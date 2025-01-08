Best power bank for laptops: These 10 picks will never let your gadgets run out of power.

Power bank for laptops can be considered their lifeline! A power bank for laptops is a portable energy storage device designed to recharge or power laptops on the go. After all, a great power bank not only keeps your laptop and other devices charged, their lightweight nature also ensures that they can snugly fit into your backpack or handbag. Equipped with high-capacity batteries, these power banks typically feature multiple output ports, including USB-C and AC outlets, compatible with various laptop models. Best power banks for laptops

They are ideal for professionals, travellers, and students who need uninterrupted productivity without access to traditional power sources. Modern laptop power banks often include fast-charging technology, smart voltage regulation, and lightweight designs for convenience.

The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger designed to meet the power needs of multiple devices simultaneously. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it delivers a combined output of up to 250W, making it suitable for charging laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets efficiently. Its compact design ensures portability without compromising on performance. Advanced safety features, including Anker's ActiveShield™ 2.0, provide protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits, ensuring the safety of both the power bank and your devices. This is one of the best power bank for laptops.

Specifications of Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W)

Capacity : 27,650mAh

: 27,650mAh Total Output Power : Up to 250W

: Up to 250W USB-C Port 1 Output : Up to 140W (PD 3.1)

: Up to 140W (PD 3.1) USB-C Port 2 Output : Up to 140W (PD 3.1)

: Up to 140W (PD 3.1) USB-A Port Output : Standard charging speed

: Standard charging speed Input : USB-C, up to 170W

: USB-C, up to 170W Fast Charging : Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) 3.1

: Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 Safety Features : Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection, ActiveShield™ 2.0

: Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection, ActiveShield™ 2.0 Design: Compact and portable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High total output suitable for multiple devices Premium price point Supports fast charging with PD 3.1 technology Slightly bulkier due to high capacity Advanced safety features for device protection May be overkill for users with low power needs Compact design for portability Limited availability in some regions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Anker Prime Power Bank's ultra-fast charging capabilities, high capacity, and ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Some mention its compact design despite the large battery size. However, a few users note that it is slightly heavier than expected.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Anker Prime Power Bank for its substantial 27,650mAh capacity, delivering up to 250W power through three ports, suitable for charging laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Its compact design and advanced safety features ensure efficient and secure charging for all your devices.

The Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank can be considered as one of the best power bank for laptops. It's reliable and portable charging solution for your laptop and other devices. With its high-capacity battery, it ensures uninterrupted power on the go. Designed with a sleek and compact build, this power bank offers dual USB ports for simultaneous device charging. Its advanced safety features protect against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. Ideal for travellers, professionals, and students, this power bank guarantees consistent performance and convenience. Backed by Amazon Basics’ trusted quality, it’s an excellent accessory for keeping your devices charged anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank for Laptop

Capacity : 20000mAh

: 20000mAh Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : Dual USB-A, USB-C

: Dual USB-A, USB-C Fast Charging : Yes

: Yes Dimensions : Compact and lightweight design

: Compact and lightweight design Safety Features : Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection

: Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection Compatibility: Laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-capacity battery for extended use May not support all high-power laptops Compact and travel-friendly design Charging speed may vary by device Dual USB ports for simultaneous charging Limited to USB-C and USB-A connections Advanced safety features Slightly heavier than smaller power banks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the Amazon Basics Ultimate Power Bank for its reliable performance, sufficient capacity to charge laptops and other devices, and affordability. Some users appreciate its straightforward design, while a few mention that it lacks advanced features found in higher-end models.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Amazon Basics Ultimate Power Bank for a cost-effective solution to keep your laptop and other devices charged. With a 20,000mAh capacity, it provides ample power for extended use, and its universal compatibility ensures it works with a variety of devices.



Also Read: Become a tech-savvy with laptops, tablets, and more gadgets

Another best power bank for laptops is the Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank is a high-performance charging solution designed for MacBooks and other Type-C laptops. With an impressive 100W output, it ensures quick and efficient charging for your devices. The power bank boasts a robust 20,000mAh capacity and features multiple ports for enhanced convenience. Engineered for safety and durability, it includes advanced protection mechanisms to safeguard your devices. Whether at home, work, or on the move, this power bank is your perfect companion for uninterrupted productivity.

Specifications of Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook, Type C Laptop

Capacity : 20000mAh

: 20000mAh Output Power : 100W

: 100W Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : USB-C, USB-A

: USB-C, USB-A Fast Charging : Supports Power Delivery (PD)

: Supports Power Delivery (PD) Safety Features : Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection

: Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection Design: Sleek and durable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 100W output for fast charging Higher price point Ideal for Type-C laptops and MacBooks Bulkier than lower-capacity models Multiple ports for added versatility May not be compatible with non-Type-C laptops Advanced safety mechanisms Heavier than average power banks

Also Read: Laptops under Rs, 40000: Affordable options for students and professionals alike

The URBN 27000mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Power Bank is yet another best power bank for laptops that offers exceptional power and portability. Designed for modern tech users, it features a high-capacity battery capable of charging laptops, smartphones, and more. With a 65W power output, it supports ultra-fast charging for your devices, minimizing downtime. The compact design makes it easy to carry, while its sturdy build ensures durability. Equipped with multiple safety features, this power bank delivers peace of mind while keeping your devices powered.

Specifications of URBN 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Power Bank

Capacity : 27000mAh

: 27000mAh Output Power : 65W

: 65W Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : USB-C, USB-A

: USB-C, USB-A Fast Charging : Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD)

: Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) Safety Features : Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection

: Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection Design: Compact and robust

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-capacity battery for extended usage Slightly larger size 65W fast charging for efficient power Higher cost compared to lower-capacity options Multiple safety features May not fit smaller bags easily Durable and reliable design Limited to USB-C fast charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the URBN 27000mAh Power Bank for its ultra-fast charging capabilities, compact size, and high capacity. Many appreciate its ability to charge multiple devices quickly, though some note that it can become warm during heavy use.

Why choose this product?

The URBN 27000mAh Power Bank offers a substantial capacity with 65W ultra-fast charging, ideal for quickly powering laptops, smartphones, and other devices. Its compact design makes it convenient for travel, ensuring you stay connected without interruption.

Talking about the best power bank for laptops without the mention of Xiaomi Power Bank would make this list incomplete. This 4i 20000mAh is a sleek and efficient charging device offering 33W superfast charging with Power Delivery (PD). Perfect for smartphones, tablets, and smaller laptops, it ensures quick charging on the go. The lightweight design and durable build make it a convenient travel companion. Equipped with dual USB-A and USB-C ports, it supports multiple device charging simultaneously. Enhanced safety features protect your devices from overcharging, overheating, and other risks. A perfect blend of performance and style, this power bank is an excellent choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD

Capacity : 20000mAh

: 20000mAh Output Power : 33W

: 33W Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : Dual USB-A, USB-C

: Dual USB-A, USB-C Fast Charging : Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD)

: Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) Safety Features : Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection

: Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection Design: Lightweight and durable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and travel-friendly design Lower wattage compared to competitors Dual ports for simultaneous charging Limited compatibility with high-power laptops Super fast 33W charging Not ideal for heavy-duty power needs Enhanced safety features Slightly less durable build





What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i for its sleek design, reliable 33W fast charging, and substantial 20000mAh capacity. Users find it effective for charging smartphones and tablets, though some mention it lacks multiple high-power output ports.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i offers a balance of portability and power with its 20000mAh capacity and 33W super-fast charging. Its slim design and Power Delivery support make it suitable for quickly charging a variety of devices, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Also Read: Best power banks in India: Keep your gadgets charged with our top 10 picks

The Portronics Ampbox 27K is a versatile and powerful 4-in-1 fast charging power bank. With a massive 27000mAh capacity and 65W output, it’s designed to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. The nano-coated build ensures durability while maintaining a lightweight profile. Featuring multiple ports for simultaneous device charging, this power bank is a convenient solution for all your power needs. Safety features, including overheat and short circuit protection, make it a reliable choice for professionals and travellers alike.

Specifications of Portronics Ampbox 27K 65W 27000 mAh 4-in-1 Fast Charging Nano Power Bank

Capacity : 27000mAh

: 27000mAh Output Power : 65W

: 65W Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : USB-C, USB-A

: USB-C, USB-A Fast Charging : Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD)

: Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) Safety Features : Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection

: Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection Design: Nano-coated lightweight design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-capacity 27000mAh battery Slightly higher price 4-in-1 versatility for multiple devices Bulkier than compact models Durable and nano-coated design Limited to USB-C fast charging Multiple safety features Heavier than smaller power banks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the Portronics Ampbox 27K for its versatility, high capacity, and 65W fast charging. They appreciate the multiple output options, allowing simultaneous charging of several devices. Some note that it is slightly bulky due to its large capacity.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Portronics Ampbox 27K for its impressive 27000mAh capacity and 65W fast charging, capable of powering laptops, smartphones, and more. Its 4-in-1 design offers multiple ports for simultaneous charging, making it a versatile choice for users with multiple devices.

The Anker Power Bank 20,000mAh is a convenient and portable charging solution featuring a built-in USB-C cable for ease of use. With a robust 20,000mAh capacity, it’s perfect for charging smartphones, tablets, and small laptops. The compact design ensures it fits easily in your bag, while advanced safety features provide protection against overcharging and overheating. Known for its durability and performance, this power bank is a must-have for tech enthusiasts and frequent travellers seeking reliability and simplicity.

Specifications of Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable

Capacity : 20000mAh

: 20000mAh Output Power : Moderate

: Moderate Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : Built-in USB-C, USB-A

: Built-in USB-C, USB-A Fast Charging : Yes

: Yes Safety Features : Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection

: Overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection Design: Compact with built-in cable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in USB-C cable for convenience Limited output power for large laptops Compact and portable design Fewer ports compared to competitors Reliable and durable build Limited compatibility with older devices Advanced safety features Moderate charging speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Anker Power Bank's built-in USB-C cable, eliminating the need to carry extra cables. Its 20,000mAh capacity provides ample power for multiple charges. Some users mention that the built-in cable length is short, limiting flexibility during charging.

Why choose this product?

The Anker Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable offers convenience and portability with its integrated cable design and 20,000mAh capacity. It's ideal for users seeking a hassle-free charging experience without the need to carry additional cables, ensuring your devices stay charged on the go.

Also Read: Power your gadgets with best 10000 mAh power banks: 10 options to choose from

Another best power bank for laptops is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-Port Laptop Power Bank that offers a substantial 20,000mAh capacity, capable of charging a laptop and two other devices simultaneously. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, delivering a total power output of up to 65W, with a maximum of 45W from a single USB-C port. This makes it suitable for charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones efficiently. The power bank's slim and lightweight design enhances portability, while built-in safety mechanisms protect against overcharging and overheating.

Specifications of Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-Port Laptop Power Bank 20K

Capacity : 20,000mAh

: 20,000mAh Total Output Power : Up to 65W

: Up to 65W USB-C Port 1 Output : Up to 45W

: Up to 45W USB-C Port 2 Output : Up to 20W

: Up to 20W USB-A Port Output : Up to 18W

: Up to 18W Input : USB-C, up to 45W

: USB-C, up to 45W Fast Charging : Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD)

: Yes, supports Power Delivery (PD) Safety Features : Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection

: Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection Design: Slim and lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously Lower maximum output compared to some competitors Slim and lightweight design for easy portability May not support high-power laptops requiring more than 45W Supports fast charging with Power Delivery Limited to 65W total output when multiple devices are connected Built-in safety features for device protection Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank for its ability to charge laptops efficiently, multiple ports, and solid build quality. The 3-port design is highlighted for its versatility, though some users mention that it comes at a higher price point compared to similar products.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank for its 3-port design, capable of charging laptops and other devices simultaneously. Its robust construction and reliable performance make it a premium choice for users seeking versatility and quality in a portable charger.

The Ambrane 27000mAh Powerbank is a high-capacity portable charger designed to keep your devices powered throughout the day. With a 20W fast charging capability, it efficiently charges smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices. The power bank features multiple output ports, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Its durable design ensures longevity, while safety features protect against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. This can be considered as one of the best power bank for laptops.

Specifications of Ambrane 27000mAh Powerbank 20W Fast Charging

Capacity : 27,000mAh

: 27,000mAh Output Power : Up to 20W

: Up to 20W Input : USB-C

: USB-C Output Ports : USB-C, USB-A

: USB-C, USB-A Fast Charging : Yes, supports 20W fast charging

: Yes, supports 20W fast charging Safety Features : Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection

: Overcharge protection, overheat protection, short circuit protection Design: Durable and robust

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-capacity battery for extended usage Lower output power compared to competitors Supports 20W fast charging May not be suitable for charging laptops Multiple ports for simultaneous device charging Bulkier due to higher capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank for its substantial capacity and 20W fast charging, noting it can charge devices multiple times. However, some users have reported issues with durability, mentioning that the power bank stopped providing power after a month of use.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank for its high capacity and 20W fast charging capabilities, allowing multiple device charges on a single charge. Its compact design makes it travel-friendly, and it's suitable for charging smartphones and tablets efficiently.

The Portronics Luxcell B 20K Advanced is a high-capacity 20,000 mAh power bank designed to keep your devices charged throughout the day. Equipped with multiple output ports, it allows simultaneous charging of various gadgets, ensuring convenience for users with multiple devices. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, fitting comfortably into bags or pockets. The power bank features advanced safety mechanisms to protect against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits, ensuring the safety of both the user and their devices. Ideal for travel, work, or daily use, the Luxcell B 20K Advanced is a reliable companion for all your charging needs.

Specifications of Portronics Luxcell B 20K Advanced 20000 mAh Power Bank:

Battery Capacity: 20,000 mAh

20,000 mAh Output Ports: Multiple USB ports for simultaneous charging

Multiple USB ports for simultaneous charging Design: Compact and lightweight for portability

Compact and lightweight for portability Safety Features: Protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits

Protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits Compatibility: Suitable for smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-capacity battery ensures multiple charges for devices Charging time for the power bank itself may be lengthy due to large capacity Multiple output ports allow charging of several devices simultaneously May be bulkier compared to lower-capacity power banks Advanced safety features protect devices during charging Higher price point compared to standard power banks Compact and lightweight design enhances portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Portronics Luxcell B 20K Power Bank functional and reasonably priced, appreciating its compact size and usefulness for travel. However, some have reported issues with the wireless charging feature, stating it did not work as advertised with certain devices.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Portronics Luxcell B 20K Power Bank for its 22.5W fast charging and 20,000mAh capacity, suitable for quickly charging smartphones and tablets. Its compact design and LED battery display add to its convenience, making it a practical choice for daily use.

Also read: Best laptops under ₹50000: Top 8 laptops that offer performance and utility at a great price point!

Can I use a regular power bank to charge my laptop?

Not all power banks can charge laptops. Laptops typically require higher voltage and wattage than smartphones or tablets. To charge a laptop, you'll need a power bank that supports higher power output, often through USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports capable of delivering 30W to 60W or more.

What should I consider when choosing a laptop power bank?

When selecting a power bank for your laptop, consider the following:

Power output: Ensure the power bank can deliver sufficient wattage for your laptop, typically between 30W and 60W.

Capacity: A higher capacity (measured in mAh) means more charge cycles for your laptop.

Compatibility: Check if the power bank's output voltage and connectors match your laptop's requirements.

Portability: Consider the size and weight, especially if you'll be carrying it frequently.

Top Three Features of best power bank for laptops

Best Power Banks for Laptops Battery Capacity Design Compatibility Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger 27,650mAh Sleek design with multiple ports Compatible with various laptops and devices Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank 20, 000mAh Sleek design Compatible with various laptops and USB devices URBN 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Power Bank 27,000mAh Compact and lightweight Suitable for USB-C laptops and other devices Ambrane 100W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook, Type C Laptop 20,000mAh Durable build with fast charging capabilities Designed for MacBook and Type-C laptops Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD 20,000mAh Slim design with Power Delivery support Compatible with a range of laptops and smartphones Portronics Ampbox 27K 65W 27000 mAh 4-in-1 Fast Charging Nano Power Bank 27,000mAh 4-in-1 design with multiple charging options Supports various laptops and devices Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable 20,000mAh Integrated USB-C cable for convenience Suitable for USB-C laptops and other devices Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port Laptop Power Bank 20,000mAh Three ports for simultaneous charging Compatible with laptops and multiple devices Ambrane 27000mAh Powerbank, 20W Fast Charging 27,000mAh High capacity with fast charging Suitable for laptops and other gadgets Portronics Luxcell B 20K Advanced 20000 mAh Power Bank 20,000mAh Advanced design with multiple ports Compatible with various devices

Best value for money power banks for laptops on Amazon

The URBN 27000 mAh 65W Ultra Fast Charging Compact Power Bank offers exceptional value for money. With its high capacity of 27,000mAh, it ensures multiple charges for your laptop and other devices. The 65W ultra-fast charging capability means your devices power up quickly, reducing downtime. Its compact and lightweight design makes it highly portable, perfect for professionals on the go. Additionally, its broad compatibility with USB-C laptops and other gadgets adds to its versatility, making it a cost-effective choice for those seeking reliability without a premium price tag.

Best overall power bank for laptops on Amazon

The Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger stands out as the best overall choice. Its substantial 27,650mAh capacity ensures extended usage, capable of charging laptops multiple times. The sleek design houses three ports, allowing simultaneous charging of multiple devices, enhancing productivity. With a total output of 250W, it delivers rapid charging speeds, ensuring your devices are ready when you are. Its compatibility with a wide range of laptops and other devices, coupled with Anker's reputation for quality and safety features, makes it a top-tier option for those seeking performance and reliability.

Factors to consider before buying the best power banks for laptops:

Capacity: Ensure the power bank has sufficient mAh to charge your laptop fully, preferably multiple times.

Ensure the power bank has sufficient mAh to charge your laptop fully, preferably multiple times. Power Output: Check that the wattage matches or exceeds your laptop's charging requirements for efficient charging.

Check that the wattage matches or exceeds your laptop's charging requirements for efficient charging. Compatibility: Verify that the power bank supports your laptop's charging port and voltage specifications.

Verify that the power bank supports your laptop's charging port and voltage specifications. Portability: Consider the size and weight, especially if you'll be carrying it frequently.

Consider the size and weight, especially if you'll be carrying it frequently. Number of Ports: Multiple ports allow charging of several devices simultaneously.

Multiple ports allow charging of several devices simultaneously. Charging Speed: Look for power banks with fast-charging capabilities to reduce downtime.

Look for power banks with fast-charging capabilities to reduce downtime. Build Quality: A durable design ensures longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

A durable design ensures longevity and resistance to wear and tear. Safety Features: Overcharge and short-circuit protection are essential for device safety.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Best Power Banks for Laptops: Can I use any power bank to charge my laptop? Not all power banks are suitable. Ensure the power bank's output matches your laptop's charging requirements and that it's compatible with your laptop's charging port.

How many times can a 20,000mAh power bank charge a laptop? It depends on your laptop's battery capacity. For instance, if your laptop has a 5,000mAh battery, a 20,000mAh power bank could charge it approximately 3–4 times.

Is fast charging safe for laptops? Yes, if both the power bank and laptop support fast charging and are compatible, it is safe.

How long does it take to charge a laptop with a power bank? Charging time varies based on the power bank's output and your laptop's battery capacity. Higher wattage outputs will charge devices faster.

Can I charge multiple devices simultaneously with a laptop power bank? Many power banks come with multiple ports, allowing you to charge several devices at once. However, charging multiple devices may reduce the charging speed for each device.

Do power banks for laptops come with safety features? Reputable brands include safety features like overcharge protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature control to ensure safe charging.

How do I know if a power bank is compatible with my laptop? Check your laptop's charging specifications and compare them with the power bank's output specifications. Ensure the connectors are compatible as well.

