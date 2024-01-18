Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab high end 2 in 1 laptops with up to 41% off

Modern laptops come with amazing productivity features like a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge. This seamlessly converts your laptop into a full-featured tablet. Some models even come with a stylus pen for all the creators out there. With a 360-degree rotatable display, you can switch from work mode to entertainment mode and watch your favourite show or movie on a large display. Amazon Republic Day Sale offers a wide range of 2 in 1 laptops with up to 41% discount on the original price. This guide will help you to choose the best option according to your requirements and budget. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Discover 2 in 1 laptops with impeccable versatility available at huge discount

1. ASUS ROG Flow X13

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) is a powerful 2-in-1 gaming laptop featuring a 13.4-inch touchscreen with FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and 4GB RTX 3050 graphics, it ensures smooth gameplay. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, multitasking and load times are optimized. Running on Windows 11 out of the box and comes with free Office 2021. You also get a stylus to sketch on the screen or take notes.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Flow X13

Display: 13.4 inches FHD+ touchscreen

Brand: ASUS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

GPU: RTX 3050

RAM and storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB ROM

Battery: 62 Whrs

2. Lenovo Yoga 7

The Lenovo Yoga 7 Intel Core i5-1340P is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop featuring a beautiful 14-inch OLED display with 400 nits brightness and touch capability. This display creates fantastic colours and contrast ratio, elevating the viewing experience. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-1340P processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It boasts a sleek aluminium design and a backlit keyboard. The 16GB DDR5 RAM and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD ensures instant app loading and seamless multitasking. The box includes a Lenovo Digital Pen with amazing features to boost productivity and user experience.

Specifications of Lenovo Yoga 7

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 14 inches WUXGA OLED

CPU: Intel Core i5-1340P

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Battery: 71 Whrs

3. Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 7430 2 in 1 Touch 13th Gen Laptop offers a versatile computing experience with its Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD+ touch display, coupled with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, elevates productivity. The laptop features a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader for quick Windows Hello-based login. Connectivity is robust with Intel Thunderbolt 4.0 for connecting different peripherals like an external monitor to improve productivity.

Specifications of Dell Inspiron 7430

Brand: Dell

Display: 14 inches FHD+

CPU: Intel Core i3-1315U

GPU: Intel UHD graphics

RAM and storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

Battery: 52.5 Whrs

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop featuring a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen display, and 16GB RAM with a spacious 512GB SSD. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 preloaded, it offers seamless productivity. The slim and lightweight design, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint reader enhance user experience. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6. The laptop boasts a 7-hour battery life, a quick charge feature, and comes with a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. Ideal for users seeking a blend of performance, portability, and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 14 inches FHD

CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM and storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Battery: 52.5Whrs

5. ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (2023) stands out with its Intel Core EVO i7-1360P 13th Gen processor, offering a powerful computing experience. The 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR True Black 500 ensures stunning visuals. Paired with the powerful processor is 15GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB fast SSD storage for smooth multitasking. At a mere 1.5 kg, it's a thin and light device for a 14-inch laptop.

Specifications of ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (2023)

Brand: ASUS

Display: 14 inch 2.8K OLED

CPU: Intel Core i7-1360P

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Battery: 75WHr

