Best power banks: Top 10 choices from brands like Xiaomi and pTron to ensure your phone never runs out of battery

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether for work, socialising, or accessing essential services, smartphones are integral to our daily routines. However, with so many of us constantly on the move, finding a power source to keep our devices charged isn’t always feasible. This is where a power bank proves invaluable. Compact and portable, it ensures your phone, tablet, or other devices stay powered, even during travel or long commutes. With a reliable power bank in hand, you can navigate busy schedules confidently, staying connected to the world without the worry of a dead battery. Reliable power banks offer portable charging for your devices, ensuring you stay connected on the go.(Pexels)

We have shortlisted a bunch of power banks for the best of brands available on Amazon. Check them out here.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i combines efficiency and versatility in a sleek, classic black design. Featuring a high-capacity 20000mAh battery, it supports multiple devices, including Android, Apple, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Equipped with Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 3.0, this power bank delivers super-fast charging with triple output ports for convenience. Its Type-C input and output ensure modern connectivity, making it an excellent travel companion for uninterrupted power on the go.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 33W with PD and QC 3.0 support Ports Triple output, Type-C input/output Compatibility Android, Apple, tablets, earbuds, and watches Design Compact and classic black finish Reasons to buy Super-fast charging for multiple devices Durable, travel-friendly design Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky due to high capacity Type-C cable not included Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its fast charging and compatibility with various devices. Some noted the weight but appreciated its reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

Versatile, fast charging, and dependable power solution for busy lifestyles, supporting multiple devices seamlessly.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i in olive green combines functionality with style. Featuring a 20000mAh battery, it supports fast charging with Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 3.0. Its triple output ports and Type-C input/output make it highly versatile, powering devices like Android phones, iPhones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Compact yet powerful, it ensures uninterrupted charging, making it ideal for travel or daily use.

Specifications of Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 33W with PD and QC 3.0 Ports Triple output, Type-C input/output Compatibility Android, Apple, tablets, earbuds, and watches Colour Stylish olive green finish Reasons to buy High-capacity battery with super-fast charging Elegant and unique olive green design Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier due to battery capacity No bundled Type-C cable Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Olive Green|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its performance, especially fast charging and compatibility. Many appreciate the colour but mention its weight as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, powerful, and versatile power bank designed for fast, reliable charging on the move.

Also read: Power your gadgets with best 10000 mAh power banks: 10 options to choose from

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i in coral purple is compact and efficient, offering 10000mAh battery capacity with 22.5W fast charging. Supporting Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 3.0, it powers Android, Apple devices, tablets, earbuds, and watches. Its triple output ports and Type-C input/output ensure versatile connectivity. The stylish coral purple design adds a touch of elegance, making it a reliable and trendy companion for daily or travel use.

Specifications Battery Capacity 10000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W with PD and QC 3.0 support Ports Triple output, Type-C input/output Compatibility Android, Apple, tablets, earbuds, and watches Design Stylish coral purple finish Reasons to buy Lightweight and travel-friendly Fast charging with wide device compatibility Reasons to avoid Lower capacity compared to higher-end models No bundled charging cable Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Coral Purple|Supports Android and Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, fast charging capabilities, and unique colour. Some mention limited capacity for heavy power users.

Why choose this product?

Trendy, lightweight power bank with fast charging and broad compatibility for modern, connected lifestyles.

The URBN 20000mAh Nano Power Bank in premium black combines compact design with powerful performance. With 22.5W super-fast charging, it features dual Type-C Power Delivery (PD) outputs and one USB output for Quick Charge. The pocket-sized build makes it highly portable, while two-way fast charging ensures efficient energy transfer. Ideal for powering smartphones, tablets, and more, it’s a reliable companion for busy lifestyles.

Specifications of URBN 20000 mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W super-fast charging Ports Dual Type-C PD outputs + 1 USB Quick Charge output Design Compact, pocket-sized, premium black edition Features Two-way fast charging for efficiency Reasons to buy Compact design for easy portability Supports multiple devices with fast charging Reasons to avoid May heat up during prolonged use No additional accessories included Click Here to Buy URBN 20000 mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank | 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Pocket Size| Dual Type C Power Delivery (PD) Output + 1 USB Output for Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charge (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact size and reliable performance. Some mention slight heating but praise its fast-charging efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Compact, powerful, and stylish, offering versatile fast charging for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

The Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank combines a sleek design with powerful charging capabilities. It features 22.5W fast charging and supports charging three devices simultaneously with one Type-C PD port and two USB-A ports. Ideal for iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more, this portable charger is perfect for modern lifestyles. Its slim, lightweight design ensures easy portability without compromising performance, making it a reliable everyday companion.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W fast charging Ports 1 Type-C PD, 2 USB-A ports Compatibility iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more Design Slim and lightweight for portability Reasons to buy Slim and easy to carry Charges three devices simultaneously Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price point Limited colour options Click Here to Buy Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the sleek design and multiple charging options. Some feel the price could be more competitive.

Why Choose This Product?

Slim, efficient, and versatile power bank designed to keep multiple devices charged on the go.

Also read: Best wireless power banks to never run out of power in 2025

The pTron Dynamo Nergy 10000mAh power bank combines efficiency and safety with a sleek black design. Offering 22.5W fast charging and 20W PD support, it’s perfect for VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB charging. With three outputs and one input, it charges multiple devices seamlessly. Enhanced with multiple layers of protection, it ensures device safety while delivering reliable performance. Compact and portable, it suits busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

Specifications Battery Capacity 10000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W fast charging, 20W PD Ports 3 outputs, 1 input Compatibility VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB charging supported Safety Multiple layers of protection Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight design Supports multiple fast-charging technologies Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for heavy users Single input may limit charging flexibility Click Here to Buy pTron Newly Launched Dynamo Nergy 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Supports VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB Charging, 20W PD Fast Charging, 3 Outputs, 1 Input & Multiple Layers of Protection (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its portability, fast charging, and safety features. Some wish for a larger capacity option.

Why choose this product?

Portable, reliable, and secure power bank with fast-charging compatibility for various devices and everyday needs.

The pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh power bank in stylish blue offers reliable charging for modern lifestyles. With 22.5W fast charging, 20W PD support, and VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB charging, it powers devices efficiently. Featuring three outputs and one input, it charges multiple devices simultaneously. Equipped with multiple layers of protection, it ensures device safety while delivering high performance. Compact despite its large capacity, it’s perfect for work, travel, or daily use.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W fast charging, 20W PD Ports 3 outputs, 1 input Compatibility Supports VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB charging Safety Multiple layers of protection Reasons to buy High capacity with fast charging for multiple devices Sturdy and stylish blue design Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy due to larger capacity Limited to one input port Click Here to Buy pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Supports VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB Charging, 20W PD Fast Charging, 3 Outputs, 1 Input & Multiple Layers of Protection (Blue)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its capacity and fast charging. Some mention its weight but appreciate the safety features and reliability.

Why choose this product?

High-capacity, efficient power bank with fast charging, perfect for powering multiple devices while on the go.

The Kratos Legend Champ 20000mAh power bank combines fast charging with reliability, supporting 22.5W Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge. Featuring triple output (2 USB, 1 Type-C), it powers iPhones, Android devices, and more efficiently. BIS-certified and made in India, it ensures safety and high-quality performance. Perfect for travel and daily use, this power bank offers dependable charging with a durable design.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W fast charging with PD and Quick Charge Ports 2 USB, 1 Type-C for triple output Compatibility iPhones, Android phones, and other devices Certification BIS-certified and made in India Reasons to buy High capacity with versatile charging options BIS-certified for safety and reliability Reasons to avoid Heavier due to larger capacity Charging cable not included Click Here to Buy Kratos Legend Champ Power Bank 20000mAH, Fast Charging 22.5W, Triple Output (2 USB & 1 Type C), Power Delivery, Quick Charge Power Bank for iPhone, Android & Other Phones, BIS Certified,Made in India

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its fast charging, multiple outputs, and durability. Some mention its weight but praise its safety features.

Why choose this product?

Reliable, fast-charging power bank with triple output, ideal for modern lifestyles and compatible with multiple devices.

The iBELL REVIVE200 Power Bank delivers reliable performance with 20000mAh capacity and 22.5W fast charging. Its lightweight, compact design includes two USB ports, one Type-C, and one Micro-USB port, making it versatile for various devices. Ideal for both travel and daily use, it offers dependable charging while being easy to carry.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed 22.5W fast charging Ports 2 USB, 1 Type-C, 1 Micro-USB Design Lightweight and compact Colour Sleek black finish Reasons to buy Lightweight and travel-friendly Multiple charging ports for versatility Reasons to avoid Lacks advanced safety certifications Micro-USB port may feel outdated Click Here to Buy iBELL REVIVE200 Power Bank 20000mah, Super Fast Charging 22.5W, 2 Year Warranty, 2 USB Port / 1 C-Type / 1 Micro USB (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its portability, fast charging, and sleek design. Some feel the Micro-USB port could be upgraded.

Why choose this product?

Compact, powerful, and versatile power bank, offering fast and reliable charging for everyday needs and travel.

The boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro combines style and functionality with a 20000mAh capacity in a compact, pocket-sized design. It features 3 output ports and a 2-way Type-C input, offering efficient charging for smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, its emerald green finish adds a trendy touch.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20000mAh Charging Speed Fast charging with 2-way Type-C port Ports 3 output ports, 1 Type-C input Compatibility Tablets, smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches Design Compact and pocket-friendly in emerald green Reasons to buy Lightweight, travel-friendly design Supports charging multiple devices simultaneously Reasons to avoid Limited advanced fast-charging features Slightly glossy finish prone to fingerprints Click Here to Buy boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Pocket Size, Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Emerald Green)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the stylish design and compact size but wish for faster charging capabilities on some devices.

Why choose this product?

Trendy, portable, and efficient power bank, perfect for powering multiple devices wherever you go.

Which brand of power bank is the best?

The best power bank brand depends on your needs. Popular options include Anker for reliable performance, Xiaomi for affordability, and RavPower for high capacity and fast charging. Brands like boAt and iBELL offer compact and stylish models for daily use.

Which power bank is good, 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh?

A 10,000mAh power bank is more compact and portable, suitable for light users needing one or two charges. A 20,000mAh power bank offers more capacity, ideal for frequent travellers or those with multiple devices. However, it’s bulkier, so the choice depends on your charging needs and portability preference.

Is there an 80000mAh power bank?

While 80,000mAh power banks are technically possible, they are extremely rare and generally not practical due to their large size and weight. Most high-capacity power banks range from 20,000mAh to 30,000mAh. For very high capacity, multiple smaller power banks are often preferred for portability and convenience.

Top 3 features of best power banks

Best Power Bank Connector Type Battery Capacity Special Feature Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging Type C Input & Output 20000mAh Power Delivery, QC 3.0, Triple Output Ports, Supports Android, Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging Type C Input & Output 20000mAh Power Delivery, QC 3.0, Triple Output Ports, Supports Android, Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Type C Input & Output 10000mAh Power Delivery, QC 3.0, Triple Output Ports, Supports Android, Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches URBN 20000mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank Dual Type C Output, 1 USB Output 20000mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging, Pocket Size, Two-Way Fast Charge Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank Type C PD, 2 USB A Ports 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging, Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously, Slim Design pTron Dynamo Nergy 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging 1 Input, 3 Outputs 10000mAh VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB Charging, 20W PD Fast Charging, Multiple Layers of Protection pTron Dynamo Surge 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging 1 Input, 3 Outputs 20000mAh VOOC/Wrap/Dash USB Charging, 20W PD Fast Charging, Multiple Layers of Protection Kratos Legend Champ Power Bank 20000mAh 2 USB, 1 Type C 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging, Power Delivery, Quick Charge, BIS Certified, Made in India iBELL REVIVE200 Power Bank 20000mAh 2 USB Ports, 1 Type C, 1 Micro USB 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging, Lightweight & Compact boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh Type C Input (2-Way Port), 3 Output Ports 20000mAh Compact, Supports Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch

Best budget friendly power bank

The pTron Dynamo Nergy 10000mAh power bank offers excellent value with 22.5W fast charging, multiple outputs, and robust protection. Its affordable price, compact size, and compatibility with various devices make it a top choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall power bank

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh offers excellent value with 33W super-fast charging, triple output ports, and Type C compatibility. Its reliable performance, sleek design, and support for various devices make it a top choice for on-the-go charging.

FAQs on power banks What is a power bank? A power bank is a portable device that stores electrical energy and can charge electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops on the go.

How do I choose the right capacity for a power bank? Choose based on your device’s battery size. A 10,000mAh power bank is sufficient for moderate use, while a 20,000mAh or higher capacity is better for frequent travellers or multiple devices.

Can I charge multiple devices at once? Yes, most power banks feature multiple output ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

How long does it take to charge a power bank? Charging time depends on the power bank's capacity and input speed. Typically, it takes 4-6 hours for a 10,000mAh power bank to fully charge.

Are power banks safe to use? Yes, as long as you use reputable brands and follow safety guidelines. Look for features like overcharge protection and certification for added safety.

