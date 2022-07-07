Top external hard drives for data storage

Hard drives make for a great device to store huge data.

Hard drives are helpful to everyone, whether you are a student or a working professional. Often people look for external storage when they have run out of internal storage offered by their devices. If you are looking for an external hard drive, you must have gone through the thousand options available. How do you know which one is the best? This article will help you with just that. We have listed the 10 best external hard drives for data storage. Top 10 External Hard Drives 1. Toshiba canvio ready 1 TB USB 3.0 portable external HDD for laptop pc mac and windows Toshiba provides an affordable choice with a black, sleek look with its “Canvio Ready External HDD”. With up to 5.0 GB/s of transfer rates, the hard drive does not only rank in affordability but also in quality. The HDD is hassles-free since it provides USB 3.0 connectivity. You do not need any software, all you need to do is plug it– and you’ll be good to go! This drive is highly compatible with both Windows and Mac. However, you might need to reformat it with Mac. Product Specifications Storage : 1 TB

: 1 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Item : Height : 14 Millimetres

: : 14 Millimetres Item Weight : 149 g

: 149 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons Lightweight Only a single colour is available Budget-friendly Might need reformatting with Mac Fast and efficient Convenient

2. Lenovo portable 1TB external hard disk drive HDD Looking for a pocket-seized and efficient hard disk? Lenovo’s Portable HDD is one of the best external hard drives. Offering 1 TB storage, the hard drive provides fast speed at affordable rates. This hard disk is so lightweight that you can carry it everywhere. Moreover, it keeps your data safe by being shock-proof and pressure resistant. The hard drive comes in a beautiful grey shade that adds to its overall quality. Storage : 1 TB

: 1 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Data transfer rate : 4.8 Gigabits per second

: 4.8 Gigabits per second Item Weight : 127 g

: 127 g Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Compact Slippery design Ease in data transfer and storage Provide data security Blazing fast speed Shock-proof and pressure-resistant

3. Western Digital WD 2TB my passport portable external hard drive Western Digital is renowned for its hard drives. So, how can “My Passport” not rank in the top 10 hard drives? The “My Passport” hard drive offers 2 TB storage to its users. The best features of the drive include automatic backup and password protection. Powered by a super speed USB 3.0, the hard disk provides a fast transfer. The best thing about the drive is its 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The drive is also compatible with Mac but might need reformatting. Product Specifications Storage : 2 TB; 4 TB

: 2 TB; 4 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Special feature : Password protection

: Password protection Item Weight : 120 g

: 120 g Colour: Black, Blue, Grey, Red

Pros Cons Ease in portability and travel-friendly Lack of USB port High level of safety High transfer speed Fewer chances of data loss

4. ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 sleek light portable external hard drive The Adata HV320 hard drive is a perfect fit for people looking for the ultimate fast speed transfer. The hard drive comes in different variants offering 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB storage for its users. Offering both portability and security, the drive is shock-resistant and sleek. The feature that sets this drive apart is its status indicator. Product Specifications Storage : 1 TB; 2 TB; 4 TB; 5 TB

: 1 TB; 2 TB; 4 TB; 5 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Special feature : Fast Speed

: Fast Speed Item Weight : 180 g

: 180 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons Diverse storage options Might feel heavy Slim design Shock resistant and secure High storage

5. Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB external hard disk Providing 1 TB storage to its user, Transcend StoreJet 25H2P is a great affordable option. The hard drive comes in a purple and black display. Since it has a USB 3.0 interface, it provides file transfer within seconds. This external hard disk comes in a sturdy case. So, you do not have to worry about internal circuit damage or any other shocks. Along with that, the case also protects the hard drive from any falls. Product Specifications Storage : 1 TB

: 1 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Item Height : 21.7 Millimetres

: 21.7 Millimetres Item Weight : 256 g

: 256 g Colour: Black and purple

Pros Cons Sturdy and safe Heavy to carry around Budget-friendly Protected from internal circuit damage Compatible with distinct operating systems

6. Seagate backup plus hub 8 TB external HDD Seagate is one of the best options when it comes to external hard drives. The “Backup Plus Hub” comes in 6 storage options that you can choose from. The best part is you do not have to worry about data loss as the hard drive offers 3-year rescue data recovery. Containing two high-speed third-generation USB ports, the hard drive is tough to match in data transfer speed. Product Specifications Storage : 4 TB; 6 TB; 8 TB; 10 TB; 12 TB; 14 TB

: 4 TB; 6 TB; 8 TB; 10 TB; 12 TB; 14 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Item Height : 7.8 Inches

: 7.8 Inches Item Weight : 1 kg 60 g

: 1 kg 60 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons Diverse storage options Not easily portable Offers two USB 3.0 ports Expensive Password protection Offers a 4-month Adobe CC photography plan

7. Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive Looking for the most efficient 2 TB external hard drive? We have the perfect fit for you. Transcend StoreJet provides a smart choice with several features. This drive allows you to auto-backup with its one-touch button. You can use the quick reconnect button for safe unplugging. The HDD also offers three-stage advanced shock protection. Product Specifications Storage : 2 TB

: 2 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Hard drive interface : USB 3.0

: USB 3.0 Item Height : 0.76 Inches

: 0.76 Inches Item Weight : 186 g

: 186 g Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Ease in operation Too heavy Ensure security Offers data recovery and management Transfer speed of 5 GB/s

8. Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD Seagate is the best external hard drivefor users looking for a high-storage hard drive. The drive also offers a three-year data recovery service. So, you can sit at peace, knowing your data is safe and secure. It is sleek and well-built with a black exterior which gives a classic look. Along with that, its sturdy build makes the hard drive easy to store. The hard drive ranks high in looks and overall functionality. Product Specifications Storage : 5 TB

: 5 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Hard drive interface : USB 1.1

: USB 1.1 Item Weight : 950 g

: 950 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons Provides additional data recovery services Heavy Portable High data storage Fast data transfer

9. LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD Often used for commercial purposes, LaCie USB 3.0 4 TB External HDD is a customer-approved pick. This hard drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac. It also provides the user with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan. With USB 3.0 connectivity, you can get high-speed data transfers. Product Specifications Storage : 4 TB

: 4 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 2 years

: 2 years Hard drive interface : USB 3.0

: USB 3.0 Item Weight : 249 g

: 249 g Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Compatible with Windows and Mac Limited warranty up to 2 years No need for reformatting Heavyweight Fast data transfer

10. Western digital WD 4TB my passport portable external hard drive Lastly, there is the Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport portable external hard drive. This hard drive offers 4 TB storage with super-fast transfers. You also get a free cover with your purchase to keep the drive safe. 2.5 inches in size. You can also choose from 5 colour options for your hard drive. For data security, there is password protection and automatic backup. Storage : 4 TB

: 4 TB Compatible device : Laptop, Desktop

: Laptop, Desktop Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Hard drive interface : USB 1.1

: USB 1.1 Item Weight : 120 g

: 120 g Colour: Grey, Blue, Silver, Red, Black

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight Build quality can be improved Additional protection through free pouch Password protection USB-C and USB 3.1 compatibility

Price of external hard drives at a glance:

Product Price Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD Rs. 3,699 Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD Rs. 7,000 Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive Rs. 5,593 ADATA HV320 1TB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard Drive Rs. 3,689 Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard Disk Rs. 4,698 Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDD Rs. 22,900 Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive Rs. 6,249 Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD Rs. 18,990 LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD Rs. 12,990 Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive Rs. 8,399

Best three features for you

Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac Fast transfer rates up to 5.0 GB/s USB 3.2 Gen 1 backwards compatible 3-year warranty Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive USB 3.0/2.0 hardware interface Transfer rate of 4.8 GB/s Lightweight (127 g) Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive 256-bit AES hardware encryption Super speed USB 3.0 port Password protection ADATA HV320 1TB USB 3.1 Sleek Light Portable USB External Hard Drive Shock resistant AES 256-bit encryption 3-year warranty by manufacturer Transcend StoreJet 25H2P 2.5 Inches TS1TSJ25H3P 1 TB External Hard Disk USB 3.0 interface 2.5 inches hard disk form factor 1024 GB RAM size Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB External HDD 3-year rescue data recovery Powered by two high-speed USB 3.0 ports Free 4 month Adobe CC photography plan Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive Advanced three-stage shock protection system One-touch auto-backup Transfer speed up to 5 GB/s Transcend StoreJet 2TB Slim External Hard Drive 3-year data recovery services USB 1.1 hard drive interface PC and Mac hardware platform LaCie USB 3.0 4TB External HDD Compatible with Windows and Mac No reformatting needed USB 3.0 connectivity Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive Free cover for extra safety Compatible with PC, PS4, and Xbox Password protection