Tired of racing with a gamepad? These 5 wheels from ₹29,990 can put you in the driver’s seat

Want a more immersive racing experience? These wheels put you in control. (Pexels) Get your new Gaming at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Racing games can feel very different when you swap a regular controller for a proper steering wheel. From feeling the car fight back through corners to controlling acceleration and braking with separate pedals, a racing wheel can make games such as F1 and Gran Turismo considerably more immersive. If you are looking to build a racing setup without immediately entering the ultra-premium segment, Flipkart has several options starting at around ₹29,990. Here are five racing wheels worth considering.

The Logitech G29 remains one of the better-known entry points into proper sim racing and this listing comes with the wheel and a three-pedal set. It offers up to 900-degree rotation and dual-motor force feedback, allowing the wheel to reproduce sensations such as tyre slip and changes in road surface. The setup uses a USB connection and works with PC and PlayStation platforms, including PS5, PS4 and PS3. The wheel also gets stainless steel paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped finish, while the pedals include accelerator, brake and clutch controls. Logitech's design uses helical gearing and a Hall-effect steering sensor for precise input. The main catch is that the gear shifter is not included with this particular listing.

Specifications Material Leather-wrapped wheel Rotation Up to 900° Force feedback Dual-motor Pedals Throttle, brake and clutch Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5 Reasons to buy Realistic 900-degree steering Dual-motor force feedback Includes three pedals Reason to avoid Gear shifter needs to be purchased separately

2. Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The G923 is a step up from the G29, particularly for players who want Logitech's TRUEFORCE feedback system. It retains the 900-degree rotation and dual-motor force feedback but adds more detailed feedback in supported games by connecting directly with in-game physics. The wheel comes with a three-pedal set, including a pressure-sensitive brake and gets aluminium paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There are also built-in LEDs that can indicate the RPM range in supported titles. The G923 is compatible with PC and PlayStation consoles, while the Xbox version is a separate model. This Flipkart listing includes the wheel and pedals but not a separate H-pattern shifter, so buyers wanting a more traditional manual-racing setup will need to budget for that separately.

Specifications Rotation Up to 900° Force feedback Dual-motor + TRUEFORCE Pedals 3 Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Weight 2.25kg Reasons to buy TRUEFORCE adds more detailed feedback Three-pedal setup included Premium leather and metal elements Reason to avoid Costs more than the G29 without including a separate shifter

The Thrustmaster T248-R is the most affordable option in this list and also brings some features that make it stand out. Its hybrid force-feedback system can deliver up to 3.1 Nm of torque, while the included T3PM pedal set uses Hall-effect sensors and offers four adjustable brake pressure levels. There is also a built-in colour LCD screen that can display racing information and wheel settings, along with 25 action buttons and Mag-Shift paddle shifters. The wheel works with PC, PS4 and PS5 and has an 11-inch rim with a perforated leather finish. For someone building their first serious racing setup, the T248-R offers plenty of controls and useful hardware without moving too far beyond the ₹30,000 mark.

Specifications Force feedback Hybrid, up to 3.1 Nm Pedals 3 magnetic pedals Wheel size 28cm Buttons 25 Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Reasons to buy Strong hybrid force feedback Magnetic three-pedal set Built-in colour LCD display Reason to avoid Hybrid drive may not feel as smooth as more expensive belt-drive systems

If the idea of using a racing wheel is to get as close as possible to driving a manual car, this G29 bundle makes more sense than the standard wheel-only package. It includes the G29 wheel and three-pedal set along with Logitech's Driving Force Shifter, giving you a complete wheel, clutch and H-pattern gear-shifting setup. The G29 itself offers 900-degree rotation and dual-motor force feedback, with a leather-wrapped wheel and stainless steel paddle shifters. It supports PC and PlayStation consoles, including PS5 and PS4. The downside is straightforward: you are paying considerably more than the standard G29 because the shifter is included. But for someone who already knows they want a more complete sim-racing setup, buying the bundle can make more sense than adding the shifter later.

Specifications Rotation Up to 900° Force feedback Dual-motor Pedals Throttle, brake and clutch Shifter Driving Force Shifter included Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5 Reasons to buy Complete wheel, pedals and shifter setup 900-degree steering Good choice for manual racing games Reason to avoid Significantly more expensive than the G29 wheel-and-pedal package

This is another G29 listing on Flipkart, but it is worth separating from the previous bundle because the product itself comes without the dedicated Driving Force Shifter. The core hardware remains familiar: 900-degree rotation, dual-motor force feedback, three pedals and stainless steel paddle shifters. It is compatible with PC, PS4 and PS5 and can be mounted to a desk or racing cockpit using its clamp system. The leather-wrapped wheel and metal components also give it a more premium feel than basic racing wheels. Since this listing is essentially another G29 configuration rather than a new generation of Logitech hardware, the decision here comes down largely to the price and seller. If it is cheaper than the other G29 listing, it can be worth considering, but buyers should check exactly what is included before placing the order.

Specifications Rotation Up to 900° Force feedback Dual-motor Pedals 3 Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Shifter Sold separately Reasons to buy Proven G29 hardware 900-degree rotation Three pedals included Reason to avoid Essentially the same G29 hardware as the other listing

FAQs What is force feedback in a racing wheel? Force feedback recreates sensations such as road surfaces, cornering forces and tyre slip through resistance and vibration in the steering wheel. Is a gear shifter included with racing wheels? Not always. Some packages include a dedicated shifter, while others require you to buy one separately. Check the contents of the specific listing before purchasing. Do racing wheels work with PC and consoles? Yes, but compatibility varies by model. Check whether the wheel supports your specific platform, such as PC, PS4, PS5 or Xbox, before buying.