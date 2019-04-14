Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif show you how to style sneakers with dresses and Indian wear. Get the look

Sneakers are the ultimate comfort and style combination and are proving to be the most versatile footwear right now. Sneakers can be styled with dresses, jeans, India attires and almost every piece of clothing out there.

The sneakers trend has been around for quite some time now and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that it is going to stay in the fashion industry for a very long time. Your favourite B – town celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, sister duo Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and almost every female celeb has styled their sneakers with dresses or ethnic outfits.

Deepika Padukone chose to ditch her gown’s train and those high heels for comfy white sneakers at her wedding reception. This ultimately led us to believe that a bride just really wants to have fun at her wedding without the hassle of high heels.

The Chhapaak actor seems to have a knack for her sneakers as she is seen in various outfits styled with sporty shoes at a number of her airport outings.

Alia Bhatt has been quite a busy bee promoting her upcoming movie Kalank. Recently, she was seen in head –to–toe salmon pink dress styled with a blazer jacket and pink sneakers. She carried a pink bag and completed her look with a pair of reflector sunglasses. To keep her look casual she wore no make–up and kept her hair open.

Janhavi Kapoor has garnered the reputation of a fashionista ever since her foray into Bollywood and she loves to experiment with her style.To keep up with the wearing sneakers with a dress trend, she chose wear her silver mini dress with a pair of sneakers, hence proving that sneakers should be your go to footwear for when you want to dance away the night.

Sister duo Sonam and Rhea Kapoor love their sneakers. At Sonam’s wedding celebrations her sister chose to pair her lehenga with a pair of Nike shoes, thus paving the way of wearing Indian attires with sneakers.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor was spotted wearing black sneakers with a crop top and palazzo attire, to be in pace with this trend and be at ease at the same time.

Katrina Kaif also appears to have a knack for comfort, as the Zero actor recently styled her Indo-Western pink skirt and top outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She loves to keep her style casual, as she has been spotted in a number of jeans and shirt combos worn with simple sneakers.

How to get the look

The right pair of sneakers can go a long way. Basic colours especially black and white shoes can be worn with every type of clothing. Summer dresses can be easily styled with casual sneakers especially when you are on a vacation and need to walk long distances. Similarly, for parties you can easily wear shoes with formal dresses to get the chic look while having the comfort to dance for long periods of time. The next time you are confused between a varied choice of footwear, just pick your favourite sneakers and you are good to go.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:19 IST