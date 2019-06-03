Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate scene from Romeo and Juliet at Wango Tango concert. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra accompanied her singer husband Nick Jonas to iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango concert on Sunday night. Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin--who together form the Jonas Brothers--performed their hit new singles at the concert in California.

Priyanka shared pictures from their romantic outing on Instagram, which showed them recreating an iconic but slightly tweaked version to William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. While Nick stood on a balcony with a paper cup in his hand, Priyanka looked at him from down below. “Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout,” she captioned the picture. They were accompanied by a little girl to the concert, perhaps the Ava from Priyanka’s caption.

The actor was seen in a bright yellow top and skirt while the singer wore a black jacket and black pants to the concert. Nick also shared a video on his Instagram stories of the three of them dancing together. More videos from the event show them swaying to the music and enjoying the night with their friends. Nick’s brother Kevin was seen cuddling with his wife Danielle after their performance. Check out more pics and videos:

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted in London on a dinner date. Several media reports suggested that she was in the city to meet her friend, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and her newborn son, Archie. Priyanka later denied the claims. Calling all such reports “untrue”, she took to Twitter handle to put out a clarification. “While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often,” she wrote along with a link of an article by The Sun.

The outlet claimed that the actor had mended her broken friendship with Meghan by visiting Archie and bringing the newborn some gifts.

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 08:43 IST