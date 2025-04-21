Get up to 12000 instant discount on refrigerators with Amazon sale: Top picks from Samsung, Whirlpool, and more

Amazon’s latest sale is your chance to score big on refrigerators, with up to ₹12,000 off top picks from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Whether you're upgrading to a spacious double door, a sleek side-by-side, or a compact mini fridge, there’s something to suit every kitchen. Cool savings ahead: Grab up to ₹ 12,000 off on top refrigerator brands during the Amazon sale.

Samsung and Whirlpool offer cutting-edge features, while Haier and Godrej provide great value without compromising on quality. Looking for something smaller? Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL’s mini fridges deliver convenience and style for compact spaces. With such a diverse range, now’s the perfect time to grab a fridge that fits your needs and your budget. Don't wait, these deals won’t last long!

Top offers for you:

Single door refrigerators, over 40% off

Single door refrigerators from Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej are now going at over 40% off. From compact designs to energy-smart cooling, these picks are ideal for smaller households or as a secondary fridge. If you’ve been meaning to replace an old model or upgrade without overspending, this is a solid time to act.

Best deals for you:

Double door refrigerators, over 40% off

Double door refrigerators from Samsung, Godrej, and Whirlpool are now available at over 40% off. With more storage, smart cooling zones, and energy-efficient performance, these models suit mid-to-large households. If you’re looking for a solid fridge that balances performance and price, these deals bring dependable brands within easy reach.

Best deals for you:

Side by side refrigerators, over 40% off

Upgrade your kitchen with style and substance - side-by-side refrigerators from Haier, Samsung, and Godrej are now available at over 40% off. These models bring spacious interiors, efficient cooling zones, and sleek designs that fit seamlessly into modern homes. Whether you're stocking up for a big family or love to entertain, this is the kind of storage that keeps up.

Best deals for you:

Mini fridges, over 50% off

Perfect for bedrooms, offices, or compact spaces - mini fridges are now over 40% off. Explore top picks from Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL, designed to chill efficiently without taking up much room. Whether you need extra storage or a personal cooler for snacks and drinks, these compact coolers bring serious convenience at a bargain.

Best deals for you:

FAQs on refrigerators What types of refrigerators are available in the Amazon sale? The sale includes double door, side-by-side, and mini fridges from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier.

Can I get discounts on mini fridges? Yes, mini fridges from brands like Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL are available at up to 40% off.

How much discount can I get on double door refrigerators? Double door refrigerators from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej are available with discounts of over 40%.

Are side-by-side fridges on sale? Yes, top brands like Haier, Samsung, and Godrej are offering side-by-side refrigerators at discounts up to 40%.

Can I buy a fridge with a large capacity on sale? Yes, the sale includes fridges with large capacities, including double door and side-by-side models, with significant discounts.

