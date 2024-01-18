Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best QLED Smart TVs with up to 56% discount

Modern smart TVs use QLED technology to elevate the watching experience visually. This technology uses an array of quantum dots to create a crisp and clear image. This not only increases the sharpness of the image but also improves the contrast ratio and colour reproduction. You will see a major improvement in picture quality when coming from an LED TV. The QLED TVs can be expensive because it is a new technology but you can get them at a very affordable price during Amazon Republic Day Sale. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Explore premium QLED smart TVs to elevate your viewing experience

1. Samsung 65 inches 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

B0BZHSHXM8

Samsung Smart New OLED TV boasts a 65-inch QLED panel with 8K resolution. This TV brings the home theatre to your home with its amazing picture quality and exquisite design. The modern design elevates your home and blends in with the modern style. Apart from 8K resolution, it features a powerful speaker system with a total output of 70 watts in 4.2.2 channels. The TV runs on Tizen OS which is a proprietary of Samsung and helps connect to other Samsung devices you own.

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Brand: Samsung

Display: 65 inches 8K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Sound output: 70 watts

Operating system: Tizen

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Buy streaming devices at up to 40% off

2. Vu 75 inches The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

B09TB9V5R1

Vu is not a newcomer in the TV industry anymore and we are getting a lot of amazing releases from this brand. The Masterpiece Glo series TV is one of those amazing offerings from the brand. It boasts a large 75-inch QLED panel to bring the movies and shows to life. This display comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, improving the overall viewing experience and being ideal for gaming. It comes with all the streaming apps pre-installed for you right out of the box. The built-in 4.1 speaker system improves the overall movie experience.

Specifications of Vu 75 inches The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

Brand: Vu

Display: 75 inches 4K

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Sound output: 100 Watts

Operating system: Google TV

3. OnePlus 65 inches Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro

B0BSH87T6X

OnePlus has a long history in tech products and recently the brand stepped into the smart TV category. The OnePlus Q2 Pro is a premium offering from the brand with a great set of features and specifications. It boasts a front-firing sound bar to direct the sound straight to you making the whole movie experience a delight. being a smart TV, it comes with a built-in Google Assistant and also includes Alexa integration for seamless connection with your smart home devices.

Specifications of OnePlus 65 inches Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 65 inches 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Sound output: 70 watts

Operating system: OxygenPlay

4. Kodak 75 Inches Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google TV

B0C6KY8847

Kodak Matrix Series 4K TV is an excellent option if you are looking for a QLED TV on a budget. This TV brings a large 65-inch 4K panel with QLED technology so you get perfect colours and contrast in all your content. While the TV doesn't look any different from a regular Android smart TV it comes with a fast processor to keep the user interface smooth to navigate. It comes with plenty of connectivity options to connect your devices like gaming consoles or home theatre systems to enhance the multimedia experience.

Specifications of Kodak 75 Inches Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google TV

Brand: Kodak

Display: 75 inches 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Sound output: 40 watts

Operating system: Google TV

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy 51% off on home theatre systems

5. Mi 75 inches Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV

B09HQTPWVR

Xiaomi TVs became one of the best-selling smart TVs in recent years, all thanks to the budget offerings. And while the Q1 series isn't quite budget-friendly, it gives you a spectacular multimedia experience for your living room. This TV comes with a 75-inch QLED panel with a full array local dimming so the black looks truly black increasing the overall contrast ratio. The TV comes with PatchWall UI based on Android TV OS which gives you an unending list of content to watch on this masterpiece.

Specifications of Mi 75 inches Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 75 inches 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Sound output: 30 watts

Operating system: PatchWall UI

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.