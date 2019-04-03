Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez ,whose casual denim look do you prefer. See pics

Recently Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez both stepped out in two casual outfits with a single similarity that both the actors sported dark sunglasses. It can get extremely difficult to style your casual clothes in a trendy way. However, denims are always the right pick for any season. With the variations of jeans available in the market, it can also become difficult to pick the right pair. However, ripped and flared jeans are trendiest picks right now for you to style your casual tees with. Katrina and Jacqueline stepped out in two different variations of these denims and both the looks appeared casual and comfortable.

Katrina Kaif styled her distressed jeans fixed with a quirky comic patch, with a camouflage print t-shirt, black sunglasses and a pair of black running shoes. The Zero actor went make-up free and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a pair of baggy flared jeans worn with a black crop-top and a tan leather belt. She carried a black bag and also sported dark sunglasses. The Race 3 actor also wore casual black shoes and went for a make-up free look with just a hint of pink lipstick.

