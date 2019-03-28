Style trends 2019: Layer it right like Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez layers her looks like a pro. From intricately designed capes and delicate floral ensembles to casual denim blazers and power suits, the actor’s fashion game is usually on point. Take inspiration from some of her most eye-catching looks.

Take One

A big trend this season, the cape had to make its way to Jacqueline’s closet. This intricately woven lehenga looked pristine on the actor. She added a pair of statement emerald earrings and a golden sling to complete her look.

Take Two

Jacqueline paired an old school plaid boyfriend blazer with a simple grey T-shirt and a denim skirt. The blazer added a nice touch to the otherwise basic outfit. She also popped on a pair of round sunglasses to add to the 90s theme.

Take Three

A version of the classic power suit, Jacqueline stepped out in a three-piece lilac attire. To take things up a notch, she wore a pair of transparent pointed toe heels and added the iconic Dior saddle bag to her look.

Take Four

This all-blue ensemble with chunky sneakers and thigh-high slits struck the perfect chord between high street and chic. With statement earrings and a no makeup-makeup look, this ’90s trend is perfect for an airport look.

Take Five

As classic as a T-shirt and jeans combo is, sometimes it needs a bit of revamping. A modern take on the biker jacket, Jacqueline sported this cross between a hoodie and a jacket. She further added to her look with a pair of transparent strap heels.

