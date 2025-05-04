Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on soundbars and home theatre systems from boAt, Zebronics, JBL

ByNivedita Mishra
May 04, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Score up to 80% off on soundbars and home theatres from boAt, Zebronics, JBL and more – Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 is the upgrade your setup needs!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in, English/Hindi, BT, Powerful Soundbar 80W RMS, smart App control, music streaming, advanced dual far field mics, inbuilt dual sub, HDMI ARC, Optical View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Aavante Bar Quake, Wired Subwoofer, 200W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA PS07 Premium Series 7.1 Digital 60W Bluetooth Home Theater System PenDrive FM Aux TV Compatible with All Function Remote View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar with 16 W RMS Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante bar 600 Bluetooth Soundbar with 25W RMS Boat Signature Sound, 2.0 Channel with Dual Passive Radiators, Upto 7 Hours Playback & Multi Connectivity(Jade Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante Bar A2060 Dolby 2.1 Channel Soundbar w/Wired Subwoofer, Dolby Audio, 160 W Output, Multi-Connectivity, EQ Modes, Master Remote & Bluetooth v5.3(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS VITA BAR 150 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 20W RMS, 2.0 Channel, Dual (52mm Driver & Passive Radiator), Upto 15 Hours Playback, Built in Battery, BTv5.3 | USB | mSD | AUX | FM | TWS, RGB LED View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 1500 20W Output, Wireless Portable Mini soundbar, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Bluetooth 5.0, mSD, AUX, LED Indicator and Glossy Finish View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS VITA 102, Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar, 16 Watts, Upto 16 Hours Playback, Powerful Dual Drivers, Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, RGB LED, TWS | BTv5.3 | USB | AUX | mSD View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Vita Pro with TWS 24 W Bluetooth Soundbar 24 W Bluetooth Soundbar (RGB, Stereo Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹1,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics Ace Plus Wireless Soundbar with 30W Output, Dual Passive Radiator, RGB Lights,Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Bluetooth 5.1,Coaxial Input, AUX, FM Radio, USB, mSD, TWS Function View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in, English/Hindi, BT, Powerful Soundbar 80W RMS, smart App control, music streaming, advanced dual far field mics, inbuilt dual sub, HDMI ARC, Optical View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details checkDetails

₹79,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2), Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel, Built-in Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI & Optical Connectivity (300W) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹8,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Aavante Bar Quake, Wired Subwoofer, 200W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar with 100W RMS Boat Signature Sound, 2.1 CH,Multi-Connectivity Modes,BT v5.3,Wired Subwoofer,EQ Modes,Bass & Treble Control & Remote Control(Pitch Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro, 240W Signature Sound, 2.1CH, Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.3, Multiple Ports, Bass & Treble Controls, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boat Aavante Bar 2400 5.1CH Soundbar with 180W RMS, Wired Subwoofer, 2 Rear Satellites, Boat Signature Sound, Multi Compatibility, EQ Modes & Remote Control(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9900 Soundbar, 725 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, 7.2.2 (5.2.4), 2x Wireless (Subwoofer & Satellites), BT v5.3 | HDMI eARC | Optical IN | AUX | USB, RGB LED, Wireless UHF Mic, Deep Bass View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar, Dolby Audio, 600 Watts, Wireless (Dual Rear Satellites & 6.5 Subwoofer), Triple Driver Soundbar, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS 120 Watts Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Racetrack Drivers Soundbar, 13.33cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, USB, Glossy Finish, Wall Mountable (Juke BAR 3910) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar with 140 Watts, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, Virtual 5.1, Wall Mountable Design View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3903 Soundbar, 80 Watts, Virtual 5.1 Surround, Dual Driver Soundbar, 4.5 Subwoofer, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | USB | AUX, Wall Mountable View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹15,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback). View Details checkDetails

₹34,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony New Launch BRAVIA Theatre BAR 9 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, IMAX,Dolby Atmos/DTSx (HT-A9000) with subwoofer SW5 & Rear Speaker SA-RS5-Black View Details checkDetails

₹202,979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA TR-1502 Newly Launched Auxiliary Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater System with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 70W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Remote,Sleek Finish(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,551

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish, Home Theatre System (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,975

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA PS07 Premium Series 7.1 Digital 60W Bluetooth Home Theater System PenDrive FM Aux TV Compatible with All Function Remote View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theater System Bluetooth, USB, FM, SD, AUX, RCA Inputs, LED TV Compatible, 4 Active Subwoofer, 3 Passive Radiator, Vivid Lighting, Wireless Remote View Details checkDetails

₹2,255

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA TR-1501 Auxiliary, Bluetooth Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,005

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA BT666 4.1 Home Theater System with Bluetooth/FM/USB/Aux/TV Support & Remote (6 inches Woofer 90W Output) Speaker View Details checkDetails

₹3,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRONICA Firefly 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System with FM/PenDrive/Sd Card/Mobile/Aux Support & Remote (5.1 Speaker Set) Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,111

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is on in full swing, and if you haven’t jumped onto the bandwagon yet, now’s the time! This isn’t just another sale – it’s your golden chance to grab some fantastic deals on gadgets that have been sitting on your wish-list for too long. 

Experience cinema-like sound at home with immersive soundbars and theatre systems built for clarity during the Amazon Summer sale.
Experience cinema-like sound at home with immersive soundbars and theatre systems built for clarity during the Amazon Summer sale.

If you’ve been eyeing entertainment gadgets, you’re in luck. Soundbars, home theatres, and more are available at jaw-dropping discounts. Whether it’s upgrading your movie nights or enhancing your music sessions, these deals are worth a serious look. So, why wait? Dive in, explore the offers, and give your home entertainment a much-deserved upgrade!

We have short-listed some of the best options from across many brands. Do check them out here.

Bank card offers and other discounts on soundbars and home theatres during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • HDFC Bank: 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI.
  • ICICI Bank: 5% instant discount on select purchases with credit and debit cards.
  • BOB Cards: Flat instant discount on EMI transactions for select products.
  • Amazon Business Customers: Up to 1,500 cashback on the first three orders.

 

Top Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best Deals on Soundbars

We have put together some of the best discount offers on soundbars from leading brands. Check them out here.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 73% off on boAt soundbars

Looking to boost your home entertainment? boAt soundbars are just what you need! Sleek, powerful, and surprisingly affordable, they deliver rich audio that transforms movie nights and music sessions. Whether you're after deep bass or crisp vocals, boAt has a model for you. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on, it's the perfect time to grab one.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on Zebronics soundbars

Zebronics soundbars pack a punch without breaking the bank. Known for their value and performance, they’re perfect for upgrading your TV’s sound in minutes. From thumping bass to clear dialogue, Zebronics delivers it all. If you want cinema-style audio at home, now’s the moment—grab yours during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 before the deals disappear!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 53% off on JBL soundbars

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to grab a JBL soundbar. Known for their premium audio quality and sleek designs, JBL soundbars turn any living room into a mini theatre. Whether it's movie nights or music sessions, you'll hear every detail. Don’t miss out – these brilliant deals won’t last forever. Snag yours now!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 56% off on Samsung soundbars

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment with Samsung soundbars. Known for their exceptional audio quality and sleek designs, Samsung offers a range of soundbars to suit every need. Whether you're looking for immersive surround sound or compact solutions, there's a deal for you. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers -- upgrade your sound experience today!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on home theatres

We have bunched together some of the best options in home theatre systems that are part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 74% off on boAt home theatre

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is buzzing with exciting deals on boAt home theatres. Whether you're after booming bass or immersive surround sound, now’s the perfect time to upgrade. With sleek designs and smart features, boAt systems are going fast. Don’t miss out—grab a summer steal and bring the cinema vibe home for less!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on Zebronics home theatre

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering substantial discounts on Zebronics home theatre systems and soundbars, with savings of up to 73%. This is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with high-quality audio equipment at reduced prices

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 38% off on Sony home theatre

Amazons Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on Sony home theatre systems. Whether you're upgrading to immersive Dolby Atmos or seeking a sleek soundbar, Sony’s premium audio gear is now more affordable. With additional bank discounts and cashback offers, it's the perfect time to enhance your home entertainment setup.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 52% off on Tronica home theatre

Enjoy up to 60% off on Tronica home theatre systems during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Grab powerful sound, deep bass, and Bluetooth connectivity—perfect for budget-friendly, immersive entertainment right at home. Don’t miss these limited-time offers!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best soundbars in 2025 from top audio brands like Sony, JBL and many more: Expert recommendations for home

Soundbar Buying Guide: Here is all you need to know before buying a Soundbar to enhance your audio experience

Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Best soundbars for TV: Top 7 options for rich audio, deep bass and an enhanced viewing experience

Best soundbars: Pick from 10 options to transform your home audio experience

FAQs on soundbars and home theatres

  • What’s the difference between a soundbar and a home theatre?

    A soundbar is compact; home theatres offer full surround sound with multiple speakers.

  • Are soundbars good for TVs?

    Yes, they improve TV audio significantly with easy setup.

  • Do home theatres need amplifiers?

    Many include built-in amplifiers; others require external ones.

  • Can I use Bluetooth with soundbars?

    Most modern soundbars support Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

  • Which is better for movies?

    Home theatres give immersive audio; soundbars are simpler but effective.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on soundbars and home theatre systems from boAt, Zebronics, JBL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On