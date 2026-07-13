Forget France: China Is the New Foie Gras Champion

When Nadia Meliani moved to Beijing a decade ago to open a French restaurant, she didn’t expect China to become a global hub for foie gras—let alone that she would work in the industry. China’s foie gras frenzy came out of a push to find sustainable industries for rural villages. Today, the chef, a native of France, is working long days at a foie gras farm in northeast China trying to nail the perfect, mouthwatering flavor. She and her business partners aim to feed the appetite of affluent Chinese. Someday, she thinks, even French diners might want to try it.

Nadia Meliani

Meliani’s venture is part of an improbable boom unfolding half a world away from the Périgord Noir, the region in southwest France famed for the product. Chinese producers now make up 45% of the global supply of foie gras, according to a June report from state-owned China International Capital—amounting to 11,000 tons a year. Chinese companies also are making gains in other decadent foods such as caviar and truffles. Exports of Chinese truffles have more than tripled since 2022, while the caviar supply chain, once led by Iran and Russia, is now dominated by China. “For decades, among Western consumers, ‘Made in China’ was associated with a cheap, lower-quality, simple product,” said Even Pay, a director at consulting firm Trivium China and expert on Chinese agriculture. “In the last decade, what we’ve really seen is a whole bunch of brands made in China where the products” are top quality at a lower price, she said. Using industrial-scale sturgeon farms to harvest hundreds of tons of the fishy treat, Chinese caviar companies accounted for 40% of the global exports last year, according to data from the International Trade Centre.

A sturgeon at a fishery run by caviar company Kaluga Queen in Zhejiang province, China.

A Chinese company that sells caviar under the brand name Kaluga Queen is the world’s largest caviar producer. That company, Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech, raised more than $150 million in a Hong Kong public offering in June, and it sells most of its caviar outside China. The foie gras frenzy came out of a push by Beijing to find sustainable industries for rural villages left behind when workers flooded into cities. The state has supported the industry’s growth, said Pay, providing government loans and marketing assistance. Today, producers are concentrated in the eastern provinces of Shandong and Anhui, where farmers churn out thousands of tons of foie gras by force-feeding ducks and geese to enlarge their livers. The liver is then extracted and treated before serving, perhaps pan-seared or smeared cold on bread. Meliani, the chef-turned-entrepreneur, thinks Chinese foie gras has room for improvement. The texture is good, she said, but the taste doesn’t linger in your mouth as it should. Though foie gras is hardly a classic Chinese dish, the cuisine includes duck and meat innards such as tripe, helping local foodies embrace the French creation. Industry executives say caterers now clamor for foie gras to add a luxurious touch to weddings and banquets.

Chinese producers churn out thousands of tons of foie gras by force-feeding ducks and geese to enlarge their livers.

Restaurants and producers in China are hatching creative offerings using foie gras.