Anushka Sharma’s most stylish airport looks

One of the most talented and fashion-forward actors in the industry, Anushka Sharma’s airport looks are unmissable. A believer in practical and not too over the top pairings, Anushka’s usual airport looks comprise trousers, crop tops and a jacket to throw on top. However, she never fails to mix things up and does a fabulous job while she’s at it. Here we take a look at some of the looks the actor’s been serving recently.

Say it in satin

Slowly making its way into the travel fashion must-haves are satin suits and Anushka stunned in this black number, recently. Sleek and chic, the actor paired her outfit with skinny shades and studded black tote bag. To break the monotony of her outfit, she opted for brown slides.

Crop it up

With those washboard abs, pulling off crop tops is as easy as it gets. All-black, Anushka stunned in this cropped jacket, top and trousers combo. Her jacket with yellow thread detailing and cuts on her sleeves stood out. She paired her outfit with white sneakers to really make them pop. She also carried her go to Fendi tote.

Denim Drama

Striking her signature pose, Anushka defined sporty chic in this ensemble. She paired white paints with a black crop top and a denim boyfriend jacket with patchwork. Keeping it simple and low-key, she just opted for a pair of black round shades, a mini backpack and sneakers of the same colour. Her acid wash denim jacket definitely stole the show.

Flowy Fabrics

With summer almost in full swing, easy, breathable and flowy materials should be your go to. Anushka opted for this beige coat and trouser duo with a white top inside. Sans any accessories, the actor went au naturel with her hair and makeup.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:14 IST