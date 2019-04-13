Anushka Sharma or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the flared jeans and casual shirt combination better. See pics

One thing we all look for even while following trends is comfort. An outfit however well put together cannot be complete if the one wearing it is not comfortable in it. With the onset of summer, clothes which keep us at ease are a sheer necessity. Hence, light fabrics and pastel colours are the go-to items to have in your closet during this season. Cotton shirts, tops or kurtas styled with jeans is the ultimate casual outfit and it is difficult to go wrong with this combination. Also, one other evolution right now is that of the denims. Jeans are present in a number of fits and styles and it is important to keeping up with the trends.

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the most casual looks consisting of a plain shirt and bell-bottom jeans. While both the outfits were casual and chic on their own, the massive trend to be noted these days in Bollywood casual wear is that of flared and boyfriend jeans.

Anushka Sharma was spotted in a crisp white shirt with puffy sleeves, paired with dark blue bell-bottom jeans. She wore a pair of mules with the outfit, carried a black clutch in one hand and wore a gold watch in another. She kept her makeup minimal and opted to wear dark sunglasses to complete the look.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport wearing a baby pink cotton shirt with light blue flared jeans. She opted for the no make-up look and kept her hair simple. The Veere Di Wedding actor carried a tan tote bag and accessorised with a gold watch and chunky bracelets.

While bell-bottom denims has its own fan base nowadays, another type of jeans that has been widely noticed are the loose-fitted boyfriend jeans. Young celebrity kids especially Khushi Kapoor seem to love this trend. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani were also seen wearing this look, styled differently.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:35 IST