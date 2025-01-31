Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Best soundbars for TV: Top 7 options for rich audio, deep bass and an enhanced viewing experience

By Affiliate Desk
Jan 31, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Looking for a soundbar to improve your TV experience? Explore our list of the 7 best soundbars and choose the right one for you.

boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq, 100W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, Multi-Connectivity Modes, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Pitch Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Best Overall Product

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹17,600

Best Value For Money

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar with 100 Watts, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, Virtual 5.1, Wall Mountable Design View Details checkDetails

Saiyin 40W Soundbar for TV, 14.2 Inches Sound Bar for PC, Home Theater System with Bluetooth 5.3/Optical/AUX Input, Remote Control, Powered Adapt View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W Surround Sound, 2.2 Channel soundbar with 2 in-Built subwoofers, Multiple EQ and Input Modes, Remote Accessibility, Bluetooth v5.1, Made in India Sound bar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

CrossBeats Blaze B30 Bluetooth 30W Soundbar Gaming RGB Light | AUX, BT, SD Card, USB &FM I 8 Hrs Playtime Fast Charge| TWS Pairing| Built in mic| BT Speaker for TV, Mobile, PC, Laptop, Tablet - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

A soundbar is an essential component for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment system. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right soundbar can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 7 best soundbars for TV to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end soundbar with all the latest features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect soundbar for your needs.

Best sound bar for TV: Upgrade your TV sound with the best soundbars for clear, immersive, and powerful audio.
Best sound bar for TV: Upgrade your TV sound with the best soundbars for clear, immersive, and powerful audio.

boAt Aavante Bar 1500

The boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is a powerful soundbar that delivers crystal-clear sound and deep bass. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, this soundbar is perfect for enhancing your TV viewing experience.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
120W
Size
35 inches

Reasons to buy

Powerful sound quality

Sleek design

Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for smaller rooms

boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq, 100W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, Multi-Connectivity Modes, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Pitch Black)

The boAt Aavante Bar 610 is a stylish and compact soundbar that offers immersive sound and versatile connectivity options. With its sleek design and powerful audio performance, this soundbar is perfect for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
60W
Size
35 inches

Reasons to buy

Stylish and compact design

Immersive sound quality

Versatile connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

May lack bass for some users

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)

The Sony HT-S20R is a high-quality soundbar that delivers clear and balanced sound with its 5.1 channel surround sound system. With Bluetooth connectivity and easy setup, this soundbar is perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
400W
Size
45 inches

Reasons to buy

5.1 channel surround sound

Easy setup

Cinematic audio experience

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

Also read:Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3902

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3902 is a budget-friendly soundbar that offers great value for money. With its Bluetooth connectivity and wall-mountable design, this soundbar is perfect for smaller spaces and tight budgets.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
80W
Size
32 inches

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly

Wall-mountable design

Good value for money

Reasons to avoid

Lower power output

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar with 100 Watts, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, Virtual 5.1, Wall Mountable Design

The Saiyin Soundbar is a versatile and feature-packed soundbar that offers a theater-like audio experience. With Bluetooth and optical connectivity, this soundbar is perfect for music enthusiasts and movie lovers.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, Optical, AUX
Subwoofer
No
Total Power Output
100W
Size
40 inches

Reasons to buy

Theater-like audio experience

Versatile connectivity options

Great for music and movies

Reasons to avoid

Lacks subwoofer for deep bass

Saiyin 40W Soundbar for TV, 14.2 Inches Sound Bar for PC, Home Theater System with Bluetooth 5.3/Optical/AUX Input, Remote Control, Powered Adapt

Also read:Soundbar Buying Guide: Here is all you need to know before buying a Soundbar to enhance your audio experience

The Mivi Fort Q120 is a compact and powerful soundbar with subwoofers that deliver immersive sound. With its accessibility features and easy setup, this soundbar is perfect for users looking for a hassle-free audio experience.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
80W
Size
30 inches

Reasons to buy

Compact and powerful design

Immersive sound experience

Easy setup

Reasons to avoid

May lack advanced connectivity options

Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W Surround Sound, 2.2 Channel soundbar with 2 in-Built subwoofers, Multiple EQ and Input Modes, Remote Accessibility, Bluetooth v5.1, Made in India Sound bar for TV

The CrossBeats Blaze B30 is a feature-packed Bluetooth soundbar that offers immersive sound and powerful bass. With its advanced connectivity options and sleek design, this soundbar is perfect for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USB
Subwoofer
Yes
Total Power Output
120W
Size
35 inches

Reasons to buy

Feature-packed Bluetooth soundbar

Immersive sound experience

Powerful bass

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

CrossBeats Blaze B30 Bluetooth 30W Soundbar Gaming RGB Light | AUX, BT, SD Card, USB &FM I 8 Hrs Playtime Fast Charge| TWS Pairing| Built in mic| BT Speaker for TV, Mobile, PC, Laptop, Tablet - Black

Also read:Best soundbars under 10,000: Top 10 options that are immersive, sleek and versatile

Top 4 features of best sound bar for TVs:

 

Best Sound Bar for TVsConnectivitySubwooferTotal Power OutputSize
boAt Aavante Bar 1500Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMIYes120W35 inches
boAt Aavante Bar 610Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMIYes60W35 inches
Sony HT-S20RBluetooth, HDMI, USBYes400W45 inches
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3902Bluetooth, AUX, USBYes80W32 inches
Saiyin SoundbarBluetooth, Optical, AUXNo100W40 inches
Mivi Fort Q120Bluetooth, AUX, USBYes80W30 inches
CrossBeats Blaze B30Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USBYes120W35 inches

FAQs on sound bar for tv

  • What is the best soundbar for a small room?

    The boAt Aavante Bar 610 is a great choice for smaller rooms, with its compact design and immersive sound quality.

  • Does the Sony HT-S20R support wireless connectivity?

    Yes, the Sony HT-S20R features Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio streaming.

  • Which soundbar offers the best value for money?

    The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3902 offers the best value for money with its affordable price and great sound quality.

  • Are all the soundbars wall-mountable?

    Yes, most of the soundbars in our list are wall-mountable for easy installation and space-saving design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

