10 best soundbars for 2023: TV audio upgrade for all budgets

TV audio plays a pivotal role in enhancing your entertainment experience, and a well-chosen soundbar can make all the difference. Whether you're watching your favourite movies, sports events, or binge-watching TV series, the right soundbar can transform your living room into a cinematic space. A good soundbar enhances your sound experience, takes up less space, is easier to set up and is affordable.

So, for your convenience in this list we’ve included from budget-friendly options to high-end audio systems, these soundbars promise to take your TV audio to the next level, ensuring that every moment is filled with rich, immersive sound.

1. boAt Aavante Bar 2400 5.1CH Soundbar

The boAt Aavante Bar 2400 is a powerful 5.1 channel soundbar designed to enhance your home entertainment experience. With a total output of 2400 watts, it delivers immersive sound quality for movies, music, and gaming. This soundbar features multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and AUX, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your living room.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Wattage: ‎180 Watts

Power source: Battery Powered

Weight: 7 g

Dimensions: 6.5 x 78 x 9 Centimeters

Pros Cons High wattage output for a cinematic experience. May be bulky for smaller spaces. Multiple connectivity options for versatility.

B0CBPB516H

2. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3810 PRO Dolby Audio Soundbar

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3810 PRO is a Dolby Audio certified soundbar that delivers rich and immersive sound. With 100 watts of power, it enhances the audio of your TV or music system. It comes with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and supports Bluetooth connectivity for seamless music streaming. The sleek design and LED display make it a stylish addition to your entertainment setup.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Wattage: 100 Watts

Power source: ‎Corded Electric

Weight: 3 kg 850 g

Dimensions: 90 x 7.6 x 12 Centimeters

Pros Cons Dolby Audio certification for superior sound quality. Limited HDMI ports. Glossy finish on the top and a Retro style Volume controller

B0BHZH2YMB

3. boAt Aavante Bar Tune Soundbar

The boAt Aavante Bar Tune Soundbar is a compact yet powerful audio solution for your home. With 120 watts of output, it offers clear and dynamic sound. It comes with multiple preset sound modes for different content types, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music wirelessly. The slim profile of this soundbar makes it ideal for small spaces.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎boAt

Wattage: 60 Watts

Power source: Battery Powered

Weight: 2 kg 100 g

Dimensions: 86.5 x 7.8 x 6.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design. May lack some advanced connectivity options. Customizable sound modes.

B0BTDRVFW1

4. Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 Soundbar

The Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker Soundbar is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on sound quality. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it ensures a stable and quick connection to your devices. The built-in modules enhance bass performance, while the included remote control provides convenient operation. This soundbar is a great addition to smaller rooms or as a secondary audio source.

Specifications:

Brand: amazon basics

Wattage: ‎16 Watts

Power source: ‎Battery Powered

Weight: 635 g

Dimensions: 5.5 x 37.8 x 6 Centimeters

Pros Cons Affordable price point. Limited sound customization options. 2x bass reflex ports included

B0BLNKCMQD

5. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar

The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 is a high-powered 200W soundbar that brings cinema-like audio to your home. With its surround sound technology, it creates an immersive listening experience. This soundbar offers various connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and HDMI input. Its sleek design and wall-mountable feature help save space.

Specifications:

Brand: GOVO

Wattage: ‎160 Watts

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: 5 kg 900 g

Dimensions: 9 x 90 x 7.9 Centimeters

Pros Cons Powerful 200W output. Maybe too large for some small TV setups. surround sound for immersive audio.

B09YV5LC7F

6. F&D E200 3W 2.0 Channel Wired Soundbar

F&D E200 is a compact 2.0 channel wired soundbar that's perfect for small spaces or desktop setups. Despite its size, it delivers clear and balanced audio with 3W of power per channel. It connects via a standard 3.5mm audio jack and offers hassle-free operation. Its minimalist design blends well with any decor.

Specifications:

Brand: F&D

Wattage: ‎3 Watts

Power source: Battery Powered

Weight: 650 g

Dimensions: ‎44.9 x 10.8 x 9.2 cm; 650 Grams

Pros Cons Compact and easy to place. Limited power for larger rooms. Affordable and straightforward setup.

B008ZXS7PY

7. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A is a compact soundbar with a separate subwoofer for enhanced bass. With 120W of total output, it delivers robust sound for your entertainment needs. This soundbar supports various connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB. Its compact size makes it suitable for bedrooms or smaller living spaces.

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Wattage: 60 Watts

Power source: ‎Corded Electric

Weight: 2 kg 450 g

Dimensions: 14.7 x 31.2 x 45.4 Centimeters

Pros Cons Separate subwoofer for deep bass. May not suit larger rooms. Compact and space-saving design.

B0BJPVVVRN

8. Blaupunkt Germany's SBW200 160 Watt 2.1 Soundbar

The Blaupunkt Germany SBW200 is a 2.1 channel soundbar system that offers 160 watts of total power output. It includes a wireless subwoofer for a more immersive audio experience. This soundbar features multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI, and AUX. Its elegant design and wall-mountable capability make it a versatile addition to your home theater setup.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎Blaupunkt

Wattage: 160 Watts

Power source: ‎AC

Weight: 7 kg

Dimensions: 87 x 45 x 20 Centimeters

Pros Cons Wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass. Pricier than some other options. HDMI connectivity for high-quality audio and video.

B08NYFMG44

9. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA15 14W Bluetooth Soundbar

The Blaupunkt SBA15 is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences. With its newly launched design, it offers 14 watts of pure sonic power, ensuring that your movies, music, and games come to life with clarity and depth. This soundbar connects effortlessly to your devices via Bluetooth, enabling you to stream your favorite playlists or podcasts wirelessly.

Specifications:

Brand ‎Blaupunkt

Wattage: 14 Watts

Power source: Battery Powered

Weight: ‎600 g

Dimensions: 40 x 90 x 90 Centimeters

Pros Cons Compact and easy to place. Lower wattage compared to some other models. Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming.

B0BL1BW6FK

10. ZEBRONICS Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar

The ZEBRONICS Vita Plus Mini is a petite powerhouse designed to elevate your audio experience, even in limited spaces. With 16 watts of audio prowess packed into its sleek frame, this soundbar defies expectations by delivering impressive sound quality that belies its size. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite series, hosting a small gathering, or enjoying a quiet night in, the Vita Plus Mini ensures that every sound is clear and resonant.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Wattage: 16 Watts

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: ‎729 g

Dimensions: 6.5 x 31.3 x 6.2 Centimeters

Pros Cons Compact and easy to move. Limited power for larger rooms or TV setups. Decent sound quality for its size.

B09MWH6RBF

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Aavante Bar 2400 5.1CH Soundbar Enjoy a cinematic audio experience with 5.1 channel surround sound. Powerful sound output for a room-filling audio experience. Connect via Bluetooth, AUX, USB, or HDMI for versatile playback. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3810 PRO Dolby Audio Soundbar Experience crystal-clear sound with Dolby audio technology. Enhance bass and overall audio quality with high quality bass. Customize audio settings with the included remote control. boAt Aavante Bar Tune Soundbar Aesthetically pleasing design that complements any living space. Rich stereo sound with deep bass for an enhanced listening experience. Quick and hassle-free installation for immediate use. Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 Soundbar Seamless wireless connectivity with compatible devices. Space-saving design that fits well in small rooms or apartments. Crisp and clear audio for movies, music, and gaming. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar High wattage for powerful and dynamic sound output. Enjoy immersive surround sound without multiple speakers. Convenient display for tracking settings and volume. F&D E200 3W 2.0 Channel Wired Soundbar Ideal for desktops and small spaces with a minimalist design. Clear and balanced stereo sound for various audio content. Plug and play with a standard audio jack. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer Space-efficient soundbar with a separate subwoofer for enhanced bass. Choose from different audio presets for movies, music, and gaming. Conveniently adjust settings from a distance. Blaupunkt Germany's SBW200 160 Watt 2.1 Soundbar Stereo sound with a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass. High-power audio for an immersive entertainment experience. Stream music wirelessly from your devices. Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA15 14W Bluetooth Soundbar Easily connect devices for wireless audio playback. Decent power for clear sound in smaller rooms. Fits seamlessly into modern interiors. ZEBRONICS Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar Balanced sound with enhanced clarity. Compact and lightweight, perfect for on-the-go music. Connect non-Bluetooth devices through the AUX port.

Best overall product

When it comes to achieving an immersive audio experience without compromising on space, the Zebronics Juke Bar 100A Compact Soundbar stands out as the best overall product. Designed to deliver exceptional sound quality, this compact soundbar perfectly blends versatility and performance, making it a top choice for every audio enthusiast. With its sleek and modern design, the Juke Bar 100A effortlessly enhances any room decor while providing a truly cinematic sound experience.

Best value for money

The Blaupunkt SBA15 14W Bluetooth Soundbar is truly the epitome of value for money when it comes to enhancing your audio experience. With its sleek design and compact size, this soundbar is perfect for smaller spaces without compromising on sound quality. Boasting a powerful 14W output, it effortlessly fills the room with crisp and clear audio, immersing you in a cinematic experience like no other. What sets this soundbar apart is its Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to effortlessly connect your devices and stream your favorite music or movies wirelessly.

How to find the perfect soundbar?

When it comes to enhancing your home entertainment experience, finding the perfect soundbar can make all the difference. But with so many options available in the market, it can be a daunting task to find the one that suits your needs. The first step in your search is to assess your specific requirements. Consider factors such as the size of your room, the desired audio output, and your budget. Research different soundbar models and read reviews from reputable sources to gather insights from other users. Pay attention to features like connectivity options, audio quality, and the compatibility with your television or other devices.