Best power banks for your gadgets: Best options, so your devices never run out of battery

Keeping your gadgets and devices charged for a long period of time, is a challenge, especially while you're travelling to your favourite destination. And, hence, a power bank is a device that comes to your rescue. Equipped with rechargeable batteries, power banks store energy and deliver it through USB ports or wireless charging. They come in various sizes and capacities, measured in milliampere-hours (mAh), ranging from compact options for light use to high-capacity models for multiple charges. Best power banks to buy for everyday use

Modern versions often include features like fast charging, multiple outputs, and safety mechanisms, making them a reliable companion in today's tech-driven world.

Just in case, if you are looking to buy a power bank for everyday use, we have created a rundown of top 10 power banks for you:

The Xiaomi Power Bank combines power and portability to meet your charging needs on the go. Designed with a sleek, durable exterior and a high-capacity battery, it ensures efficient and fast charging for your devices. With advanced safety features and a lightweight design, this power bank is an essential travel companion.

Specifications of Xiaomi Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh (model-dependent)

Technology: Lithium Polymer/Lithium-Ion

Charging Ports: Dual USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB/Type-C

Fast Charging: Supports up to 22.5W

Weight: Compact and lightweight design

Safety Features: Overcharge and short-circuit protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for multiple charges Heavier than lower-capacity models Fast charging supports efficient energy transfer May not include a Type-C cable in the box Durable, premium build quality Takes time to recharge fully due to capacity Affordable price for its features Limited availability in some regions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Xiaomi Power Bank for its reliable performance, fast charging capability, and robust build. Some mention its slightly heavier design, but overall, it’s seen as a high-value and efficient product.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Power Bank offers an excellent balance of power, portability, and affordability. Its high capacity and fast charging features make it an ideal choice for travellers and daily users needing dependable energy backup.

The Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank is a versatile and durable charging solution for everyday use. With dual fast-charging ports and a sleek, compact design, it offers reliable backup power for your smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Built with advanced safety features, it ensures secure and efficient charging on the go.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB/Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 18W

Weight: Lightweight and portable

Safety Features: Overheat and short-circuit protection



Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 20,000mAh capacity supports multiple charges Bulkier compared to smaller capacity options Affordable price for a high-capacity power bank Limited fast-charging speed (18W) Simple, minimalist design No premium design or additional features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the Amazon Basics Ultimate Power Bank for its large capacity and affordable price. While the minimalist design appeals to many, some wish for faster charging speeds and premium features.

Why choose this product?

This power bank is a great option for budget-conscious users looking for a high-capacity power source. Its reliable performance and durable design make it a practical choice for daily use and travel.

The URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank delivers lightning-fast charging with a sleek and ultra-compact design. Its 22.5W output ensures your devices charge quickly and efficiently, while the sturdy build and high-capacity battery make it a reliable choice for long trips and heavy usage.

Specifications of URBN 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB and Type-C Output

Input Ports: Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 22.5W

Weight: Compact and portable

Safety Features: Overload and overcharge protection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-compact design for easy portability Higher price point than basic models 22.5W super-fast charging capability Limited availability in some regions Sturdy, premium build quality Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the URBN Power Bank for its compact design and excellent fast charging. Some mention its price as slightly high but justified by its quality and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the URBN Power Bank for its advanced charging technology, sleek design, and portability. It’s perfect for users who value speed, efficiency, and durability.

The Ambrane 10000mAh Slim & Compact Power Bank is a stylish and portable charging solution for everyday use. Its lightweight design ensures easy portability, while the 10,000mAh battery provides sufficient power backup for your devices. With multiple safety features and reliable performance, this power bank is ideal for on-the-go users.

Specifications of Ambrane 10000mAh Slim & Compact Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB/Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 15W

Weight: Ultra-light and slim design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slim and compact design for maximum portability Limited to 10,000mAh capacity Affordable and value for money Slower charging compared to higher-end models Durable build and attractive design Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Ambrane Power Bank for its slim and portable design, calling it a great everyday carry item. Some mention its moderate charging speed but highlight its overall value and reliability.

Why choose this product?

This power bank is perfect for users who prioritize portability and style. Its affordability and reliability make it an excellent choice for casual users needing convenient power backup.

The URBN 20000mAh Premium Nano Power Bank combines power and compactness, offering a premium experience for those who demand efficient charging. Featuring a high-capacity battery and sleek design, this power bank is engineered for fast, reliable charging while maintaining an elegant aesthetic.

Specifications of URBN 20000mAh Premium Nano Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB and Type-C Output

Input Ports: Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 22.5W

Weight: Compact and lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium nano design for portability and style Higher price range for premium features 22.5W fast charging for efficient power delivery Limited number of output ports High-quality build and long-lasting performance Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the URBN Nano Power Bank for its sleek design, high performance, and compact size. While some feel it’s priced higher than alternatives, they agree it delivers on quality and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the URBN Premium Nano Power Bank for its blend of power, portability, and style. Its premium features and reliable performance make it an excellent companion for tech-savvy users.

Belkin 20000mAh PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging Power Bank offers top-notch charging efficiency and reliability. With Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 technology, it charges compatible devices quickly and safely. Its slim, modern design and robust battery make it a perfect choice for professionals and travellers seeking dependable power on the go.

Specifications of Belkin 20000mAh PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: USB-C PD and USB-A Output

Input Ports: USB-C

Fast Charging: Supports up to 30W PD 3.0

Weight: Slim and lightweight design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed charging with PD 3.0 technology Premium pricing compared to competitors Slim and elegant design Heavier than standard power banks Durable build from a trusted brand Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Belkin Power Bank for its exceptional fast-charging capability and sleek design. Some note its premium price, but they value the product’s reliable performance and brand trust.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Belkin Power Bank for its advanced PD 3.0 technology, premium design, and reliability. It’s an excellent investment for users needing fast, efficient charging for their high-end devices.

The Kratos Legend Core Power Bank is a rugged and powerful device, designed to withstand daily wear and tear while delivering reliable charging. With a large battery capacity and multiple output ports, it’s built for those who need consistent power in demanding environments.

Specifications of Kratos Legend Core Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Triple USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB/Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 18W

Weight: Sturdy and durable build



Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rugged and durable design Heavier compared to other models Triple USB output for multiple device charging Limited fast-charging capacity Affordable price for a high-capacity power bank Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Kratos Legend Core Power Bank for its rugged durability and ability to charge multiple devices. Some mention its heavier design but find it worth the trade-off for its reliability.

Why choose this product?

The Kratos Legend Core Power Bank is ideal for users who need a robust, high-capacity charger. Its rugged build and multi-device support make it perfect for outdoor adventures and heavy-duty usage.

The pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh Power Bank combines affordability and fast charging in one compact device. Featuring a high-capacity battery and advanced fast-charging support, it ensures your devices are powered efficiently and quickly, making it a versatile companion for daily use.

Specifications of pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB and USB-C Output

Input Ports: USB-C

Fast Charging: Up to 22.5W

Weight: Lightweight and portable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price for high-capacity and fast charging Build quality could be improved 22.5W fast charging for efficiency Lacks premium design elements Compact and easy to carry Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the pTron Dynamo Surge Power Bank for its affordability and fast charging performance. Some suggest improvements in build quality, but overall, it’s considered excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

The pTron Dynamo Surge Power Bank is a budget-friendly option for users seeking high-capacity, fast charging. It’s a practical choice for students and travellers needing an efficient power source.

The ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 Power Bank offers a sleek and affordable charging solution for everyday use. With a 10,000mAh capacity, it’s designed for light to moderate users who prioritize portability and style without compromising reliability.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB

Fast Charging: Up to 15W

Weight: Slim and lightweight design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and slim design Limited capacity for heavy users Affordable and stylish Slower charging compared to advanced models Reliable performance for basic charging needs Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ZEBRONICS Power Bank for its stylish design and affordability. Some wish for faster charging options but find it a reliable choice for light use.

Why choose this product?

The ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 Power Bank is ideal for budget-conscious users seeking a portable and efficient charger. Its lightweight design and dependable performance make it a great everyday accessory.

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank is a reliable and stylish charging companion, featuring a blend of Lithium-Ion and Lithium Polymer technology for superior performance. Its compact design and efficient charging make it a must-have accessory for users needing quick power on the go.

Specifications of MI 10000mAh Lithium Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh

Technology: Lithium Ion/Lithium Polymer

Charging Ports: Dual USB Output

Input Ports: Micro-USB/Type-C

Fast Charging: Up to 18W

Weight: Slim and portable design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and premium design Limited capacity for heavy users Trusted MI brand with excellent customer support Moderate fast-charging capability (18W) Reliable performance and safety features Slightly heavier due to capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the MI Power Bank for its sleek design, reliable performance, and affordable price. A few mentions its limited capacity but find it sufficient for daily needs.

Why choose this product?

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank is a perfect choice for users seeking a compact, stylish, and reliable charger. It offers great value for money, backed by a trusted brand name.

Best 3 features of the top power banks

Best Power Banks Battery Capacity Charging Ports Weight Xiaomi Power Bank 10,000 mAh USB-C, USB-A ~250g Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh 20,000 mAh USB-C, USB-A ~400g URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer 20,000 mAh USB-C, USB-A, Micro USB ~350g Ambrane 10000mAh Slim & Compact 10,000 mAh USB-A, USB-C ~210g URBN 20000 mAh Premium Nano 20,000 mAh USB-C, USB-A ~370g Belkin 20000 mAh PD 3.0 Slim 20,000 mAh USB-C (PD 3.0), USB-A ~430g Kratos Legend Core Power Bank 10,000 mAh USB-A, USB-C ~300g pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh 20,000 mAh USB-C, USB-A ~400g ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 Power Bank 10,000 mAh USB-A, USB-C ~200g MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer 10,000 mAh USB-A, USB-C ~250g

Best value for money power bank on Amazon:

The URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank stands out as the best value for money option. With a substantial 20,000 mAh capacity, multiple charging ports (USB-C, USB-A, and Micro USB), and support for 22.5W super-fast charging, it delivers an excellent balance of performance and affordability. Compact yet powerful, this power bank is ideal for users seeking high capacity without a premium price. It’s perfect for travellers and heavy device users who require reliable power backup throughout the day. It’s one of the most affordable yet feature-packed options available on Amazon.



Best overall power bank on Amazon:

The Xiaomi Power Bank takes the crown for the best overall power bank. Known for its reliability, it boasts a compact design, 10,000 mAh capacity, and dual charging ports (USB-C and USB-A). Its sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for on-the-go use. The Xiaomi Power Bank also features advanced circuit protection to ensure safety during charging. Delivering high performance and durability at a competitive price, this power bank is a top choice for users seeking the perfect combination of portability, efficiency, and build quality.





Factors to consider before buying the best power banks:



Battery capacity: Choose a capacity that matches your charging needs. For multiple charges, opt for 20,000 mAh or more.

Port options: Ensure compatibility with your devices (USB-C, USB-A, or others). Multiple ports are ideal for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

Weight and size: Portable power banks should be lightweight and compact for ease of carrying.

Fast charging: Look for power banks with fast-charging capabilities like PD (Power Delivery) or QC (Quick Charge) technology.

Safety features: Prioritize models with advanced circuit protection to prevent overcharging and overheating.

FAQ for power banks What capacity power bank should I buy? Choose a power bank based on your needs: 5,000-10,000mAh: Suitable for small devices like smartphones. 10,000-20,000mAh: Ideal for multiple charges or larger devices like tablets. 20,000mAh and above: Suitable for charging laptops or multiple devices several times.

Can a power bank charge multiple devices simultaneously? Yes, many power banks come with multiple output ports, allowing you to charge several devices at once. However, charging multiple devices may reduce the total output power for each device.

How long does it take to charge a power bank? Charging time varies depending on the power bank's capacity and the input charging speed. For example: A 10,000mAh power bank might take 4-6 hours with a standard charger. Fast-charging power banks may charge faster if the input supports higher wattage.

Are power banks safe to use? Yes, as long as you: Purchase from reputable brands. Avoid overcharging or exposing the power bank to high temperatures. Check for safety features like overcharge protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature control.

How long do power banks last? Power banks generally last for 300-500 full charge cycles. Proper care, such as avoiding complete discharge and excessive heat, can extend their lifespan.

