice. With a lightweight build and LED indicators, it's a user-friendly option.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
280g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless charging capability

affiliate-tick

Magnetic compatibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited charging ports

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power Bank is a sleek and stylish option with a high output and a dedicated power button. Its compact design and fast delivery support make it an ideal choice for modern users. With multiple safety features, it ensures reliable charging.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
300g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish and compact design

affiliate-tick

High output power

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited charging ports

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Green)

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong ZenCharge Compact Power Bank offers a lithium polymer battery with quick charging capabilities. Its lightweight and compact design make it a great choice for everyday use. With a digital display and multiple safety features, it ensures reliable performance.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
No
Weight
230g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lithium polymer battery

affiliate-tick

Digital display for easy monitoring

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No delivery support

Click Here to Buy

Lifelong ZenCharge 10000 mAh 22.5 W Compact Pocket Size Power Bank with 6 Input/Output Port (Purple, Lithium Polymer, Fast Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 for Mobile, Earbuds, Speaker, Tablet)

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank is a compact and portable option with fast charging and delivery support. Its high-quality build and dual USB ports make it a reliable choice for users on the move. With a slim design and lightweight build, it's an ideal travel companion.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
200g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable

affiliate-tick

Fast charging and delivery support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly lower capacity

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging|Inbuilt Cable|Slim & Compact|Power Delivery|QC 3.0|Type-C Input & Output|3 Output Ports|Blue|Supports Android,Apple,Tablets,Earbuds,Watches

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Powerbank 10000mAh is a versatile option with LED indicators and compatibility with a wide range of devices. Its lightweight build and fast charging capabilities make it a convenient choice. With multiple safety features, it ensures reliable performance.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
No
Weight
270g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile compatibility

affiliate-tick

LED indicators for easy monitoring

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No delivery support

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Power Pebble 5000mAh 20W Fast Charging Nano Powerbank, in-Built Foldable Type C Input/Output Pin, Type C PD Output, LED Battery Indicator, Compatible with Type C Smartphone,iPhone(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Belkin Portable 20000mAh Power Bank offers a high capacity with fast charging and delivery support. Its durable build and compact design make it a reliable choice for heavy users. With advanced safety features, it ensures efficient and safe charging.

Specifications

Capacity
20000mAh
Charging Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Delivery Support
Yes
Weight
380g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity for extended use

affiliate-tick

Advanced safety features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than other options

Click Here to Buy

Belkin Portable Charger, 3-Port Mobile & Lapto Power Bank 20000mAh w/USB-C & USB-A Ports, 65W Fast Charging USB-C Power Delivery, iPhone Charger for MacBook, iPhone 16, iPad Pro, Galaxy S24, & More

portable power bank Top Features Comparison:

Best portable power bankCapacityCharging PortsFast ChargingDelivery SupportWeight
Xiaomi 20000mAh Power Bank20000mAh2YesYes350g
Pocket 10000mAh Power Bank10000mAh3YesYes250g
Portronics Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank10000mAh2YesYes280g
Portronics Luxcell 10000mAh Power Bank10000mAh2YesYes300g
Lifelong ZenCharge Compact Power Bank10000mAh2YesNo230g
Xiaomi 10000mAh Power Bank10000mAh2YesYes200g
Portronics Powerbank 10000mAh10000mAh2YesNo270g
Belkin Portable 20000mAh Power Bank20000mAh2YesYes380g

FAQs on portable power bank

  • What is the average price range for portable power banks?

    The average price range for portable power banks varies based on capacity and features, ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000.

  • Do all power banks support fast charging?

    Not all power banks support fast charging. It's essential to check the product specifications for fast charging capabilities before making a purchase.

  • Are USB-C ports necessary for power banks?

    USB-C ports offer faster charging and improved compatibility with modern devices. They are recommended for a future-proof charging solution.

  • What is the warranty period for portable power banks?

    The warranty period for portable power banks typically ranges from 6 months to 1 year, depending on the brand and model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

