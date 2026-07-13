Delhi cop and wife were on a scooter, had an argument, he shot her: Kalyanpuri shocker

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in the Kalyanpuri area of the national capital on Sunday evening following a dispute. A manhunt is underway, and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding constable. (Representational Image/HT)

According to the cops, the constable and his wife were travelling on a scooter when an argument broke out between them. The man stopped the vehicle and allegedly shot the woman.

As the wife fell down on the road after being shot, the cop fled the scene, leaving her behind.

The incident was witnessed by four to five bystanders, who rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. She later succumbed to her injuries.

A manhunt is underway, and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding constable.

Further details on the case are awaited along with a detailed police statement.

Man shoots cousin dead over ‘illicit relationship’ In a separate incident, a man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin during a family function in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura over an alleged "illicit relationship”, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Praveen Tiwari, quoted by news agency ANI, the Highway Police Station received information about the incident in which the accused shot his cousin.

"The Highway Police Station received information regarding the shooting death of a man by his cousin, Pawan Chaudhary. Upon receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Highway Police Station and I immediately inspected the scene. The accused was promptly taken into police custody at the spot along with his licensed pistol," CO Tiwari said in the statement.

The police media cell informed that when the accused was interrogated during preliminary interrogation, he claimed that he committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife.

"Preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife. We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," Tiwari added.

"We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," the officer further stated. Investigation into the matter is underway.

Encounter in Mathura, a shooting accused apprehended Earlier, a shooting accused in another case had been apprehended by Mathura police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that multiple raids were carried out to trace the man accused of shooting and injuring his associate in Khamni village on July 2, after a complaint was registered on the incident.