Best power backup options: Choose from 10 inverter batteries for your home

Whether you're a tech enthusiast looking to keep your devices charged or a homeowner seeking a reliable backup for important appliances, the globe is increasingly reliant on a stable power supply. When unexpected power outages occur, they interfere with important everyday work and can result in major inconveniences. We don't want an unexpected power outage to interfere with our family's daily routine, our business, or our important appliances. A reliable power backup system becomes essential in these situations, not optional. This comprehensive analysis aims to provide you with the information you need to choose the best inverter battery for home use with confidence. Best power backup options: Never experience a power outage at home with trusted options.

This guide is meant to acquaint you with the top 10 dependable power backup solutions, carefully selecting them based on important factors like customer happiness, longevity, and efficiency. Every inverter battery that is showcased demonstrates how well it can step in when the primary power source fails. Our guide offers a wide range of innovative solutions to meet your individual needs, whether you're trying to find a sustained off-grid arrangement or a way to deal with periodic outages.

Explore the nuances of capacity factors, compatibility features, and inverter battery technology as we simplify the process to help you make a more informed choice. After reading this buying guide, you should have a thorough understanding of inverter batteries and the assurance to select the best one for your particular needs. The best inverter battery for home in India should be able to withstand repeated discharges or blackouts, and provide consistent power for many months or even years.

With our top 10 dependable inverter battery choices, power outages are easily avoided, and necessary appliances keep working as they should. While choosing the best battery backup is just one aspect of this guide; another is investing with peace of mind, knowing that your power backup option is as dependable as it gets. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

1. Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

The top-rated Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate battery is the first on our list of best inverter battery for home use. This plate design is the best for applications requiring frequent power cuts since it has an optimal PAM/NAM ratio and exceptional quality. The Microporous Ceramic disc-fitted float indicators that come with this battery offer the highest level of environmental safety. Because of its high oxidation resistance polyethylene separator and reduced grid corrosion, this battery can operate at peak efficiency even in high temperatures.

With this battery, you can be sure that your inverter will operate at peak efficiency, be safe, and endure a long time. Long and frequent power outages can be tolerated by the Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery, which also requires less maintenance.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery:

Brand: Luminous

Model: Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular battery

Capacity: 150 Ah

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Great battery life None Easy installation Excellent value for money

2. Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery

You can power your home without any pause with this customer-favorite Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter battery for solar power, home, or office use. With its robust and corrosion-resistant Selenium Low Antimonial Alloy plates, Genus extends the life of the battery. These meticulously designed plates, which are made of highly pure lead, require very little water topping. Sealing using heat Acid from the Genus battery won't leak thanks to automatic heat sealing of the container and lid (top cover) at a regulated temperature.

The Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter battery for homes is best lithium battery for inverter for areas with erratic electrical networks or those that frequently experience power outages because it recharges quickly and can withstand frequent and extended power outages.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery:

Brand: Genus

Model: Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter battery

Capacity: 220 Ah

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Long power backup None Comparatively lesser price from other companies Efficient performance

3. Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery

For all your power backup needs, the Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery is an ideal choice. This battery is designed to provide your home with endless energy anytime you need it, thanks to its strong backup. Tall tubular batteries are perfect for homes and small enterprises since they provide improved efficiency and longer battery life. These batteries have a 150 Ah capacity and a 12 V voltage, which allows them to offer continuous power for extended periods of time.

Any compatible inverter can simply accommodate this Livguard inverter battery architecture. The battery can be charged quickly and effectively, ensuring that it will be ready to supply backup power when needed. They guarantee a longer cycle life, so your house will be powerful for a long time.

Specifications of Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery:

Brand: Livguard

Model: IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery

Capacity: 150 Ah

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons 5-star rating None Robust and reliable performance Long power backup

4. Luminous Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

A smart energy storage gadget, the Luminous Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is an inventive creation. This is best inverter battery for home use at locations with frequent and extended power outages because of its thick tubular plates and even distribution of positive active material, which provide long life and excellent performance. The tall tubular battery of the new generation has a longer power backup and improved charge acceptance.

Internal short circuit risk is reduced by the polyethylene separator of the battery, which is resistant to punctures. For an extended battery life, it features a high purity, proprietary spine alloy composition that resists corrosion. With its outstanding performance during extended, frequent power outages, low maintenance requirements, and good tolerance to overcharging, the Luminous Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Battery is perfect for heavy-duty applications.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery:

Brand: Luminous

Model: Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 150 Ah

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Great power backup None yet Reliable performance

5. Genus XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

With the popular and well-liked Genus XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah inverter battery, your devices and appliances may run on backup for extended periods of time. With the battery’s robust and corrosion-resistant Selenium Low Antimonial Alloy plates, Genus extends the life of the battery. Because it is designed to provide steady power over an extended period of time with no maintenance, this Genus Inverter Battery requires very little care. Because they are designed to be temperature and vibration resistant, they don't require routine inspection for wear and tear.

The Genus XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah is engineered to withstand various power outages and requires minimal upkeep, making it compatible with a wide range of suitable inverter for 200ah battery. It also helps to lower the cost of maintaining your inverter battery because it needs fewer recharges.

Specifications of Genus XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery:

Brand: Genus

Model: XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 200 Ah

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Great heavy-duty performance None Reliable power backup

6. Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

The Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 Battery is another excellent option if you're searching for a battery with great performance and a long battery life. This 220 Ah tall tubular battery is robust and features an enhanced charging acceptance as well as a large backup. This battery is very easy to maintain because of its level indicators and high acid level per ampere-hour. Additionally, for a longer lifespan, this battery is constructed with a flexible gauntlet to avoid oxidation and a unique spine alloy composition that prevents corrosion.

The heavy-duty, tall tubular batteries in the Inverlast line are made to withstand frequent and extended power outages, supporting a large load of electrical appliances. These batteries are appropriate for both HRD and SFC applications and feature special-grade lead alloy.

Specifications of Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery:

Brand: Luminous

Model: Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

Capacity: 220 Ah

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Great power backup Customer care can be better Reliable performance

7. Microtek EB1900 160 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery

With the all-new Microtek SABA Tubular Technology (Super Alloy and Binder Additives), which offers extended battery life, you can power your entire home. The Microtek Power EB1900 Tubular Inverter Battery is the best inverter battery for home use for locations that have prolonged and frequent power outages because of its tubular technology. As a consequence, even during power outages, your appliances can continue to operate without any problems for an extended period of time. This battery's high capacity of up to 160 Ah allows it to operate continuously for extended periods of time.

Due to its wide voltage range of 700 VA to 1400 VA, this battery is suitable for use with a wide range of equipment. Because of its 22 L electrolyte capacity, this battery won't run out of juice too quickly, requiring less maintenance.

Specifications of Microtek EB1900 160 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery:

Brand: Microtek

Model: EB1900 160 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 160 Ah

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Decent and reliable performance Sales service can be improved Good power backup

8. Exide Industries Instabrite IB1500 150Ah Inverter UPS Battery

Exide Industries' premium flagship product, the Exide Instabrite IB1500 (150Ah), is reasonably priced and will provide your home with excellent power backup, typically best for small apartments. Among household UPS systems, this is the best inverter battery for home in India. It is regarded for its ability to operate with low fumes and gases while delivering instant brightness and performance with its instant switchover capability.

This Exide battery 150 Ah for home is a lead acid battery series, which offers outstanding power backup even in challenging circumstances. Short frequencies are used to regulate deep discharge conditions, and your home won't experience a power outage thanks to the Exide Instabrite IB1500 (150Ah).

Specifications of Exide Industries Instabrite IB1500 150Ah Inverter UPS Battery:

Brand: Exide

Model: Instabrite IB1500 150Ah Inverter UPS Battery

Capacity: 150 Ah

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Sturdy and reliable performance None Easy installation

9. Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery

The powerful Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery will ensure your devices and appliances will surely run for a very long backup. The battery will power the best inverters for home. Along with needing fewer charges, the technology used in the battery lowers its maintenance cost. Furthermore, this Genus inverter battery has the capacity to operate steadily for an extended period of time. Because of its sealed design, the battery also won't corrode as well.

The remarkable Genus Carbon GCT265 inverter battery allows for flash recharge, efficiently charging the battery with a combination of high-voltage pulses and a significant amount of current.

Specifications of Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery:

Brand: Genus

Model: Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery

Capacity: 240 Ah

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Reliable battery backup Some complaints about fast discharge Easy maintenance

10. Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

In India, Shakti Charge is a highly reputable battery series from Luminous. Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah is the best option for locations experiencing frequent, prolonged power outages. The battery comes with a five-year extended warranty. Longer backup hours, rapid charging and higher performance are the top features of this tall tubular Luminous battery.

The 150Ah Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 Tall Tubular Battery is made of a special, proprietary alloy that prevents corrosion to the lead component of the battery. Its homogeneous, void-free grain structure guarantees reliable, high-caliber performance. These batteries have a substantially longer lifespan and charge more quickly. This lowers the amount of electricity used, increasing financial savings. Additionally, because of their distinctive design, which gives them great strength, they can endure extended power outages.

Specifications of Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery:

Brand: Luminous

Model: Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 150 Ah

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Reliable performance After sales service needs improvement Long power backup Some complaints about no replacement within warranty

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery Short tubular inverter battery Battery capacity: 27oC: 150 Ah Water Level Indicators: 6 Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery All-Purpose Fast Charging Battery capacity: 220Ah Robust, Corrosion-Resistant Plates Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery Fast Charging Battery Capacity: 150Ah Water Level Indicators: 6 Luminous Eco Charge EC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Excellent overcharge tolerance Battery Capacity: 150Ah Water Level Indicators: 6 Genus XPT210 Hallabol 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery High charge acceptance Battery Capacity: 200Ah 6 Water Level Indicators Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery Fast Charging Battery Capacity: 220Ah 6 Water Level Indicators Microtek EB1900 160 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery Quick Recharge Formulation Battery Capacity: 160Ah Low Maintenance Exide Industries Instabrite IB1500 150Ah Inverter UPS Battery Fume And Leak Resistant Battery Capacity: 150Ah Easy Maintenance Genus Carbon GCT265 Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery Fast charging Battery Capacity: 240Ah Nano technology equipped Luminous Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Overcharge tolerance Battery Capacity: 150Ah Water Level Indicators: 6

Best value for money

Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery

Long-lasting and quick to charge, the Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery has enough power to run your devices, equipment, and household appliances. The superior 3D grid architecture and large electrolyte volume of Livguard's residential inverter batteries enable improved performance and extended power backup.

Your equipment will have power for hours thanks to the extended battery backup that this tubular inverter battery provides. Therefore, it works well in India where there are frequent power outages. With its plate grid architecture and large electrolyte volume, this tubular inverter battery consistently produces optimal performance.

With a five-year warranty and a substantial battery backup, the Livguard IT 1560STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Battery is best inverter battery for home use for the prolonged power outages that occur in India.

Best overall product

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 ST 150AH Short Tubular Plate Inverter Battery

Long-lasting, low-maintenance, corrosion-free, temperature-resistant are the reasons why Luminous Red Charge RC18000ST 150AH Short Tubular Battery is very popular and highly regarded among customers in India. It is the ideal battery backup for your home inverter. Its homogeneous, void-free grain structure guarantees reliable, high-caliber performance.

These batteries have a substantially longer lifespan and charge more quickly. This lowers the amount of electricity used, increasing financial savings. Additionally, because of their distinctive design, which gives them great strength, they can endure extended power outages. The Luminous Red Charge Series Inverter Battery has a warranty of 18+18 months. The Luminous Red Charge RC18000ST 150AH inverter battery can deliver 6-7 hours of backup on a 300 – 250 watt load.

How to buy the best inverter battery for home use?

When choosing a new inverter battery for your home, there are a few things to think about:

Battery Capacity:

Your inverter's battery capacity, expressed in Ah (Ampere-hours), dictates how much electricity the battery can hold. If power outages are infrequent, 150Ah should be plenty to have; however, if they occur frequently, you will need a larger capacity.

Type of Battery:

A choice must be made about the type of battery in addition to capacity, particularly when multiple options are available, such as lead-acid, tubular, and gel-based batteries. Selecting the type that best fits your demands and budget is crucial because each has pros and cons of its own. The most popular kind of batteries are tubular ones as they are inexpensive and have excellent performance.

Compatibility:

Make sure the inverter you now own or intend to purchase is compatible with the battery you are thinking about purchasing.

Maintenance:

While some batteries may not need any maintenance at all, others may need routine maintenance, such as topping off the water levels. As a general rule, the most expensive and high-end brand varieties are also the ones that require less maintenance. Therefore, consider the battery's long-term expenditures while making your purchase.

Brand and Quality:

When choosing batteries, aim for a reliable and well-known brand that provides high-quality products with a guarantee. This will guarantee that your battery is dependable and long-lasting.

Backup Time:

Lastly, figure out how much power you'll need and select the best inverter battery for home use that will last long enough to start a backup during a power outage. Larger batteries will, as previously indicated, provide longer backups during cutbacks. Therefore, if you live in a city with frequent and extended power outages, purchase the biggest capacity that fits within your means.

