Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Smartwatches under 45000 come with style and elegance for all: Top 10 options to upgrade

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 25, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Discover the best smartwatches under 45000 in 2022 with top features and value for money. Compare products to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Women Smart Watch for Android iOS Phone Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Waterproof Activity Tracker Pedometer Step Calories Counter Sleep Tracker Exercise Sport Luxury Fashion Lady Smartwatch, AK15 silver, sport View Details checkDetails

₹16,191

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In today's fast-paced world, a smartwatch is an essential gadget that not only tells time but also tracks your fitness, monitors your health, and keeps you connected. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare the top 10 smartwatches under 45000 in 2022, enabling you to make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who values style and functionality, there's a smartwatch for everyone in this list.

Smartwatch under 45000 comes with multiple features and options.
Smartwatch under 45000 comes with multiple features and options.

Loading Suggestions...

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a sleek and stylish smartwatch that offers advanced health and fitness tracking features. With built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and a long battery life, it's perfect for active individuals. The AMOLED display and compatibility with voice assistants add to its appeal.

Specifications

Waterproof
Yes
Heart Rate Monitor
Yes
Battery Life
6+ days
Compatibility
iOS, Android

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced health and fitness tracking

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Sleek design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited app ecosystem

affiliate-cross

Lack of third-party watch faces

Click Here to Buy

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Its military-grade durability, water resistance, and exceptional battery life make it ideal for adventure seekers. The vibrant AMOLED display and multiple sports modes further enhance its appeal.

Specifications

Durability
Military-grade
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Battery Life
Up to 18 days
Sports Modes
100+

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rugged and durable design

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Variety of sports modes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited app support

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

Click Here to Buy

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

Loading Suggestions...

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a focus on style and functionality. It offers comprehensive health tracking, including blood oxygen monitoring and stress tracking. The large display and customizable watch faces add to its appeal.

Specifications

Health Monitoring
Blood Oxygen, Stress
Display
1.55-inch HD
Battery Life
Up to 10 days
Compatibility
iOS, Android

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish design

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive health tracking

affiliate-tick

Customizable watch faces

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited third-party app support

affiliate-cross

Inconsistent heart rate monitoring

Click Here to Buy

Women Smart Watch for Android iOS Phone Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Waterproof Activity Tracker Pedometer Step Calories Counter Sleep Tracker Exercise Sport Luxury Fashion Lady Smartwatch, AK15 silver, sport

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Watch is a premium smartwatch that offers seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones. Its AMOLED display, extensive workout tracking, and impressive battery life make it a compelling choice for OnePlus users.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Workout Modes
110+
Battery Life
Up to 14 days
Compatibility
OnePlus smartphones

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices

affiliate-tick

Extensive workout tracking

affiliate-tick

Premium design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited compatibility with non-OnePlus smartphones

affiliate-cross

Limited app ecosystem

Click Here to Buy

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a premium smartwatch that seamlessly blends style and functionality. With advanced health tracking, a rotating bezel for navigation, and a customizable interface, it's a versatile choice for users looking for a high-end smartwatch experience.

Specifications

Health Tracking
ECG, Blood Pressure
Navigation
Rotating bezel
Battery Life
Up to 2 days
Compatibility
iOS, Android

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium design and build quality

affiliate-tick

Advanced health tracking features

affiliate-tick

Intuitive navigation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Short battery life

affiliate-cross

Limited third-party app support

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a sleek and lightweight smartwatch with a focus on fitness and wellness. It offers advanced workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a range of health-focused features, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications

Fitness Tracking
Advanced workout modes
Heart Rate Monitoring
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 2 days
Compatibility
iOS, Android

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive fitness tracking

affiliate-tick

Health-focused features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited battery life

affiliate-cross

Lack of ECG and blood pressure monitoring

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers essential fitness tracking features and a lightweight design. With built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance, it's a practical choice for users looking for a reliable and affordable smartwatch.

Specifications

Fitness Tracking
Built-in GPS
Heart Rate Monitoring
Yes
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Compatibility
iOS, Android

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable price

affiliate-tick

Essential fitness tracking features

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited battery life

affiliate-cross

Basic health monitoring features

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches under 45000:

Best smartwatches under 45000WaterproofHeart Rate MonitorBattery LifeCompatibility
Fitbit Versa 3YesYes6+ daysiOS, Android
Amazfit T-Rex ProYesYesUp to 18 daysiOS, Android
Noise ColorFit Pro 3YesYesUp to 10 daysiOS, Android
OnePlus WatchYesYesUp to 14 daysOnePlus smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3YesYesUp to 2 daysiOS, Android
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2YesYesUp to 2 daysiOS, Android
Samsung Galaxy Watch ActiveYesYesUp to 2 daysiOS, Android

FAQs on smartwatch under 45000

  • What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2?

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers a battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge, making it suitable for daily use.

  • Does the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 support iOS devices?

    Yes, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is compatible with iOS devices, allowing iPhone users to enjoy its features and functionality.

  • Is the OnePlus Watch compatible with non-OnePlus smartphones?

    While the OnePlus Watch is optimized for use with OnePlus smartphones, it also offers limited compatibility with non-OnePlus Android devices.

  • What are the health tracking features of the Fitbit Versa 3?

    The Fitbit Versa 3 offers comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring for blood oxygen levels.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On