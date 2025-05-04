Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on soundbars and home theatre systems from boAt, Zebronics, JBL
May 04, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Score up to 80% off on soundbars and home theatres from boAt, Zebronics, JBL and more – Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 is the upgrade your setup needs!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar Quake, Wired Subwoofer, 200W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
TRONICA PS07 Premium Series 7.1 Digital 60W Bluetooth Home Theater System PenDrive FM Aux TV Compatible with All Function Remote View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar with 16 W RMS Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Boat Aavante bar 600 Bluetooth Soundbar with 25W RMS Boat Signature Sound, 2.0 Channel with Dual Passive Radiators, Upto 7 Hours Playback & Multi Connectivity(Jade Black) View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar A2060 Dolby 2.1 Channel Soundbar w/Wired Subwoofer, Dolby Audio, 160 W Output, Multi-Connectivity, EQ Modes, Master Remote & Bluetooth v5.3(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 150 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 20W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Dual (52mm Driver & Passive Radiator), Upto 15 Hours Playback, Built in Battery, BTv5.3 | USB | mSD | AUX | FM | TWS, RGB LED View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 1500 20W Output, Wireless Portable Mini soundbar, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Bluetooth 5.0, mSD, AUX, LED Indicator and Glossy Finish View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS VITA 102, Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 16 Watts, Upto 16 Hours Playback, Powerful Dual Drivers, Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, RGB LED, TWS | BTv5.3 | USB | AUX | mSD View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Vita Pro with TWS 24 W Bluetooth Soundbar 24 W Bluetooth Soundbar (RGB, Stereo Channel) View Details
|
₹1,798
|
|
|
Zebronics Ace Plus Wireless Soundbar with 30W Output, Dual Passive Radiator, RGB Lights,Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Bluetooth 5.1,Coaxial Input, AUX, FM Radio, USB, mSD, TWS Function View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹79,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W) View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black) View Details
|
₹30,290
|
|
|
Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
|
₹22,989
|
|
|
Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black) View Details
|
₹46,490
|
|
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar with 100W RMS Boat Signature Sound, 2.1 CH,Multi-Connectivity Modes,BT v5.3,Wired Subwoofer,EQ Modes,Bass & Treble Control & Remote Control(Pitch Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro, 240W Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.3, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar 2400 5.1CH Soundbar with 180W RMS, Wired Subwoofer, 2 Rear Satellites, Boat Signature Sound, Multi Compatibility, EQ Modes & Remote Control(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9900 Soundbar, 725 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, 7.2.2 (5.2.4), 2x Wireless (Subwoofer & Satellites), BT v5.3 | HDMI eARC | Optical IN | AUX | USB, RGB LED, Wireless UHF Mic, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar, Dolby Audio, 600 Watts, Wireless (Dual Rear Satellites & 6.5 Subwoofer), Triple Driver Soundbar, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Racetrack Drivers Soundbar, 13.33cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, USB, Glossy Finish, Wall Mountable (Juke BAR 3910) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar with 140 Watts, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, Virtual 5.1, Wall Mountable Design View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3903 Soundbar, 80 Watts, Virtual 5.1 Surround, Dual Driver Soundbar, 4.5 Subwoofer, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | USB | AUX, Wall Mountable View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹15,989
|
|
|
Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback). View Details
|
₹34,989
|
|
|
Sony New Launch BRAVIA Theatre BAR 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, IMAX,Dolby Atmos/DTSx (HT-A9000) with subwoofer SW5 & Rear Speaker SA-RS5-Black View Details
|
₹202,979
|
|
|
TRONICA TR-1502 Newly Launched Auxiliary Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater System with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 70W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Remote,Sleek Finish(Black) View Details
|
₹3,551
|
|
|
TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish, Home Theatre System (Black) View Details
|
₹2,975
|
|
|
|
|
TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theater System Bluetooth, USB, FM, SD, AUX, RCA Inputs, LED TV Compatible, 4 Active Subwoofer, 3 Passive Radiator, Vivid Lighting, Wireless Remote View Details
|
₹2,255
|
|
|
TRONICA TR-1501 Auxiliary, Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish (Black) View Details
|
₹3,005
|
|
|
TRONICA BT666 4.1 Home Theater System with Bluetooth/FM/USB/Aux/TV Support & Remote (6 inches Woofer 90W Output) Speaker View Details
|
₹3,330
|
|
|
TRONICA Firefly 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System with FM/PenDrive/Sd Card/Mobile/Aux Support & Remote (5.1 Speaker Set) Black View Details
|
₹2,111
|
|
