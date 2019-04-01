Denim underwear is the latest off-beat fashion product making rounds. Here is how much it costs

If you have been anywhere around the internet over the weekend, you would have surely heard the term ‘denim underwear’. A fashion label by the name of Y Project has recently launched denim underwear which they choose to call ‘denim panties.’ Their creative take on underwear as a part of their Spring Summer 2019 collection have surely caught the attention of the netizens and have produced hilarious reactions as well as spark debates on how far the fashion industry can take it . The unusual underwear is available in three colours white, black and blue.



Denim in itself is a thriving industry and has witnessed a number of unconventional trends, be it the distressed denim being taken too far or plastic jeans. However, this particular trend comes with a heavy price as a single pair of this denim underwear can cost up to Rs 31,000. People across the internet are taken aback by this piece of clothing have chosen to name this item as ‘janties’. Here are a few other unusual fashion trends that have taken the internet by a storm over the past few years.



Pick your favourite denim trend and stand out this summer.



First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:38 IST