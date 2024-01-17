Amazon Republic Day Sale: Buy streaming devices at up to 40% off

It's that time of the year already and its raining discounts on our dream home appliances. Amazon brings you the most awaited Republic Day Sale 2024. So if you have been waiting for a long time to bring home one of our favorite streaming devices, this is your opportunity to buy them at the best deals. Today, we have curated a list of 5 top streaming devices that will help you find your favorite shows and movies, and discover exciting new things to watch without any hassles. All these top streaming devices have something unique to offer. While all of these include a remote, some also come with a voice and smartphone app control for convenience. Another distinguishing factor among these streaming devices is their operating systems and user interfaces. Republic Day Sale 2024: Enhance your cinematic experience with streaming devices at up to 40% discount.

Besides, if you are someone who is not sure about buying a streaming device yet, let us tell you why you need it. These devices enable wireless streaming of a diverse array of TV shows and movies directly from the internet to your TV, eliminating the need for content storage or wired connections. Even if you have cable TV, streaming services can enhance your viewing experience. Many streaming apps allow free access by signing in with a cable or satellite provider, making streaming an excellent option for all. However, having a suitable device is crucial before diving into your watching experience.

So, without any further ado, let's dive into the top 5 streaming devices that are the most in demand due to their unique feature and are selling at the best price in the Amazon Sale. In the article, you'll find out the unique features, specifications and the overall description of the product so that you can choose the one that suits you the best.



1. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device

The Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) offers an easy to use control with voice commands, preset buttons for fast app access, and TV and soundbar power and volume control. You can easily access content from apps like YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV, and more. Besides, you can watch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and many other Apps. It also comes with a Alexa voice search feature to easily search, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just a command.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Storage: 8 GB

Ports: HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Bluetooth: Yes

Voice Support: Yes

Wifi: Yes

B08R6QR863

2. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (No power and volume buttons) | Stream HD Quality Video

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is an affordable option for full HD streaming of your content. It comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite feature with app control. You can access more than a million movies, web series and TV shows from top platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. Besides, the voice command feature by Alexa makes it even effortless to use.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Storage: 8 GB

Ports: HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Bluetooth: Yes

Voice Support: Yes

Wifi: Yes

B09BY17DLV

3. Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls)

Enhance your cinematic experience with this Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote and Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support. Explore endless entertainment options with access to thousands of movies and TV episodes from Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV, and more. The Alexa remote will simplify your content navigation and filtering while also controlling volume and power. In addition you can customise your smart home with Alexa by checking weather, adjusting lights, viewing live camera feeds, and streaming music.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Storage: 8 GB

Ports: HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Bluetooth: Yes

Voice Support: Yes

Wifi: Yes

B08XVZRR21

4. All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock | Next generation smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue)

Echo Dot is a voice-operated smart speaker with integrated Alexa in both English and Hindi for all users. This 4th Gen model features a spherical design, enhanced bass, and an LED display that shows time, temperature, and timers. The display also adjusts brightness automatically. You can enjoy hands-free music from various platforms connecting to other speakers or devices. Use it as a Bluetooth speaker or make your home smart by commanding lights, ACs, and more. Besides, you can simplify your tasks by asking Alexa for news, weather, bills, and entertaining content effortlessly just by a voice command. Buying this device during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 can make your binge watching sessions a bliss as its super easy to set up.

Specifications of All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

Bluetooth: Yes

Voice Support: Yes

Wifi: Yes

B085M5R82K

5. Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Wi-Fi 6 Compatible

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is the most advanced streaming stick, boasting 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K. This means it offers more speedy app launches and seamless navigation. Treat yourself to endless entertainment by streaming thousands of movies and TV episodes. Watch your favorite movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more apps. The device is also compatible with the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 routers so that you can enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple devices.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

Storage: 8 GB

Ports: HDMI ARC output, micro USB for power only

Bluetooth: Yes

Voice Support: Yes

Wifi: Yes

B08MR1KMM7

