Power your gadgets with best 10000 mAh power banks: 10 options to choose from

In a world where everything revolves around gadgets, keeping them charged all the time is a challenging task. When the power outlets are not around, a reliable power source is needed to keep your smartphone and other gadgets up for the day. If you are looking for a high-capacity power bank, then here we have a comprehensive buying guide for the best 10000 mAh power bank to buy. Best 10000 mAh power banks: Pick a high-capacity power bank that fits your needs and budget

Power banks come in different capacities to power your gadgets multiple times before going down. Features like overvoltage protection and multiple ports add convenience to your day-to-day life. You get fast charging for the compatible devices to charge them when in a hurry. Or to extend the convenience, you get wireless charging so you won't have to carry cables ever again. The guide will also help you understand the features and specifications you need to check before buying the power bank for yourself.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

So, join us on this journey as we explore the array of power banks. Whether you're a traveller, someone who works on the go or just someone who hates running out of battery, we've got you covered. We'll help you pick the best 10,000mAh power bank that suits your needs and keeps your devices juiced up and ready to go!

1. Ambrane 10000mAh Powerbank

B0CNSXBXWM

The Ambrane 10000mAh Powerbank delivers a sleek and compact design, perfect for on-the-go charging. With 22.5W fast charging, USB and Type C outputs, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge compatibility, it ensures rapid charging for iPhones, Android, and various devices. The slim profile houses a 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery, supporting 22.5W BoostedSpeed and an 18W Type-C input. Enhanced by multi-layered chipset protection and boasting a 180-day warranty, this Made in India power bank combines style and functionality.

Specifications of Ambrane 10000mAh Powerbank

Brand: Ambrane

Capacity: 10000mAh

Ports: USB A, Type C

Features: Power Delivery, Quick Charge, 22.5W, Type-C Input

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and Slim Design None 22.5W Fast Charging

2. MI 10000mAh 3i

B08HVJCW95

The MI 10000mAh 3i Lithium Polymer Power Bank in Metallic Blue delivers efficient charging with 18W Fast Charging capability. Equipped with dual input ports (Micro-USB and Type C) and dual output ports, it ensures versatility and convenience. The 10000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, coupled with an advanced 12-layer chip protection system, offers reliable power with smart management. Backed by a 6-month domestic warranty, it's a reliable companion for on-the-go charging needs.

Specifications of MI 10000mAh 3i

Brand: MI

Capacity: 10000mAh

Ports: Micro-USB and Type C

Features: 18W Fast Charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 18W Fast Charging No included USB-C to USB-C cable Dual input/output ports

3. Amazon Basics 10000mAh Power Bank

B0C37JVMQ5

The Amazon Basics 10000mAh Power Bank offers a powerful Lithium-Polymer battery with dual input ports for versatile charging. Supporting fast charging at 22.5W, it efficiently charges devices with a Type-C port serving as both input and output. Weighing only 178g, its compact design features a premium touch finish. The power bank's triple output capability ensures convenient charging on the go.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 10000mAh Power Bank

Brand: Amazon Basics

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Ports: Type-C output, USB1/USB2 output

Features: 22.5-watt fast charging, Triple output, Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 22.5W charging Bulky design Dual input

4. MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro

B08MC57J31

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro delivers efficient, on-the-go charging with 22.5W fast charging, dual input ports, and triple output ports. Its super-lightweight, pocket-sized design makes it a convenient companion for your devices. With Power Delivery 3.0, it ensures rapid charging and the 6-hour charging time keeps you connected without long waits.

Specifications of MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro

Brand: MI

Capacity: 10000mAh

Ports: Micro-USB, Type C

Features: 22.5W Fast Charging, Power Delivery 3.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Limited capacity 22.5W fast charging

5. Anker 323 Power Bank (PowerCore PIQ)

B0BWJ87T9P

The Anker 323 Power Bank, part of the PowerCore PIQ series, offers an extended 10,000mAh capacity for all-day device charging. With dual USB-A and USB-C ports delivering a total output of 12W, it supports simultaneous charging for two devices. Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure intelligent, efficient charging, while extensive compatibility spans across iPhones, Samsung, Pixel, LG, iPad, and more. However, note that it doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge. Compact, lightweight, and safety-compliant, the Anker 323 provides a reliable portable charging solution.

Specifications of Anker 323 Power Bank

Brand: Anker

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Ports: 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C

Features: PowerIQ, VoltageBoost, Dual ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and Lightweight Not compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge Dual Ports

6. Spigen 2in1 10000 mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank

B0C5R9ZMT6

The Spigen 2in1 10000 mAh Power Bank offers versatile charging with USB-A and USB-C 20W fast charging capabilities. Its 10000mAh capacity supports wireless charging up to 15W, with compatibility for all wireless-charging-enabled mobiles. The sleek black lithium polymer power bank is portable for everyday use, but note it's not compatible with smartwatches or charging docks. The package includes a USB-C to C cable (1m), excluding a charging adapter and dock.

Specifications of Spigen 2in1 10000 mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank

Brand: Spigen

Capacity: 10000mAh

Ports: USB-A, USB-C

Features: Wireless charging up to 15W, USB-C 20W fast charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 2-in-1 design None Fast charging options

7. Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank

B0851WN735

The Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank in white offers efficient charging with a 10W fast charging capability. Weighing 246.5 grams, it features double USB output, intelligently adjusting power to deliver fast charging for connected devices. The plastic body houses dual input ports (Micro USB & Type-C), and it comes with a 1 Micro USB Cable, 1 User Manual, and a 6-month domestic warranty. With the capacity to charge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times and a 4000mAh battery 1.75 times, it ensures reliable power on the go, requiring approximately 7.5 hours for a full charge.

Specifications of Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank

Brand: Redmi

Capacity: 10000mAh

Ports: Dual USB output (Micro USB & Type-C)

Features: 10W Fast Charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 10W fast charging Plastic body Dual USB output

8. Belkin 10000 mAh Slim Fast Charging Power Bank

B092TN8FWV

The Belkin 10000 mAh Slim Fast Charging Power Bank ensures you stay powered on the go. With 15W PD 3.0 technology, it charges three devices simultaneously, accommodating iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more. Boasting a 10,000 mAh capacity, it provides up to 40 extra hours of battery life. The versatile power bank features 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C port, delivering 15W of power. It includes a USB-A to USB-C cable for immediate use and recharging.

Specifications of Belkin 10000 mAh Slim Fast Charging Power Bank

Brand: Belkin

Capacity: 10,000 mAh

Ports: 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A

Features: 15W PD 3.0, Charges 3 devices simultaneously, LED Indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Charge 3 devices simultaneously Bulky Fast 15W charging

9. Portronics Luxcell 10K Power Bank

B0CKHXJDQF

The Portronics Luxcell Power Bank offers a luxurious charging experience with a 22.5W max output, dual ports for simultaneous charging, and a sleek design. With a transparent casing and LED battery indicator, it keeps you informed about both the power bank and your device's charge. The compact yet powerful 10,000 mAh battery ensures broad compatibility with various devices, while the BIS certification guarantees advanced chip protection. Charge in style with this efficient and aesthetically pleasing power bank.

Specifications of Portronics Luxcell 10K Power Bank

Brand: Portronics

Capacity: 10,000 mAh

Ports: USB A, 2 x Type-C

Features: LED Battery Indicator, Compact Design, Type C to Type C cable included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design None 22.5W max output

10. ANKER Apple Mfi Certified Magsafe Power Bank

B0CCL3Y665

The ANKER Apple MFi Certified MagSafe Power Bank is tailored for modern phones like the iPhone 15, 14, and 13 series, boasting Maggo Portable 20W Super Fast Charging and a magnetic wireless design. With a sleek ultra-slim profile in a white matte finish, it holds 10,000mAh of power for on-the-go charging. The USB connector ensures compatibility, particularly with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices.

Specifications of ANKER Apple MFi Certified MagSafe Power Bank

Brand: ANKER

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Ports: USB A and USB C

Features: 20W Super Fast Charging, Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, Ultra Slim Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid MagSafe compatibility Limited compatibility for wireless charging Fast 20W charging

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity (mAh) Ports Features Ambrane 10000mAh 10000 USB, Type C 22.5W Fast Charging, Multi-layers of Chipset Protection, Made in India MI 10000mAh 3i 10000 Micro-USB, Type C 18W Fast Charging, Dual input and output ports, 12 Layer chip protection Amazon Basics 10000mAh 10000 Micro USB, Type C Dual input ports, Triple output, Fast charging of 22.5W, Ultra compact body MI 10000mAh Pocket Pro 10000 Micro-USB, Type C 22.5W Fast Charging, Power delivery 3.0, Pocket-sized, Dual input ports Anker 10000mAh PD 10000 USB-C PowerIQ Technology, USB-C Input/Output, Charge 2 Devices at Once, Ultra Slim Spigen 2in1 10000mAh 10000 USB-A, USB-C 20W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging, Portable, 2in1 design Redmi 10000mAh 10000 Micro USB, Type C 10W Fast Charging, Dual USB output, Lightweight, 6 months warranty Belkin 10000mAh 15W PD 3.0 10000 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A Up to 15W Power, Slim design, LED Indicator, Cable included Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 USB-A, Type C PD 22.5W Max Output, Luxury design, LED Battery Indicator, Dual ports ANKER Magsafe Power Bank 10000 USB MagSafe Compatible, 20W Super Fast Charging, Ultra Slim Design

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics 10000mAh power bank stands out as the best value for money with its powerful 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, dual input ports, and triple output functionality. It offers fast charging of 22.5W and a compact, lightweight design, providing users with a reliable and efficient charging solution at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The Anker 10000mAh PD Power Bank earns the title of the best overall product. With a robust 10,000mAh capacity, it features PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for intelligent charging, ensuring a perfect balance of speed and efficiency. Its dual USB-A and USB-C ports allow charging two devices simultaneously, offering extensive compatibility. The power bank's slim design and extended compatibility make it a versatile and reliable choice for users seeking high-quality charging solutions.

How to find the best 10000mAh power bank?

To find the best 10000mAh power bank, consider three key factors: capacity, charging speed, and port versatility. Look for a power bank with at least 10000mAh capacity to ensure sufficient charging for your devices. Opt for models with fast charging technologies, such as Qualcomm Quick Charge or Power Delivery, for quicker device charging. Check the number and type of ports – USB, Type C, and Micro-USB – to ensure compatibility with your devices. Read customer reviews for insights into real-world performance and reliability. Consider additional features like compact design, multiple layers of protection, and warranty periods for added value. Comparing these aspects will help you find the best 10000mAh power bank tailored to your specific needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.