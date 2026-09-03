Best CCTV cameras with mobile app in India: 5 smart picks for home security in 2026

Best CCTV cameras for Indian homes. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Camera at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → CCTV cameras have become an important part of the modern world. They not only help secure a house from outside, but they also help in ensuring that people within the house are safe. Newer CCTV cameras, besides letting users monitor the covered area, can alert users when someone enters their home, let them check live footage from anywhere and even allow them to talk to people on the other side through their phone. This makes cameras with dedicated mobile apps a practical security upgrade for modern Indian homes.

What adds to the overall utility of the device are features such as 2K or 4MP video, 360-degree pan-and-tilt coverage, AI-based human detection, colour night vision, motion tracking and two-way audio. These features not only make monitoring easier but they also help in improving the safety of the house and the people living in it. The good news is that CCTV cameras with these features and more are now available across a wide range of price points in India. That said, not every camera is worth buying simply because it has a mobile app. Factors such as app reliability, alert accuracy, storage options, night-time performance, Wi-Fi connectivity and subscription requirements also play an important role in the ownership experience.

So, which ones should you pick to make your home safer? To answer that, we have shortlisted five of the best CCTV cameras with mobile app support in India in 2026. These picks include both outdoor and indoor models and they offer a balance between useful features such as mobile app connectivity and video quality and smart features.