Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma rock the denim on denim trend in different ways. Here’s how you can get the look

Denim is easily the most sought after fabric owing to its comfort, versatility and the trends revolving around it. Denim on denim is one such trend which has been making the rounds for quite some time now and is perhaps one of the easiest styles to pick; especially if you coordinate your denim items appropriately. B-town divas including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha love to wear this trend in a number of different styles.

The best part about this trend is the fact that you don’t necessarily have to invest in new clothes, you easily find all the essentials already present in your wardrobe. Take a cue from your favourite Bollywood divas on how to ace the denim on denim trend.

Anushka Sharma’s denim on denim look consisted of distressed white jeans, a black crop top and an oversized blue denim jacket. She completed her outfit with a pair of black sneakers and dark sunglasses. On another occasion, Anushka wore flared jeans styled with a denim coat which can be a risky outfit. However, if you want to style this look make sure the colours of the apparels are in coordination.

Katrina Kaif recently stepped out in the most comfortable outfit which consisted of ripped jeans, a white t-shirt and a dual coloured denim jacket. She wore black shoes and a pair of dark sunglasses while keeping her hair in a simple ponytail. White t-shirts either plain or with simple graphics are a great alternative to pair with denim jackets and jeans.

Deepika Padukone’s rendition of the denim on denim trend consisted of a graphic white skirt worn with an oversize white denim jacket. She styled the outfit with bright orange heels and accessorized with a watch and gold bracelets. Adding a pop of colour through shoes or bags can accentuate your look especially if you go for a monochrome outfit.

Kareena Kapoor loves to style denim outfits in a number of different ways. She was seen wearing the classic jeans and denim shirt combination. Another look opted by the Veere di Wedding actor, was a denim top paired with loosely fitted jeans and a black denim jacket with white typography. The best way to style this look is by matching the colours of your top and jeans, to create an illusion of a jumpsuit.

Sonakshi Sinha styled a navy blue denim jumpsuit with a matching jacket. However, the monochrome outfit stood out because of the mustard boots and transparent yellow sunglasses. Half buns or half ponytails are a great option if you want to add a little quirk to your outfit.

Denim clothes are comfortable and always in trend. The next time you want to experiment with your style you can take inspiration from these celebrities on how to style your denims in numerous ways.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 10:17 IST