Get up to 12000 instant discount on refrigerators with Amazon sale: Top picks from Samsung, Whirlpool, and more

ByBharat Sharma
Apr 21, 2025 08:38 PM IST

Save up to ₹12,000 instantly on refrigerators during the Amazon sale. Explore top models from Samsung, Whirlpool, and other leading brands.

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

₹22,490

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

₹12,390

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)

₹27,490

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

₹15,990

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

₹59,990

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

₹61,990

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB

₹8,125

ROCKWELL L 48Mini Fridge with Direct Cool Technology, Single Door Refrigerator Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, Silver

₹7,900

Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono)

₹10,990

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

₹12,190

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

₹12,390

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

₹14,990

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

₹15,990

Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190C WRF NY BL, Navy Blue)

₹12,990

Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel)

₹16,490

LG 185 L, 4 Star, Smart Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OBEY, Blue Euphoria, Smart Connect & Fast Ice Making)

₹15,790

Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z)

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

₹26,990

Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver)

₹23,190

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

₹22,490

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space)

₹25,990

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)

₹27,490

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL)

₹21,990

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)

₹20,490

Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)

₹21,490

Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GB-P, GE Black)

₹25,590

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

₹25,990

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

₹59,990

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

₹61,990

Midea 510L, frost free Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)

₹44,990

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)

₹81,990

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

₹79,990

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)

₹69,990

Godrej 600 L 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP RS, Opera Rose)

₹73,900

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

₹66,500

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

₹81,990

Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)

₹53,990

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB

₹8,125

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey

₹8,095

ROCKWELL 47L Mini Fridge with Freezer, 2 Star, Direct Cool Technology, Adjustable Shelves, Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, White

LG 43 L 1 Star Direct Cool Minibar Single Door Refrigerator (GL-M051RSWB, Super White)

Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G)

₹8,190

ROCKWELL L 48Mini Fridge with Direct Cool Technology, Single Door Refrigerator Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, Silver

₹7,900

Blue Star VC65D Single Door Visi Cooler (55 Ltrs, 3 shelves, Black)

₹11,880

BPL 45 Litre 2 Star Mini Bar Refrigerator (Black, BRC-F060RBPSKV)

₹11,999

Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters)

₹7,999

Amazon’s latest sale is your chance to score big on refrigerators, with up to 12,000 off top picks from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. Whether you're upgrading to a spacious double door, a sleek side-by-side, or a compact mini fridge, there’s something to suit every kitchen.

Cool savings ahead: Grab up to 12,000 off on top refrigerator brands during the Amazon sale.

Samsung and Whirlpool offer cutting-edge features, while Haier and Godrej provide great value without compromising on quality. Looking for something smaller? Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL’s mini fridges deliver convenience and style for compact spaces. With such a diverse range, now’s the perfect time to grab a fridge that fits your needs and your budget. Don't wait, these deals won’t last long!

Top offers for you:

Single door refrigerators, over 40% off

Single door refrigerators from Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej are now going at over 40% off. From compact designs to energy-smart cooling, these picks are ideal for smaller households or as a secondary fridge. If you’ve been meaning to replace an old model or upgrade without overspending, this is a solid time to act.

Best deals for you:

Double door refrigerators, over 40% off

Double door refrigerators from Samsung, Godrej, and Whirlpool are now available at over 40% off. With more storage, smart cooling zones, and energy-efficient performance, these models suit mid-to-large households. If you’re looking for a solid fridge that balances performance and price, these deals bring dependable brands within easy reach.

Best deals for you:

Side by side refrigerators, over 40% off

Upgrade your kitchen with style and substance - side-by-side refrigerators from Haier, Samsung, and Godrej are now available at over 40% off. These models bring spacious interiors, efficient cooling zones, and sleek designs that fit seamlessly into modern homes. Whether you're stocking up for a big family or love to entertain, this is the kind of storage that keeps up.

Best deals for you:

Mini fridges, over 50% off

Perfect for bedrooms, offices, or compact spaces - mini fridges are now over 40% off. Explore top picks from Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL, designed to chill efficiently without taking up much room. Whether you need extra storage or a personal cooler for snacks and drinks, these compact coolers bring serious convenience at a bargain.

Best deals for you:

FAQs on refrigerators

  • What types of refrigerators are available in the Amazon sale?

    The sale includes double door, side-by-side, and mini fridges from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier.

  • Can I get discounts on mini fridges?

    Yes, mini fridges from brands like Blue Star, LG, and ROCKWELL are available at up to 40% off.

  • How much discount can I get on double door refrigerators?

    Double door refrigerators from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej are available with discounts of over 40%.

  • Are side-by-side fridges on sale?

    Yes, top brands like Haier, Samsung, and Godrej are offering side-by-side refrigerators at discounts up to 40%.

  • Can I buy a fridge with a large capacity on sale?

    Yes, the sale includes fridges with large capacities, including double door and side-by-side models, with significant discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Get up to 12000 instant discount on refrigerators with Amazon sale: Top picks from Samsung, Whirlpool, and more
