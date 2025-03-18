Menu Explore
Best automatic washing machines in March 2025: Top 10 picks for performance and efficiency

By Nivedita Mishra
Mar 18, 2025 06:38 PM IST

Automatic washing machines offer hassle-free laundry with advanced features, energy efficiency, and smart controls, making washing easier for every household.

best overall

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹17,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most affordable

Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey, Durable Metal Body, 8 Wash Program, Aquabeat wash technology, One touch smart wash) View Details checkDetails

₹13,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
An automatic washing machine makes life easier for homemakers, whether you are a housewife or a working woman. It saves time and effort by handling laundry with just a few button presses. No need to spend hours scrubbing clothes—modern machines clean efficiently while you focus on other tasks.

Effortless washing with smart technology—automatic machines for quick, efficient, and hassle-free laundry care.
Effortless washing with smart technology—automatic machines for quick, efficient, and hassle-free laundry care.

For busy women, it’s a lifesaver, allowing more time for family or work. Features like quick wash, different fabric settings, and energy-saving modes make washing simple and convenient. With advanced technology, these machines remove tough stains while being gentle on fabrics. An automatic washing machine is a must-have for every home, making laundry stress-free and manageable.

We have put together a list of 10 of the best options in fully automatic washing machines. Check them out.

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z) offers a blend of efficiency and convenience. Its Smart Inverter Technology optimises energy consumption, resulting in quieter and more durable operation. The TurboDrum™ feature ensures a thorough wash by creating a powerful water flow that moves the drum and pulsator in opposite directions, effectively removing tough stains. Additionally, the Smart Diagnosis™ feature allows for quick troubleshooting via a smartphone app, enhancing user convenience. While the machine boasts advanced features, it does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
8 wash programmes
Special Feature
Smart Inverter Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Durable stainless steel drum

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No in-built heater

affiliate-cross

Lacks advanced connectivity features

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

Customers appreciate the machine's quiet operation and effective cleaning performance. Some users note the absence of a soak option and express concerns about the build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its energy efficiency, effective cleaning, and user-friendly features. However, note the lack of advanced connectivity options.

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX) offers several features designed to enhance washing efficiency. Its Hard Water Wash function adapts the wash cycle for hard water conditions, ensuring better detergent action and fabric care. The Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) technology allows the wash tub to fill 50% faster, even when water pressure is low, reducing waiting times. Additionally, the machine's 1-2-3 Wash System simplifies operation with a user-friendly three-button control panel. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
12 wash programmes
Special Feature
Hard Water Wash
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient in low water pressure

affiliate-tick

User-friendly controls

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No in-built heater

affiliate-cross

Lacks advanced connectivity features

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

Customers appreciate the machine's effective cleaning and ease of use. Some users express concerns about noise levels and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its adaptability to hard water, efficient performance, and user-friendly design. Note the absence of advanced connectivity options.

The Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) offers several features designed to enhance washing efficiency. Its Hard Water Wash programme ensures effective cleaning even in hard water conditions, adapting the wash cycle to maintain detergent efficacy and fabric care. The Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) technology enables the tub to fill quickly even when water pressure is low, reducing waiting times. Additionally, the Magic Lint Filter automatically collects and cleans lint during the spin cycle, minimising manual intervention. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
12 wash programmes
Special Feature
Hard Water Wash
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective in low water pressure

affiliate-tick

Automatic lint cleaning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No in-built heater

affiliate-cross

Lacks advanced connectivity

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)

Customers appreciate the machine's effective cleaning and user-friendly features. Some users mention concerns about noise levels and the absence of an in-built heater.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its adaptability to hard water, efficient performance, and user-friendly design, ensuring thorough cleaning.

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW) offers advanced features for superior laundry care. Its in-built heater provides three hot water modes, ensuring thorough cleaning and effective stain removal. The Stainwash programme is designed to tackle up to 50 tough stains, even those up to 48 hours old. Additionally, the 6th Sense Technology automatically senses and adjusts wash parameters for optimal performance. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 Kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
12 wash programme
Special Feature
In-built heater with three hot water modes
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective stain removal

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No advanced connectivity features

affiliate-cross

Limited to top-load design

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

Customers appreciate the machine's effective stain removal and energy efficiency. Some users note the absence of advanced connectivity features and prefer a front-load design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its superior stain removal capabilities and energy efficiency, ensuring clean and fresh laundry.

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL) offers efficient and reliable laundry solutions. Its Centre Jet Technology generates powerful water currents, ensuring thorough cleaning by lifting clothes during washing. The Diamond Drum design provides a gentle wash, reducing fabric wear and tear. Additionally, the Eco Tub Clean feature keeps the drum hygienic without harsh chemicals. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
6 wash programmes
Special Feature
Centre Jet Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient cleaning performance

affiliate-tick

Gentle on fabrics

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited wash programmes

affiliate-cross

Lacks advanced connectivity

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)

Customers appreciate the machine's effective cleaning and user-friendly operation. Some note the limited wash programmes and absence of advanced features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its efficient cleaning, gentle fabric care, and reliable performance, suitable for small families.

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) offers advanced features for efficient laundry care. Its Eco Bubble Technology ensures effective cleaning even at low temperatures by generating bubbles that help detergent penetrate fabric quickly. The Digital Inverter Motor provides energy-efficient and quiet operation, enhancing durability. Additionally, the soft-closing door prevents abrupt closures, ensuring safety and convenience. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
6 wash programmes
Special Feature
Eco Bubble Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Quiet performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited wash programmes

affiliate-cross

No advanced connectivity features

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

Customers appreciate the machine's quiet operation and effective cleaning. Some note limited wash programmes and lack of advanced features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its energy efficiency, quiet operation, and effective cleaning performance, ensuring reliable laundry care.

The Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey) offers efficient and convenient laundry solutions. Its Aquabeat Wash Technology ensures thorough cleaning by generating powerful water flows that effectively remove dirt from fabrics. The One Touch Smart Wash feature simplifies operation by automatically selecting the optimal wash programme based on load and fabric type. Additionally, its durable metal body enhances longevity. However, this model does not include Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
8 wash programmes
Special Feature
Aquabeat Wash Technology
Material Type
Durable Metal Body

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective cleaning performance

affiliate-tick

User-friendly operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No advanced connectivity features

affiliate-cross

Limited to top-load design

Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey, Durable Metal Body, 8 Wash Program, Aquabeat wash technology, One touch smart wash)

Customers appreciate the machine's effective cleaning and user-friendly features. Some users note the absence of advanced connectivity options.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its efficient cleaning, durable build, and user-friendly features, ensuring reliable laundry care.

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Middle Black) offers advanced features for efficient laundry care. Its AI Direct Drive™ technology detects fabric softness and selects optimal motions, ensuring gentle yet thorough cleaning. The Steam™ feature eliminates 99.9% of allergens, providing hygienic washes. With LG ThinQ® technology, you can control and monitor your washing machine remotely via Wi-Fi, enhancing convenience. Additionally, the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics proper care while getting clothes ultra-clean.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
14 wash programmes
Special Feature
AI Direct Drive Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Quiet performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial investment

affiliate-cross

Requires smartphone for full functionality

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

Customers appreciate the machine's efficient cleaning, quiet operation, and smart features. Some note the higher price point but find the quality justifies the cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its intelligent fabric care, energy efficiency, and convenient smart features, ensuring superior laundry results.

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Middle Black) offers advanced features for superior laundry care. Its AI Direct Drive™ technology detects fabric softness and selects optimal washing motions, ensuring gentle yet thorough cleaning. The Steam™ feature eliminates 99.9% of allergens, providing hygienic washes. With Wi-Fi connectivity through LG ThinQ®, you can control and monitor your washing machine remotely, enhancing convenience. Additionally, the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics proper care while getting clothes ultra-clean.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
14 wash programmes
Special Feature
AI Direct Drive Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Quiet performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial investment

affiliate-cross

Requires smartphone for full functionality

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Customers appreciate the machine's efficient cleaning, quiet operation, and smart features. Some note the higher price point but find the quality justifies the cost.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washing machine for its intelligent fabric care, energy efficiency, and convenient smart features, ensuring superior laundry results.

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Middle Black) is designed to enhance your laundry experience. Its Smart Inverter Technology ensures energy-efficient and quiet operation by adjusting the power consumption based on load size. The TurboDrum™ feature provides a powerful wash by rotating the drum and pulsator in opposite directions, ensuring thorough cleaning. Additionally, the Auto Pre-Wash function tackles tough stains with a simple touch. While this model does not have Bluetooth connectivity, it includes Smart Diagnosis™, allowing you to troubleshoot issues via a smartphone app.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Voltage
230V
Number of Standard Cycles
8 wash programmes
Special Feature
Smart Inverter Technology
Material Type
Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient operation

affiliate-tick

Durable stainless steel drum

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No in-built heater

affiliate-cross

Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)

Customers commend its efficient washing performance and quiet operation. Some desire additional features like an in-built heater.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this washing machine for its energy efficiency, durable build, and effective stain removal capabilities.

Is an automatic washing machine good?

Yes, an automatic washing machine is highly convenient. It saves time, reduces effort, and ensures efficient cleaning. Ideal for busy households, it offers multiple wash cycles for different fabrics.

What is the difference between an automatic and normal washing machine?

An automatic washing machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning with minimal effort, while a normal (semi-automatic) machine requires manual intervention to transfer clothes between wash and spin cycles.

Can we use a fully automatic washing machine without tap water?

Yes, but it requires manual water filling. Without a direct tap connection, you must pour water into the drum as needed, which reduces convenience and affects automatic functionality.

Top 3 features of best automatic washing machines

Best Automatic Washing MachineBrandCycle Options
Washer Dispenser Options
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load (T70VBMB1Z)LGMultiple wash programs
Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX)WhirlpoolHard Water Wash, ZPF TechDetergent Dispenser
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)WhirlpoolMagic Clean, 12 Wash ProgramsAuto Tub Clean
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5)WhirlpoolStainWash, In-Built Heater
Automatic Detergent Dispenser
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load (WA70A4002GS/TL)SamsungNormal, Quick, DelicateMagic Dispenser
Samsung 7 kg Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load (WA70BG4441YYTL)SamsungEco Bubble, Digital InverterMagic Dispenser
Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load (NA-F60LF1HRB)Panasonic8 Wash Programs, AquaBeat
One-Touch Smart Wash
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHB1208Z4M)LGSteam Wash, 6 Motion DDIn-Built Heater
LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHP1209Z5M)LGAI DD, Allergy CareAuto Dosing
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load (T80VBMB4Z)LGTurboDrum, Smart Inverter
Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best automatic washing machine

Capacity: Choose a washing machine based on your household size. A 6–7 kg model suits small families, while 8 kg or more is ideal for larger households.

Wash Programmes: Look for machines offering multiple wash cycles like quick wash, heavy load, and delicate fabrics for better convenience.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for a 5-star rated machine to save electricity and reduce water consumption over time.

Special Features: Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, inverter motors, and steam wash enhance performance and convenience.

Build Quality: A stainless steel drum ensures durability and better cleaning compared to plastic alternatives.

FAQs on automatic washing machine

  • What is an automatic washing machine?

    An automatic washing machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning without manual intervention, offering convenience and efficiency.

  • Do automatic washing machines require a continuous water supply?

    Yes, most need a steady water supply, but some allow manual water filling if necessary.

  • Which detergent is best for automatic washing machines?

    Use low-sudsing, high-efficiency detergents to prevent excess foam and ensure effective cleaning.

  • Can an automatic washing machine wash heavy items like blankets?

    Yes, but ensure the machine’s capacity suits heavy loads and use the appropriate wash cycle.

  • How long does an automatic washing machine last?

    With proper maintenance, it typically lasts 8–12 years.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
