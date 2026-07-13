From tribal art to coffee: Inside PM Modi's gifts for Australian PM Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a curated selection of Indian artisanal and cultural gifts during his three-nation tour, including a traditional Dhokra sculpture, a Colonial Cousins vinyl record and an Indian Premium Coffee Box. Inside PM Modi's gifts for Australian PM Albanese

The handcrafted Dhokra boat sculpture, made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, depicts tribal men and women aboard a boat, symbolising unity, resilience and the shared partnership between India and Australia. Modi also gifted a vinyl edition of the iconic Colonial Cousins album by Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, celebrating the landmark fusion of Indian classical music with Western pop.

Completing the gift set was an Indian Premium Coffee Box, featuring curated coffees from India’s leading coffee-growing regions. Showcasing diverse flavour profiles and sustainable cultivation practices, the collection highlights India’s growing reputation as a producer of world-class specialty coffee.