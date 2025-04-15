Menu Explore
Best fridges under 10,000 in April 2025: Budget-friendly and reliable options for every household in India

ByNivedita Mishra
Apr 15, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Looking for an affordable fridge under ₹10,000? Here are some of the best options that offer great value, durability, and energy efficiency for your home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB View Details checkDetails

₹8,125

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,095

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G) View Details checkDetails

₹9,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROCKWELL 47L Mini Fridge with Freezer, 2 Star, Direct Cool Technology, Adjustable Shelves, Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most affordable

stylPro Mini Beauty Fridge (4 Liter/6 can): AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer for Skincare, Nail Polish, Serums, Creams, Moisturizers, Toners, Sunscreen and Home Items View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minifrost 50 Ltr, 2 Star Mini Refrigerator with Freezer Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Highest capacity

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Refrigerators under 10,000 are typically mini refrigerators, designed to offer compact cooling solutions for small spaces. These fridges are ideal for individuals, students, or small families who require basic refrigeration without the need for large storage capacity.

Cool your essentials with compact, efficient, and affordable fridges perfect for small Indian households.
Cool your essentials with compact, efficient, and affordable fridges perfect for small Indian households.

Their compact size makes them perfect for use in bedrooms, hostels, studio apartments, or as a secondary fridge in larger homes. Despite their smaller dimensions, many models come equipped with essential features like a chiller tray, adjustable shelves, and energy-efficient cooling. Mini refrigerators are also easy to move and consume less power, making them a practical and budget-friendly choice for those seeking functionality on a limited budget.

We have put together a list of some of the best options in this category that are available on Amazon. Check them out here.

Loading Suggestions...

The Blue Star 45 Ltr Mini Refrigerator offers compact convenience with a convertible cooling option, allowing you to switch between fridge and freezer modes as needed. Its Direct Cool technology ensures efficient cooling without high energy consumption, while the 2-star rating balances performance and savings. The stylish black finish and sturdy build make it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small flats. This mini fridge stands out for its practicality, especially with the convertible feature that enhances its versatility for varied storage needs.

Specifications

Brand
Blue Star
Capacity
45 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible fridge or freezer

affiliate-tick

Sleek black compact design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for families

affiliate-cross

Limited internal compartments

Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, fast cooling, and convertible feature. Some mention the quiet operation and stylish black look.

Why choose this product?

Convertible design, compact size, and energy savings make it ideal for small spaces and personal use.
 

Loading Suggestions...

The Blue Star 45 Ltr Mini Refrigerator in grey is ideal for compact spaces like bedrooms or hostels. It features a convertible function that switches between fridge and freezer modes as needed, offering great flexibility. With Direct Cool technology, it provides effective and consistent cooling while maintaining energy efficiency with a 2-star rating. The sleek grey exterior and single-door design make it both stylish and practical for everyday essentials. Its compact size and dual functionality are key highlights for individual users.

Specifications

Brand
Blue Star
Capacity
45 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible cooling feature

affiliate-tick

Compact and stylish design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No internal light

affiliate-cross

Limited freezer space

Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quiet operation, compact look, and cooling performance. Some highlight its convertible use as a standout feature.

Why choose this product?

Its convertible use, compact size, and modern look make it perfect for personal use in limited spaces.
 

Loading Suggestions...

The Cruise 45 L Compact Minibar Refrigerator offers an ideal solution for small spaces, with a convertible feature that lets users toggle between fridge and freezer. Its Direct Cool technology ensures efficient, uniform cooling with minimal energy use. The sleek graphite grey finish and space-saving design enhance its appeal for bedrooms, hotel rooms, or offices. This single-door unit combines style with practicality, offering reliable performance in a minimalist frame. Its flexibility and quiet operation make it a standout among compact refrigerators.

Specifications

Brand
Cruise
Capacity
45 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible fridge and freezer

affiliate-tick

Sleek graphite grey finish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No internal light

affiliate-cross

Limited bottle storage

Click Here to Buy

Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its elegant design, decent storage, and convertible option. Cooling speed and quiet operation are commonly praised features.

Why choose this product?

It blends convertible function, compact size, and quiet efficiency—perfect for personal use or small commercial settings.

Loading Suggestions...

The ROCKWELL 47L Mini Fridge is a compact, energy-efficient appliance suited for bedrooms, offices, or hostels. Its key feature is the convertible functionality, allowing users to switch between fridge and freezer modes depending on storage needs. It uses Direct Cool technology for effective cooling and includes adjustable shelves for customisable storage. The clean white finish and 2-star energy rating add to its everyday practicality. Its compact size and flexible design make it ideal for tight spaces without compromising on performance.

Specifications

Brand
ROCKWELL
Capacity
47 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adjustable storage shelves

affiliate-tick

Convertible fridge-freezer

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No internal lighting

affiliate-cross

Not frost-free

Click Here to Buy

ROCKWELL 47L Mini Fridge with Freezer, 2 Star, Direct Cool Technology, Adjustable Shelves, Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the compact size, efficient cooling, and flexibility. Many mention it fits well in bedrooms or small living spaces.

Why choose this product?

It’s versatile, compact, and user-friendly—ideal for small spaces, with convertible use and adjustable storage adding everyday convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Brand – Solimo 45L Mini Fridge is a compact and practical solution for bedrooms, dorms, or offices. It features Direct Cooling Technology for consistent performance and a convertible function that allows it to be used as a fridge or freezer. Its sleek black design fits into small spaces with ease, while the energy-efficient build keeps power use minimal. With a personal minibar style and reliable cooling, this mini fridge is ideal for users needing both flexibility and simplicity in daily use.

Specifications

Brand: Amazon Brand
Solimo
Capacity
45 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible fridge or freezer

affiliate-tick

Sleek and compact look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No interior lighting

affiliate-cross

Limited freezer size

Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its compact size, solid cooling, and versatility. Some mention it's quiet and works well in small areas.

Why choose this product?

Offers reliable cooling, convertible use, and compact convenience—ideal for personal or office spaces with limited room.

Loading Suggestions...

This 4-litre Mini Beauty Fridge is perfect for storing skincare essentials like serums, moisturisers, and toners. It features a thermoelectric system that cools and warms, allowing you to switch modes depending on seasonal or product needs. Its AC/DC compatibility makes it portable for both home and travel use. The lightweight, compact design fits easily on vanities or desktops. With quiet operation and dual functionality, this beauty fridge helps preserve product efficacy while offering unmatched convenience in a sleek, stylish package.

Specifications

Brand
stylPro
Capacity
4 litres / 6 cans
Configuration
Single door, portable unit
Energy Star
5 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding, AC/DC portable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Warms and cools as needed

affiliate-tick

Ideal for travel or vanity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small storage capacity

affiliate-cross

No temperature display

Click Here to Buy

stylPro Mini Beauty Fridge (4 Liter/6 can): AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer for Skincare, Nail Polish, Serums, Creams, Moisturizers, Toners, Sunscreen and Home Items

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the compact size, portability, and dual function. It's a favourite for skincare lovers and frequent travellers alike.

Why choose this product?

It’s perfect for beauty storage, portable use, and offers both cooling and warming modes for year-round product protection.

Loading Suggestions...

This 50L Single Door Mini Fridge is ideal for personal use in homes, offices, and dorm rooms. Its convertible feature allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes, offering flexibility for different storage needs. The compact yet spacious interior can accommodate beverages, snacks, or skincare, while Direct Cool technology ensures effective performance. The sleek black design blends well with any décor, and its energy-efficient operation makes it a smart choice for everyday cooling in limited spaces.

Specifications

Brand
Minifrost
Capacity
50 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
2 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible fridge and freezer

affiliate-tick

Spacious for its size

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No internal lighting

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for large items

Click Here to Buy

Minifrost 50 Ltr, 2 Star Mini Refrigerator with Freezer Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its good cooling, compact design, and quiet running. Many highlight the convertible feature as a useful bonus.

Why choose this product?

Great for small spaces, with convertible use and stylish looks—ideal for personal, office, or dormitory storage needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The CANDY 165L Direct Cool Refrigerator is a practical and stylish option for small households or offices. It features a single door design with a stabiliser-free operation, ensuring smooth performance even during voltage fluctuations. Its Direct Cool technology offers energy-efficient cooling while maintaining a compact footprint. The convertible feature allows users to switch between fridge and freezer modes, making it versatile for different storage needs. Its vibrant red finish adds a pop of colour, making it both functional and attractive for modern spaces.

Specifications

Brand
CANDY
Capacity
165 litres
Configuration
Single door with freezer
Energy Star
1 Star
Installation Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stabiliser-free operation

affiliate-tick

Compact yet spacious

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

1-star energy rating

affiliate-cross

Limited freezer space

Click Here to Buy

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its reliable cooling, stabiliser-free operation, and stylish red design. Some find it perfect for small spaces or apartments.

Why choose this product?

Offers stabiliser-free operation, energy-efficient cooling, and a stylish compact design—perfect for small spaces or modern home setups.

What is the price of 3 star mini fridge?

​In India, the price of a 3-star mini fridge typically ranges from 7,245 to 8,690, depending on the brand and features. For instance, the Midea MDRD86FGE03 45L 3 Star Single Door Mini Refrigerator is available at 8,490 . Similarly, the Godrej RD CHAMPION 99 C 3.2 99L Mini Fridge is priced at 6,990 . These prices are subject to change based on retailer and location

What size fridge for 2 people?

For two people, a fridge with a capacity of 150-250 litres is ideal. This size provides ample storage for groceries and beverages without taking up too much space in the kitchen.

Is a 1 star fridge good?

A 1-star fridge is not the most energy-efficient option. It consumes more power compared to higher-rated models, resulting in higher electricity bills. It may be suitable for budget-conscious buyers but less eco-friendly.

Top 3 features of best fridge under 10000

Best fridge under 10000VoltageAdditional FeaturesItem Weight
Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Black, MR60-GB220VFreezer compartment, Convertible16 kg
Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey220VFreezer compartment, Convertible16 kg
Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G)220VCompact design, Freezer compartment15 kg
ROCKWELL 47L Mini Fridge with Freezer, 2 Star, Direct Cool Technology, Adjustable Shelves, Ideal for Bedroom, Small Spaces, Hostels, and Offices, White220VAdjustable shelves, Compact design14 kg
Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling TechnologyNo data provided but it is ideal for home, office, dorm roomPersonal Minibar16000 g
Mini Beauty Fridge (4 Liter/6 can): AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer for Skincare, Nail Polish, Serums, Creams, Moisturizers, Toners, Sunscreen and Home Items220V / 12VPortable, Dual cooling & warming1.8 kg
**50 L Single Door Mini Fridge Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room48 VCompact Size15 kg
CANDY 165 L Direct Cool Single Door 1 Star Refrigerator with Stabilizer free Operation (Red Mono, CSD1761RM)220VStabilizer-free, Large capacity35 kg

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best fridge under 10000

Capacity: Choose a fridge with a capacity that suits your household size. For small families or individuals, a 45-100 litre capacity is ideal.

Energy efficiency: Look for a higher star rating (preferably 2 stars or above) for better energy efficiency, helping reduce electricity bills.

Additional features: Consider features like adjustable shelves, freezer compartments, and stabiliser-free operation for added convenience and functionality.

Design and size: Ensure the fridge fits well in your space and matches your kitchen or room decor. Compact models are perfect for smaller areas.

Price: Opt for a fridge that provides good value for money, meeting your needs while staying within your budget.

FAQs on fridge under ₹10000

  • What is the ideal capacity for a fridge under 10000?

    For small families or individuals, a fridge with a capacity of 45-100 litres is ideal, providing ample space without being too bulky.

  • Does a 1-star fridge consume more energy?

    Yes, a 1-star fridge is less energy-efficient compared to higher-rated models, leading to higher electricity consumption and increased bills.

  • Are mini fridges suitable for families?

    Mini fridges are perfect for single individuals or small families, offering compact storage for essentials like beverages, snacks, and dairy.

  • What are the common features in fridges under 10000?

    Common features include direct cool technology, freezer compartments, adjustable shelves, and stabiliser-free operation for better cooling performance.

  • Can I use a fridge under 10000 in a small apartment?

    Yes, mini and compact fridges are ideal for small apartments, offering efficient cooling without taking up much space.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

