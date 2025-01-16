Menu Explore
Best wireless powerbanks for your devices in 2025

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 16, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Looking for a wireless powerbank in India? Check out our top picks for the best wireless powerbanks available in the market.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

pTron Dynamo Arc 10000mAh 22.5W USB Fast Charging Nano Magnetic Power Bank, 15W Magnetic Wireless Charging, 20W PD/Type C Fast Charging, 3 Outputs/1 Input & Multiple Layers of Protection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

pTron Dynamo Ultra 20000mAh Power Bank, 22.5W Superfast Charging, Compact Size, Type-C/PD 20W Fast Charging, Supports VOOC/Wrap/Dash/Quick Charge Protocols, 3 Output Ports, Type-C Input/Output (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

MI Lithium Wireless 10000mAh Wireless Powerbank View Details checkDetails

Kratos Legend Prime Mini Wireless Powerbank 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Smallest Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

ZEBRONICS MW62 Wireless Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, Built-in Wireless Charging Pad, Outputs - 22W Wired | 15W Wireless, Type C I/O | USB Output, Built-in Foldable Stand, Made In India (BLACK) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Ambrane 10000mAh MagSafe Powerbank with Stand 22.5W Wired & 15W Wireless Fast Charging Dual Input (Type-C & Lightning) | Triple Output | Strong Magnetic for iPhone 12+, Android Devices (PB 11, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Mobile Stand, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Device + Magnetic Ring (Mount, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is crucial. A reliable wireless powerbank can ensure that your devices stay charged on the go. With numerous options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best wireless powerbanks in India. Whether you need a high-capacity powerbank for extended travel or a sleek and portable option for everyday use, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect wireless powerbank to suit your needs and lifestyle.

Wireless powerbanks are efficient and highly portable.
Wireless powerbanks are efficient and highly portable.

The pTron Dynamo 10000mAh Wireless Powerbank is a compact and lightweight option that offers fast and efficient charging for your devices. With built-in protection against overcharging and short circuits, it ensures the safety of your devices. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a perfect companion for travel or daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
200 grams

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

Fast and efficient charging

Built-in protection against overcharging and short circuits

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for heavy users

No USB-C port for newer devices

pTron Dynamo Arc 10000mAh 22.5W USB Fast Charging Nano Magnetic Power Bank, 15W Magnetic Wireless Charging, 20W PD/Type C Fast Charging, 3 Outputs/1 Input & Multiple Layers of Protection (Black)

The Portronics Wireless 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank offers the convenience of magnetic wireless charging, making it easy to use with compatible devices. With a slim and portable design, it is perfect for on-the-go charging. The powerbank also features fast charging and multiple safety protections for your devices.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Magnetic
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
180 grams

Reasons to buy

Magnetic wireless charging

Slim and portable design

Fast charging and multiple safety protections

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility with non-magnetic devices

Relatively smaller capacity

Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini 10k 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Nano Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black)

The pTron Dynamo 20000mAh Superfast Wireless Powerbank offers a high-capacity solution for extended travel and heavy users. With superfast wireless and wired charging capabilities, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The powerbank also features advanced safety protocols and a durable build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Capacity
20000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Superfast
Ports
3 USB Ports
Weight
300 grams

Reasons to buy

High-capacity solution

Superfast wireless and wired charging

Advanced safety protocols and durable build

Reasons to avoid

Large and bulky design

Heavier than other options

pTron Dynamo Ultra 20000mAh Power Bank, 22.5W Superfast Charging, Compact Size, Type-C/PD 20W Fast Charging, Supports VOOC/Wrap/Dash/Quick Charge Protocols, 3 Output Ports, Type-C Input/Output (Black)

The MI Lithium Wireless 10000mAh Wireless Powerbank offers a reliable and efficient solution for wireless charging on the go. With a sleek and premium design, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. The powerbank also features multiple charging ports and advanced safety features for added peace of mind.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
220 grams

Reasons to buy

Sleek and premium design

Wide compatibility with devices

Multiple charging ports and advanced safety features

Reasons to avoid

Relatively heavier design

Limited capacity for heavy users

MI Lithium Wireless 10000mAh Wireless Powerbank

Also read:Best wireless power banks to never run out of power in 2025

The Kratos Wireless Powerbank 10000mAh offers a stylish and compact solution for on-the-go charging. With wireless and fast charging capabilities, it can keep your devices powered throughout the day. The powerbank also features a sleek and modern design, making it a perfect accessory for your devices.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
190 grams

Reasons to buy

Stylish and compact design

Wireless and fast charging capabilities

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for heavy users

Limited color options

Kratos Legend Prime Mini Wireless Powerbank 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Smallest Power Bank with 22.5 Wired Output Compatible with iPhone 12 & Above & Other QI Enabled Devices(Black)

The Ambrane Wireless 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank offers the convenience of magnetic wireless charging with a high-capacity solution. With a magnetic design and multiple charging ports, it is perfect for everyday use and travel. The powerbank also features advanced safety features and a durable build for long-term reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Magnetic
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
210 grams

Reasons to buy

Magnetic wireless charging

High-capacity solution

Advanced safety features and durable build

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Relatively heavier design

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Blue)

The ZEBRONICS Wireless 10000mAh Wireless Powerbank offers a reliable and efficient solution for wireless charging on the go. With fast charging capabilities and multiple output ports, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The powerbank also features a stylish and durable build for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
3 USB Ports
Weight
230 grams

Reasons to buy

Reliable and efficient wireless charging

Fast charging capabilities

Multiple output ports and stylish build

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Relatively heavier design

ZEBRONICS MW62 Wireless Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, Built-in Wireless Charging Pad, Outputs - 22W Wired | 15W Wireless, Type C I/O | USB Output, Built-in Foldable Stand, Made In India (BLACK)

Also read:Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

The Ambrane 10000mAh Wireless PB-11 Wireless Powerbank offers a high-capacity solution with wireless charging capabilities. With a sleek and portable design, it is perfect for everyday use and travel. The powerbank also features advanced safety features and multiple charging ports for added convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
200 grams

Reasons to buy

High-capacity solution

Sleek and portable design

Advanced safety features and multiple charging ports

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Relatively heavier design

Ambrane 10000mAh MagSafe Powerbank with Stand 22.5W Wired & 15W Wireless Fast Charging Dual Input (Type-C & Lightning) | Triple Output | Strong Magnetic for iPhone 12+, Android Devices (PB 11, Black)

The Ambrane Wireless 10000mAh Charging 12 Wireless Powerbank offers a compact and lightweight solution for on-the-go charging. With wireless and fast charging capabilities, it can keep your devices powered throughout the day. The powerbank also features a modern and durable design, making it a perfect accessory for your devices.

Specifications

Capacity
10000mAh
Wireless Charging
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Ports
2 USB Ports
Weight
180 grams

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

Wireless and fast charging capabilities

Modern and durable design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Relatively smaller capacity

Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Mobile Stand, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output for iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Device + Magnetic Ring (Mount, Blue)

Also read:Best wired gaming earphones under 5000 for low latency gaming experience

Top 3 features of the best wireless powerbanks

 

Best wireless powerbanksCapacityWireless ChargingFast Charging
pTron Dynamo 10000mAh10000mAhYesYes
Portronics Wireless 10000mAh10000mAhMagneticYes
pTron Dynamo 20000mAh20000mAhYesSuperfast
MI Lithium Wireless 10000mAh10000mAhYesYes
Kratos Wireless 10000mAh10000mAhYesYes
Ambrane Wireless 10000mAh10000mAhMagneticYes
ZEBRONICS Wireless 10000mAh10000mAhYesYes
Ambrane 10000mAh PB-1110000mAhYesYes
Ambrane Wireless 10000mAh Charging 1210000mAhYesYes

FAQs on wireless powerbank

  • What is the average price range of wireless powerbanks in India?

    The average price range of wireless powerbanks in India varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000, depending on the capacity, brand, and features.

  • How to choose the right capacity for a wireless powerbank?

    Choose the capacity of the wireless powerbank based on your charging needs. For heavy users and extended travel, opt for higher capacity (20000mAh), while for everyday use, a lower capacity (10000mAh) may suffice.

  • Are wireless powerbanks compatible with all devices?

    Wireless powerbanks are compatible with most devices that support wireless charging, such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. However, it's essential to check the compatibility of your device before purchasing.

  • Do wireless powerbanks support fast charging?

    Yes, many wireless powerbanks support fast charging, allowing for quick and efficient charging of compatible devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

