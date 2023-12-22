Best year end deals: Avail up to 53% off on power banks

As we prepare for this year's close an to welcome the new year, the markets are invariably flooded with offers and deals of different kinds. Be they online platforms or offline ones, offers galore. If you are in luck, you can avail mega discounts on a whole host of items, including electronic ones and gadgets of all kinds. Now, if you had been planning to pick a power bank, this would be a good time to do so.



Power banks have become indispensable companions in our gadget-driven lives, offering a reliable backup power source for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. With our constant reliance on these gadgets, ensuring a continuous power supply has become crucial. Power banks serve as saviours during travel, emergencies, or simply when outlets are inaccessible, keeping our devices charged and functional. Best year end deals: If you have been planning on buying a power bank, now would be a good time to do so.

Buying power banks during sales, especially year-end deals on platforms like Amazon, presents a fantastic opportunity. These sales often offer competitive prices, discounts, or bundled offers, making it an ideal time to purchase. The cost-effectiveness combined with the quality assurance from reputable brands makes it an advantageous investment.

Year-end deals on Amazon, specifically, provide an extensive array of power banks to choose from, catering to diverse needs and budgets. The variety ensures you can select one that aligns perfectly with your device's power requirements, portability preferences, and charging speed necessities. Moreover, these deals often introduce the latest models or upgraded versions, allowing you to access cutting-edge technology at discounted rates.

Owning a power bank ensures uninterrupted usage of our devices, whether during outdoor activities, commuting, or unforeseen power outages. They offer peace of mind, especially during emergencies when staying connected becomes crucial. With year-end deals and sales offering competitive prices, it’s a prudent investment to secure a reliable power backup for your gadgets. Whether it's for personal convenience, professional needs, or as a thoughtful gift, seizing the opportunity during these deals ensures you get the best value for a device that’s increasingly becoming a necessity in our tech-centric lives.

1) Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank & 35W GaN PPS Charger 1 Port with USB-A Dual Charging Dock for Airpods and Smartwatches, Lithium Polymer - Black

The Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank & 35W GaN PPS Charger in Black combines versatility and efficiency. With a sizable 10000mAh capacity, it wirelessly charges devices while offering a 35W GaN PPS charger port for rapid wired charging. Its USB-A dual charging dock accommodates AirPods and smartwatches, optimizing space and convenience. Utilizing lithium polymer technology, it ensures reliability and durability. This multi-functional device efficiently charges multiple gadgets simultaneously, making it a practical and compact accessory for those seeking a versatile charging solution.

Specifications of Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank & 35W GaN PPS Charger in Black:

Capacity: 10000mAh lithium polymer battery

Charging Ports: 35W GaN PPS charger with 1 port

Wireless Charging: 5W wireless charging capability

USB-A Dual Charging Dock: For AirPods and smartwatches

Material: Black-coloured, durable build

Pros Cons Versatile charging options for various devices Limited to 5W wireless charging, may be slower compared to higher-powered chargers Wireless charging feature for added convenience Singular port for wired charging might limit simultaneous charging of multiple devices

B0CJ4HXFM7

2) Belkin 20000 mAh 30W PD Power Bank for MacBook, Mobiles and Tablets with USB-C Port, USB-C Cable Included - Black

The Belkin 20000mAh 30W PD Power Bank in Black offers high-capacity charging for a range of devices including MacBooks, mobiles, and tablets. With a substantial 30W Power Delivery (PD) output via its USB-C port, it ensures fast and efficient charging. The inclusion of a USB-C cable simplifies connectivity, enhancing user convenience. Its robust 20000mAh capacity ensures prolonged device usage on-the-go, making it an ideal companion for those requiring reliable, high-powered charging for multiple gadgets.

Specifications of Belkin 20000mAh 30W PD Power Bank in Black:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Output: 30W Power Delivery (PD) via USB-C port

Compatibility: Designed for MacBooks, mobiles, and tablets

Connectivity: USB-C cable included for seamless connection

Colour: Black

Pros Cons High-capacity power bank suitable for various devices Possibly bulkier due to the larger capacity 30W PD output ensures fast and efficient charging for compatible devices Limited to USB-C port, may require additional adapters for devices with different ports

B086R56QVZ

3) UltraProlink 100W Power Bank | Magsafe Wireless Powerbank | 94.7Wh | for Laptops | Smartphones | Tablets | with USB Type C Power Delivery Cable 1m | with LED Indicators | UM1107



The UltraProlink 100W Power Bank offers a versatile charging solution, compatible with laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With Magsafe wireless capability and a robust 94.7Wh capacity, it provides reliable power on-the-go. Equipped with a USB Type-C Power Delivery cable, it ensures efficient charging and seamless connectivity. LED indicators enhance user convenience by displaying the power status. Its high power output and diverse compatibility make it a convenient and powerful accessory for individuals seeking reliable charging options for a variety of devices.

Specifications of UltraProlink 100W Power Bank:

Power Capacity: 94.7Wh

Charging Compatibility: Laptops, smartphones, tablets

Wireless Charging: Magsafe wireless capability

Connectivity: USB Type-C Power Delivery cable (1m)

Indicators: LED indicators for power status

Pros Cons Versatile charging compatibility for various devices, including laptops Possibly bulkier due to higher capacity Magsafe wireless feature offers convenient charging options for compatible devices Limited information available on additional features or compatibility details

B0BTHGKYQ2

4) DailyObjects Surge™ 10000 mAh Fast Charging 3.0 Magnetic Wireless Battery Power Bank Compatible with iPhone 15,14,13,12 and All Qi Enabled Phones and Earbuds | Multi-Layer chipset Safety Protection

The DailyObjects Surge 10000mAh Fast Charging 3.0 Magnetic Wireless Battery Power Bank is a cutting-edge solution compatible with iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and all Qi-enabled phones and earbuds. With its magnetic wireless feature, it offers convenient charging options for various devices. Equipped with a multi-layer chipset, it prioritizes safety, ensuring protected and reliable charging experiences. Its fast-charging capabilities and broad compatibility make it a reliable choice for users seeking efficient and secure power banks for a range of devices.

Specifications of DailyObjects Surge 10000mAh Fast Charging 3.0 Magnetic Wireless Battery Power Bank:

Capacity: 10000mAh

Charging Type: Fast Charging 3.0

Compatibility: iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and all Qi-enabled phones and earbuds

Wireless Charging: Magnetic wireless feature

Safety Features: Multi-layer chipset safety protection

Pros Cons Compatible with a wide range of iPhone models and Qi-enabled devices Specific compatibility limited to certain iPhone models Fast Charging 3.0 and magnetic wireless charging for convenient and efficient power delivery Detailed information on additional features or design aspects might be needed for informed purchase decisions

B0CKQTBS1Z

5) Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Compatible Wireless Power Bank with Stand, Sleek Design for iPhone 15, 14, 13 and 12 Series, Compatible with MagSafe Covers – Purple

The Belkin 5000mAh Magnetic MagSafe Compatible Wireless Power Bank offers a sleek, versatile charging solution designed for the iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 series. With MagSafe compatibility, it seamlessly attaches to MagSafe covers, providing convenient wireless charging. Its compact design and stand functionality offer user-friendly charging experiences. The power bank's 5000mAh capacity ensures reliable power while maintaining a stylish and elegant purple design, making it a functional and fashionable accessory for iPhone users seeking portable and efficient charging options.

Specifications of Belkin 5000mAh Magnetic MagSafe Compatible Wireless Power Bank:

Capacity: 5000mAh

Compatibility: iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 series

Charging Type: Magnetic MagSafe compatible wireless charging

Design: Sleek design with a stand for convenient use

Accessory Compatibility: Compatible with MagSafe covers

Pros Cons MagSafe compatibility offers easy and secure attachment for charging Limited capacity compared to higher-capacity power banks Stand design provides hands-free usage while charging Might require specific MagSafe accessories for optimal usage

B0BRSJP3KF

6) Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More

The Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank offers a high-capacity charging solution with versatile compatibility. Equipped with one Type C PD port and two USB A ports, it supports 22.5W fast charging, enabling simultaneous charging for up to three devices. Designed to cater to iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and various other devices, its slim profile ensures portability without compromising on power. This power bank provides a reliable and efficient way to keep multiple devices charged on-the-go, making it an ideal companion for individuals needing extensive charging capabilities.

Specifications of Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Ports: 1 Type C PD port, 2 USB A ports

Charging Speed: 22.5W fast charging

Compatibility: Supports iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more

Simultaneous Charging: Capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously

Pros Cons High capacity suitable for multiple charges May be relatively bulkier due to higher capacity Versatile ports allow simultaneous charging of various devices Might require separate cables for different devices, which could add to carrying items

B0BJV4L36G

7) Ambrane 10000mAh Slimmest & Compact (Pocket/Bag Friendly) Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices (Powerlit, Purple)

The Ambrane 10000mAh Slimmest & Compact Powerbank is a convenient, pocket-friendly charging solution. Offering 22.5W fast charging with both USB and Type C output, it supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge for various devices, including iPhones and Android phones. Its slim and compact design ensures portability, fitting comfortably in pockets or bags. The purple Powerlit model provides an aesthetic appeal alongside its efficient charging capabilities, making it an ideal on-the-go charging companion for users of diverse devices.

Specifications of Ambrane 10000mAh Slimmest & Compact Powerbank:

Capacity: 10000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W fast charging

Output Ports: USB & Type C

Compatibility: Power Delivery and Quick Charge for iPhones, Android, and other devices

Design: Slim and compact, pocket/bag-friendly (Powerlit, Purple)

Pros Cons Compact size, ideal for portability Limited capacity for multiple charges Versatile charging with Power Delivery and Quick Charge support Might require separate cables for different devices

B0BYVG5C38

8) KaruSale 50000mah Waterproof 2 LED 2 USB Battery Charger Solar Power Bank (Black and Orange)



The KaruSale 50000mAh Waterproof Power Bank in Black and Orange is a durable and high-capacity charging solution. Featuring a waterproof design, it offers reliability even in outdoor or rugged environments. With two LEDs providing illumination, it serves as a handy companion during low-light situations. Equipped with dual USB ports, it allows for simultaneous charging of multiple devices, making it ideal for various gadgets on the go. Its massive capacity ensures extended power backup, catering to extended outdoor activities or emergencies.

Specifications of KaruSale 50000mAh Waterproof Power Bank in Black and Orange:

Capacity: 50000mAh

Features: Waterproof design

LEDs: 2 built-in LED lights

Ports: 2 USB ports for charging

Solar Charging: Supports solar power charging

Pro Cons High capacity for multiple charges Solar charging may be slow or less efficient in certain conditions Waterproof design suitable for outdoor use Bulkier due to higher capacity, might not be as portable

B07C82CZCB

9) ROMOSS 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, Sense 4 Mini Portable Charger with Dual Output, Small Size External Battery Pack Compact Slim Thin for iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max/XS/X, Samsung & More, White

The ROMOSS Sense 4 Mini Power Bank, with a 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery, offers portable and reliable charging for various devices. Its dual output allows simultaneous charging of multiple gadgets. Compact and slim, it's compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/X, Samsung, and more. The white finish adds a sleek touch to its design, making it a stylish and functional accessory for on-the-go charging needs.

Specifications of ROMOSS Sense 4 Mini Power Bank:

Capacity: 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery

Output Ports: Dual output for simultaneous charging

Compatibility: Supports iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/X, Samsung, and more

Design: Compact, slim, and portable

Colour: White finish for a sleek appearance

Pros Cons Compact size ideal for portability May require frequent recharging for higher-capacity devices Dual output enables charging multiple devices simultaneously Limited colour options might not suit all preferences

B083FQYXLQ

10) Anker 622 Portable Magnetic Battery MagGo, Original Apple Mfi Certified MagSafe Power Bank, 5000mAh Slim Wireless Power Bank with Fast Charging, 15W Wireless & 20W PD Wired, Type C PD (Input & Output)

The Anker 622 Portable Magnetic Battery MagGo is a standout choice, embodying convenience and speed. With its Original Apple Mfi Certified MagSafe compatibility, this 5000mAh power bank offers both wireless and wired charging options. Delivering 15W wireless and 20W PD wired charging speeds, it ensures rapid power replenishment for your devices. The Type C PD input and output further enhance its versatility. Its slim design makes it highly portable, offering a blend of efficiency and style for those seeking fast and reliable charging on the go.

Specifications of Anker 622 Portable Magnetic Battery MagGo:

Capacity: 5000mAh

Wireless Charging: 15W fast wireless charging

Wired Charging: 20W Power Delivery (PD)

Certification: Original Apple MFi certified MagSafe power bank

Input & Output: Type-C PD compatibility for both input and output

Pros Cons MagSafe compatibility for effortless attachment to compatible devices Limited capacity might not suit heavy power users Dual fast-charging modes (15W wireless, 20W wired) for versatility Specific MagSafe design might not be universally compatible with all devices

B099284SRR

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank & 35W GaN PPS Charger Wireless charging capabilities USB-A dual charging dock Versatile compatibility with AirPods, Smartwatches Belkin 20000 mAh 30W PD Power Bank 30W Power Delivery for MacBook & devices USB-C port with included cable High-capacity suitable for multiple devices UltraProlink 100W Power Bank Magsafe wireless charging USB Type-C Power Delivery cable LED indicators for charging status DailyObjects Surge™ 10000 mAh Fast Charging Battery Power Bank Fast Qi wireless charging Multi-layer chipset safety protection Compatibility with various iPhone models Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Compatible Wireless Power Bank MagSafe compatibility Sleek stand design for iPhone Compact and tailored for MagSafe covers Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank 22.5W fast charging with multiple ports Slim design charges 3 devices Suitable for iPhones, Androids, Smart Watches Ambrane 10000mAh Slimmest & Compact Powerbank 22.5W fast charging with USB & Type-C Pocket/bag-friendly design Power Delivery and Quick Charge compatibility KaruSale 50000mAh Waterproof Solar Power Bank Waterproof with solar charging capabilities LED indicators with 2 USB ports High-capacity battery for extensive charging ROMOSS 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank Small, compact size with dual output Li-Polymer battery technology Compatible with various smartphones Anker 622 Portable Magnetic Battery MagGo MagSafe certified wireless charging 15W wireless & 20W PD wired charging Type C PD input & output

Best value for money

The Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank stands out as the best value among these options. With its versatile 5-in-1 design, including a 35W GaN PPS charger, USB-A dual charging dock, and compatibility with AirPods and smartwatches, it offers diverse charging capabilities. Its Lithium Polymer build ensures durability. This power bank not only covers various device needs but also maintains a reasonable price point, making it a standout choice for those seeking a blend of functionality, quality, and affordability in a portable power solution.

Best overall product





The UltraProlink 100W Power Bank stands out as the best overall choice among these options. Offering an impressive 94.7Wh capacity and Magsafe wireless charging, it caters to laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With its USB Type-C Power Delivery cable, LED indicators, and versatile compatibility, it's a powerhouse in a compact design. This power bank not only delivers exceptional charging capabilities but also encompasses a thoughtful design, high power output, and compatibility with various devices, making it a top-tier choice for users seeking a reliable and comprehensive charging solution.

How to buy the best power bank in India

To find the best power bank in India, consider these factors. First, assess capacity based on your device's battery size. Look for reputable brands ensuring safety features like overcharge protection. Opt for multiple output ports to charge various devices simultaneously. Check for fast charging compatibility and technology like USB-C or Power Delivery for efficient charging. Consider portability and weight for convenience. Read user reviews for performance feedback. Lastly, compare prices while ensuring a balance between capacity, brand reliability, and features. Prioritize a power bank that suits your device needs, offers safety features, and aligns with your budget for the best purchase.

