Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upgrade to 4K ultra HD smart TV at up to 64% off

Get ready to transform your entertainment setup with Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024, offering remarkable discounts of up to 64% on cutting-edge 4K Ultra HD smart TVs from the most trusted brands. Elevate your viewing experience and explore our carefully curated list of the top 5 picks, ensuring unparalleled entertainment and technological excellence. This is your golden opportunity to upgrade to a superior visual indulgence without breaking the bank. Dive into a world of vivid colours, sharp details, and smart features, as we guide you through the best deals on 4K Smart TVs in this exclusive Republic Day Sale event. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Treat yourself to exceptional entertainment with 4k ultra HD smart TV from top brands.(Pexels)

1. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of entertainment with the OnePlus 43Y1S Pro, a 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD smart Android LED TV. Boasting a sleek, bezel-less design, it delivers stunning visuals with a resolution. The dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensure seamless access to your favourite content. Experience powerful audio with 24 Watts output, dolby audio, and Dolby atmos decoding. This mart TV features Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, and supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

Brand: OnePlus

Screen size: 43 Inches

Special feature: Browser

Sound: 24 Watts output

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV comes in a sleek black. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with a 4K ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Enjoy a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and seamless connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi, bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, ethernet, and more. With a powerful 30 Watts sound output featuring dolby audio and DTS virtual: X, elevate your audio experience. This smart TV runs on Android TV 10, coupled with patchwall 4 for a seamless interface. Explore a plethora of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

Brand: Redmi

Screen size: 43 Inches

Special feature: PatchWall 4

Sound: 30 Watts output

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Immerse yourself in the world of stunning visuals and smart entertainment this Amazon sale season with the Sony Bravia 4k ultra HD TV. This 55-inch Smart LED Google TV boasts a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate for an unparalleled viewing experience. With 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connect seamlessly to various devices. The sound system delivers 20 Watts output with dolby audio for a cinematic feel. Enjoy smart features like Google TV, voice search, and chromecast. The X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, and live colour technology ensure lifelike images.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Brand: Sony Bravia

Screen size: 55 Inches

Special feature: Chromecast

Sound: 20 Watts output

Refresh rate: 60 Hz



4. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

Treat yourself to the ultimate cinematic experience with the Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) crystal vision 4K ultra HD Smart LED TV in Titan Gray. With a 50 Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals. It can be connected effortlessly with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth capabilities. The powerful 20W speakers with Q-symphony, multiroom link, and bluetooth audio ensure an immersive sound experience. Enjoy a range of smart features, including multi voice assistant, web browser, SmartThings hub, and mobile camera support. With Pur Color and Contrast Enhancer, every detail comes to life.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

Brand: Samsung

Screen size: 43 Inches

Special feature: SmartThings hub

Sound: 20 Watts output

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

5. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

Experience a visual marvel with the iFFALCON in 43 inches, 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black. Immerse yourself in lifelike resolutions of 4K ultra HD, enhanced by a 60 Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. This Google Assistant-powered smart TV boasts a 64-bit Quad core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM, offering smooth performance. With 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and dolby audio-supported 24 Watts output, connectivity and sound are top-notch.

Specifications of iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

Brand: iFFALCON

Screen size: 43 Inches

Special feature: Google assistant

Sound: 24 Watts output

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

