Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your music with top Bluetooth speaker deals

As the nation is preparing for its 75th Republic Day, music enthusiasts have another reason to get excited. Amazon Republic Day Sale is upon us and so are the great deals for music lovers. There are a myriad of options available, we shortlisted the best deals for everyone. Whether you are looking for a small and portable option or if you want to go for a loud and premium sound quality, our Bluetooth speaker list will offer you great value for your money. Amazon Republic Day sale: Use this guide to explore amazing Bluetooth speaker deals.

A Bluetooth speaker is a companion for any situation, whether you are chilling at home or at a party, a good speaker swiftly changes the environment. Portability is another very significant point to consider while buying a portable speaker. A good IP rating offers the freedom to use the speaker in different weather conditions.

From renowned brands to emerging players, our buying guide offers premium and budget-friendly options, ensuring that there's a Bluetooth speaker tailored just for you. Explore the latest innovations in wireless technology, water-resistant designs for outdoor escapades, and smart features that seamlessly integrate into your daily life.

Join us on the journey through the best deals on Bluetooth speakers to buy during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Each speaker on our list has been carefully chosen for its unique design, functionality, and, most importantly, exceptional sound quality. Whether you're looking to create an ambient home environment or take your tunes on the go, our guide is your roadmap to discovering the perfect Bluetooth speaker that resonates with your style and preferences.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Plus Mini

The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar is a versatile portable speaker offering a range of features for an immersive audio experience. It ensures connectivity convenience with support for Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM, TWS, and call functions. The built-in FM radio and media controls add to user-friendly operation. The soundbar boasts a 16W total output through 52mm*2 drivers, complemented by a rechargeable battery providing 6 hours of playback after a 3.5-hour charge.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Vita Plus Mini

Brand : Zebronics

: Zebronics Total output: 16W

16W Playtime: 6 hours

6 hours Waterproof: No

No Features: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM

B0814ZH3Q5

2. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a compact and versatile audio solution with multiple connectivity options, including wireless Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, and AUX. With a built-in call function and FM radio, this speaker offers a range of features. It has a playback time of approximately 10 hours. The speaker's design includes a supporting carry handle for portability, and to connect to FM, users can utilize the micro USB cable as an antenna.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

Brand : Zebronics

: Zebronics Total Output : 3W

: 3W Playtime : Approx. 10 hours

: Approx. 10 hours Waterproof : No

: No Features: Wireless Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, AUX

B07YNV41FT

3. Boat Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

Experience powerful 10W RMS stereo sound with the boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker in Raging Black. This portable speaker boasts IPX7 water resistance and ensures a carefree musical journey across various terrains. With a quick 1.5-2 hour charging time, enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime. The TWS feature allows you to connect two Stone 352s for a doubled impact. Versatile connectivity options include Bluetooth, AUX, and TF cards. Easy controls for playback and volume adjustment make your music experience seamless.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352

Brand : boAt

: boAt Total output : 10W RMS

: 10W RMS Playtime : Up to 12 hours

: Up to 12 hours Waterproof : Yes (IPX7)

: Yes (IPX7) Features: TWS, Bluetooth, AUX, TF Card, Type-C Charging

B0BYZ26QGB

4. Amazon basics Wireless Soundbar with Bluetooth

The Amazon Basics Wireless Soundbar delivers a powerful 16W output through two 8W drivers, enhancing audio from various devices. With versatile compatibility, including Bluetooth, USB, and Micro SD cards, it suits TVs, PCs, laptops, and mobiles. The added RGB LED lights elevate visual and gaming experiences. Easy controls, a compact design, and two bass reflexes contribute to its appeal. Boasting a 5-hour playback with RGB lights on, backed by a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, it ensures prolonged wireless entertainment.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Wireless Soundbar

Brand : Amazon Basics

: Amazon Basics Total Output : 16W (2x8W)

: 16W (2x8W) Playtime : Up to 5 hours at 70% volume with RGB lights on

: Up to 5 hours at 70% volume with RGB lights on Waterproof : No

: No Features: Bluetooth, USB, FM antenna, 3.5mm AUX, Micro SD card, RGB LED lights

B0BRJHV1BS

5. Boat Aavante Bar 610

Enhance your audio experience with the Boat Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar. Featuring a powerful 25W RMS Boat Stereo Sound, a 2.0 Channel setup for immersive surround sound, and Dual Passive Radiators for crystal-clear audio. With a 7-hour playback powered by a 2500mAh battery, enjoy wireless music streaming through various connectivity options. Its portable design and premium sound quality make it a stylish addition to modern homes.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 610

Brand : boAt

: boAt Total output : 25W RMS

: 25W RMS Playtime : Up to 7 hours

: Up to 7 hours Waterproof : No

: No Features: Dual Passive Radiators, Bluetooth, AUX, TF Card

B0BZ4DJ7GZ

