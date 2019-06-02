After Katrina Kaif speaks about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very short shorts’, Sonam Kapoor comes to cousin’s defence

Actor Katrina Kaif’s statement about Janhvi Kapoor’s “very, very short shorts” in their gym has created quite a stir on social media. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is also Janhvi’s first cousin, has come to her defence now.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonam wrote: “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it..” She also shared a collage of Janhvi in a pair of denim shorts and a white top.

On Saturday, it was reported that speaking to Neha Dhupia on her show BFF With Vogue, Katrina had said: “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.” This was in response to Neha’s question as to which celebrity goes over-the-top with his/her gym and workout looks.

Sonam and Janhvi are rather close as cousins. After the sudden demise of actor Sridevi, Sonam was seen as a concerned elder sister to both Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi.

Sonam, who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, will appear next in The Zoya Factor. The film is based on a novel by the same name by writer Anuja Chauhan. It is the story of an advertising executive who accidentally becomes the lucky charm of the Indian Cricket team during a World Cup tournament. The film also stars Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan.

Janhvi, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for her next film, which is a biopic on IAF officer, Gunjan Saxena. She was in Lucknow in May shooting for the film. Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor is working as an assistant director in the same film.

