Bumper deals on earphones and headphones during Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 70% off
May 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Tune into massive savings! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering bumper deals on earphones and headphones, with discounts soaring up to 70% off.
boAt Bassheads 105 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Iris Black)
₹2,499
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
₹5,099
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Blue)
₹5,099
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
₹3,489
Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)
₹599
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime+Rapid Charge,Flat-Folding and Collapsible, Light Weight, Work with Android and iOS- Mob White
₹6,996
View Details
₹2,990
Sennheiser HD 200 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones
₹3,879
Boult Audio Newly Launched XO Pro Black Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, Extra Bass, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Inline Control, IPX5 Water Resistant, Radial Finish, Earphones Wired Headphones with Mic
₹399
View Details
₹1,299
boAt Bassheads 100 C Wired Headphones Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, in Ear, 10Mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-Os Compatibility (Black)
₹499
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, On Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)
₹1,299
₹2,499
Boat Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation with Mic (Black Symphony)
₹1,599
Boat Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Aqua Blue)
₹1,299
boAt Rockerz 460 Wireless Over Ear Headphones w/Up to 30hrs Playtime, 40mm Drivers, Beast™ Mode, ENx™, Dual Pairing, BT v5.2, Instant Voice Assistant, Adaptive Fit(Active Black)
₹1,199
boAt Rockerz 255 Touch in Ear Neckband with Full Touch Controls, Spatial Audio, Up to 30H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Beast Mode, Enx Technology(Teal Green)
₹799
Boat Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic and Boat Signature Sound, Beast Mode for Gaming, Enx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2 (Active Black)
₹1,099
Boat BassHeads 100 in-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
₹299
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
₹1,999
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
₹1,999
Jbl C100Si Jbl Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Angled Buds Wired In Ear Earphones With Mic For Comfort Fit (Black)
₹5,099
JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Blue)
₹449
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (White)
₹1,999
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Red)
₹549
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black
₹1,899
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)
₹3,499
₹3,489
Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones (White), without mic
₹799
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
₹3,989
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black
₹7,589
Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Headband Stereo Headset -Blue
₹1,331
₹599
Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired in
₹999
Sony WI-C100 Wireless Headphones with Customizable Equalizer for Deep Bass & 25 Hrs Battery, DSEE-Upscale, Splash Proof, 360RA, Fast Pair, in-Ear Bluetooth Headset with mic for Phone Calls (Black) View Details
₹1,599
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Blue View Details
₹7,989
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- White View Details
₹7,874
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) View Details
₹6,996
₹6,996
Skullcandy Cassette On Ear Wireless Headphones, 22 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black View Details
₹2,299
Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 36 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - True Black View Details
₹5,999
Skullcandy Riff 2 On Ear Wireless Headphones, 40mm Drivers, Advanced Features Through The App, Collapsible Design, 34Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge- Black View Details
₹3,997
Skullcandy Grom Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, Volume-Limiting to 85dB + 45Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge Override Function, Adjustable Headband Strap & Collapsible Design- Black View Details
₹3,999
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over_Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, for iPhone and Android, 40 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass Tech - Bonus Line USB-C Cable -Black View Details
₹12,999
₹7,589
View Details
₹549
Sennheiser HD 400s Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic (Black) View Details
₹4,490
View Details
₹2,990
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black View Details
₹7,140
View Details
₹1,490
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth ₹5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper View Details
₹9,990
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
₹21,990
₹3,879
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details
₹13,990
Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 280 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones without microphone View Details
₹6,990
Sennheiser HD 660S2 Wired Audiophile Stereo Headphones with Natural, Relaxed, high-Fidelity Sound with Extra sub bass, Airflow-optimised 42mm high-Performance transducers, Designed in Germany View Details
₹26,990
₹399
View Details
₹1,299
View Details
₹329
Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 30H Playtime, AUX Option, Type-C Fast Charging, Massive 40mm Drivers, Sweatproof Gaming ANC Headphones View Details
₹2,999
View Details
₹329
Boult Audio Newly Launched XO Black Wired Earphones with 3.5mm Jack, Extra Bass, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Inline Control, IPX5 Water Resistant, HD Mic, Radial Finish, Earphones Wired Headphones with Mic View Details
₹299
View Details
₹449
Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones View Details
₹2,499
View Details
₹1,499
View Details
₹1,249
View Details
₹1,249
View Details
₹1,799
View Details
₹1,549
View Details
₹1,899
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 10mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43h Music Playback -Chromatic Blue View Details
₹1,899
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details
₹4,599
View Details
₹4,599
